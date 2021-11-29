-
This week on Talkin Music, we’ve got interviews and a live performance shared by stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. KZMU's Crystal Bunch interviews Boston reggae band The Elovaters. KOTO's Julia Caulfield speaks to Telluride songwriter Emily Scott Robinson. And KDNK's Amy Kimberly hosts Paonia band Bracken Creek for a live in-studio performance.
-
For our next story in our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports on how the only shelter in Montezuma County for people experiencing homelessness fits into the complicated housing crisis in southwest Colorado.
-
When the town of Crested Butte declared a housing emergency last summer, it opened the door to unique solutions. The first was to purchase a bed and breakfast to convert into housing for seasonal workers. Converting hotels to housing isn’t new, but it’s a growing trend in mountain communities. The next story in Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network is from reporter Stephanie Maltarich.
-
Chronically homeless people make up about 20 percent of the unhoused population. Many approaches to homelessness restrict access to services based on so-called self-improvement criteria. But some service providers are attempting to shift the narrative by offering housing first. KGNU's Alexis Kenyon reports from Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition.
-
Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 draft budget and is now moving closer to completion. Plus, Durango is hoping to ease its housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units. If successful, it would be the city's largest affordable housing project ever.
-
Front Range counties enact new indoor mask mandatesDelta County reports 95 percent of COVID dead were unvaccinatedColorado Tourism Office helping 10…
-
107 degree temperature on Friday in Grand Junction was hottest everUSFS releases environmental impact statement for Berlaimont Estates project in Eagle…
-
Talking Gourds Poetry Program presents Partridge Boswell at Bardic Trails tomorrowEnergy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promotes transition away from fossil…
-
In a special edition of Wildcard, KVNF's Gavin Dahl assembles a selection of stories from around the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. We hear…
-
Delta County School Board votes not to adopt comprehensive sex edSen. Bennet calls on Congress to mitigate wildfires, restore forestsMarijuana pardons…