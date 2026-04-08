Cedaredge Enacts Stage Two Water Restrictions Amid Poor Snowpack, Eyes Possible Tightening

The small mountain town of Cedaredge receives its water via springs from the adjacent Grand Mesa. The town holds a priority water allotment of two cubic feet per second — enough for its population of roughly 3,000 — but this season's poor snowpack and fast runoff has pushed the town council to enact a 30% reduction in domestic water usage.

Interim town administrator Carl Holm told KVNF that the situation is still developing. "Grand Mesa water users were still kind of waiting to see exactly what that percentage is, but it's looking like it's going to be pretty significant — it could be up to 40%," he said.

The restrictions fall primarily on residents and commercial businesses. Some water-dependent businesse, including a car wash, and the community garden have been exempted. For everyone else, drought rates apply: usage up to 10,000 gallons stays at the base rate, then escalates 25% for every 4,000 to 5,000 gallons beyond that.

The town has also adopted an ordinance with fines for violations. A first offense brings a warning; a second, a $250 fine; and a third, $500. Residents have ten days to respond each time.

The town golf course, cemetery district, and some other areas served by separate water sources are not subject to the restrictions. Town-owned parks, however, are on domestic water and will face reduced usage.

The situation remains fluid. If conditions worsen and Stage Three restrictions — a 40% reduction — are needed, currently exempt businesses like the car wash could face limits on their operating days. "That's one of the things with Stage Three — we need to go just beyond the norm," Holm said.

More information on the resolution and ordinance is available on the town's website. Orchard City enacted water restrictions on March 24, and with the worsening drought, other towns are expected to follow suit.

