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"I want to live in a more mindful world": KVNF's Erin Easton on the practice that changed her life

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Brody Wilson
Published May 13, 2026 at 4:35 PM MDT
Erin Easton
newleafmindfulness.com
Erin Easton

Erin Easton has been bringing weekly moments of calm to KVNF listeners for nearly three years through her Mindful Reflections segments. KVNF's Brody Wilson sat down with Easton in Studio M to learn who she is, and what drew her to this work.

From the Classroom to the Cushion

Before Erin Easton became the calming voice of KVNF's Mindful Reflections, she spent eleven years in the classroom as a language teacher. It was while completing her master's degree in Switzerland that everything shifted. A serious back injury sent her searching for relief — and she found it in meditation.

That experience led her to study mindfulness in Zurich's international schools, and eventually to Plum Village — the French monastery of the late Vietnamese Zen master Thích Nhất Hạnh — where she attended retreats and workshops. She returned to Colorado energized, developing brain science and mindfulness programs in schools in Bayfield and Durango before moving to Montrose six years ago to run her coaching practice full-time.

New Leaf, New Chapter

Today, Easton operates New Leaf Mindfulness Coaching out of a studio behind her home in Montrose. She offers individual coaching, group classes, and nature retreats — and she's published three books drawing on her own path through injury, emotional healing, and mindful living. Her most recent, Mindfully Freeing Ourselves from Emotional Abuse, grows out of experiences she traces back to childhood.

Central to her work is a connection she believes most people overlook — the link between emotional life and the body. Unprocessed pain, she says, doesn't disappear. It finds somewhere to live.

A More Mindful World

Nearly three years into her Mindful Reflections partnership with KVNF, Easton says she keeps doing this work because she's seen what it can do — in herself, and in others. She believes people who heal their own wounds become kinder, more peaceful — and that ripples outward.

You can learn more about Erin Easton and New Leaf Mindfulness Coaching at newleafmindfulness.com. Mindful Reflections airs weekly on KVNF, and past episodes can be found at https://www.kvnf.org/show/mindful-reflections.
KVNF Stories
Brody Wilson
Brody is a Montrose local that grew up in the Uncompahge Valley, and recently moved back home with his wife and son after several decades away. After a career in energy efficiency, and corporate sustainability, he decided he'd climbed the corporate ladder high enough, and embraced his love of audio and community, and began volunteering for KVNF, first as a Morning Edition Host, then board member. Brody decided he couldn't get enough KVNF in his life and recently joined the staff full-time as Staff Reporter, and Morning Edition host. You can hear him every morning between 6:30 am and 8am.
See stories by Brody Wilson