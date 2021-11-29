© 2021 KVNF Public Radio
Mountains2.png
Mountain Grown Community Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rocky Mountain Community Radio Coalition

  • EmilyScottRobinson-AmericanSiren.jpeg
    MUSIC
    The Elovaters, Emily Scott Robinson, Bracken Creek featured on Talkin Music
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    This week on Talkin Music, we’ve got interviews and a live performance shared by stations in the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. KZMU's Crystal Bunch interviews Boston reggae band The Elovaters. KOTO's Julia Caulfield speaks to Telluride songwriter Emily Scott Robinson. And KDNK's Amy Kimberly hosts Paonia band Bracken Creek for a live in-studio performance.
  • Justin and his family in front of their home.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 2, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    For our next story in our Rocky Mountain Community Radio reporting collaboration on affordable housing, KSJD’s Sofia Stuart-Rasi reports on how the only shelter in Montezuma County for people experiencing homelessness fits into the complicated housing crisis in southwest Colorado.
  • Trevor-Bona-Crested-Butte.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: December 1, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    When the town of Crested Butte declared a housing emergency last summer, it opened the door to unique solutions. The first was to purchase a bed and breakfast to convert into housing for seasonal workers. Converting hotels to housing isn’t new, but it’s a growing trend in mountain communities. The next story in Rocky Mountain Community Radio’s reporting collaboration on affordable housing, funded by the Solutions Journalism Network is from reporter Stephanie Maltarich.
  • Housing First Boulder
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 30, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Chronically homeless people make up about 20 percent of the unhoused population. Many approaches to homelessness restrict access to services based on so-called self-improvement criteria. But some service providers are attempting to shift the narrative by offering housing first. KGNU's Alexis Kenyon reports from Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition.
  • KSUT-SJN-BestWestern-Hwy160.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 29, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Paonia held a public hearing on the 2022 draft budget and is now moving closer to completion. Plus, Durango is hoping to ease its housing crunch by purchasing a hotel and converting it into apartment units. If successful, it would be the city's largest affordable housing project ever.
  • TruthWindow.JPG
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: November 23, 2021
    Kate Redmond
    ,
    Front Range counties enact new indoor mask mandatesDelta County reports 95 percent of COVID dead were unvaccinatedColorado Tourism Office helping 10…
  • sf-housing-01.jpg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: July 12, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    107 degree temperature on Friday in Grand Junction was hottest everUSFS releases environmental impact statement for Berlaimont Estates project in Eagle…
  • kdnk_is_yours_logo_k_feb2017.jpeg
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: July 5, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Talking Gourds Poetry Program presents Partridge Boswell at Bardic Trails tomorrowEnergy Secretary Jennifer Granholm promotes transition away from fossil…
  • RMCR_Logo_Green.jpg
    NEWS
    Wildcard: Rocky Mountain Community Radio Stories
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    In a special edition of Wildcard, KVNF's Gavin Dahl assembles a selection of stories from around the Rocky Mountain Community Radio coalition. We hear…
  • RobMiller.JPEG
    NEWS
    KVNF Regional Newscast: May 21, 2021
    Gavin Dahl
    ,
    Delta County School Board votes not to adopt comprehensive sex edSen. Bennet calls on Congress to mitigate wildfires, restore forestsMarijuana pardons…
Load More