"Steal This Story, Please!" Friday night at The Paradise - panel discussion before the film

Panel Discussion, “Community Life in the Information Age”

Moderator: Sally Kane, Independent Community and Public Media consultant

Panelists:

Marty Durlin - Freelance Journalist

Dennis Anderson - Publisher Delta County Independent & Montrose Daily Press

Brody Wilson - News Director, KVNF

The information and news impact our daily lives. It helps to understand the world around us, alerts us to health and safety issues, forms our social, economic, political, social, and environmental views, and empowers civic engagement. Join us on Friday, June 12th for an important conversation and film screening on the role of independent local media in community life. The panel will explore what it means to produce, consume and share information and news in a world of rapid technological change and artificial content generation. The film, Steal This Story, Please! Is an urgent, provocative and unexpectedly funny documentary that tells the story of America’s trailblazing and most fearless and inspiring independent journalist, Amy Goodman of Democracy Now!

Fiercely independent journalist Amy Goodman has spent three decades holding the powerful to account, reporting from war zones and the Democracy Now! newsroom. In Steal This Story, Please!, Oscar-nominated filmmakers Carl Deal and Tia Lessin craft a riveting portrait of journalism’s power – and peril – in an era of corporate control and political attacks on truth. Undeterred by armed soldiers, evasive politicians, and riot police, journalist Amy Goodman has reported some of the most consequential stories of our time. The film is a gripping portrait of the trailblazer whose unwavering commitment to truth-telling spans three decades of turbulent history. From the frontlines of global conflicts to the organized chaos of her daily news show Democracy Now!, Goodman broadcasts stories and voices routinely silenced by commercial media.

Oscar-nominated filmmakers Carl Deal and Tia Lessin (Trouble the Water, The Janes) take us behind the scenes with the warm, wisecracking granddaughter of an Orthodox rabbi — raised in a tradition of asking hard questions – as she navigates a news landscape reshaped by technology, corporate consolidation, and political assaults on the press – and on truth itself. Urgent, provocative and unexpectedly funny, Steal This Story, Please! is both a call to action and a celebration of resistance, posing the question: what happens to democracy when the press surrenders to power?

This discussion and film event is brought to you by KVNF, Citizens for a Healthy Community, and the Paradise Theatre. This is a gift to the community. Donations welcomed to support our educational missions.

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