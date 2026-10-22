The case for proposed Montrose City Charter amendments

Two Montrose residents spoke to KVNF about their support of four proposed city charter amendments that will appear on the November ballot, arguing the changes would increase voter participation, create opportunities for new leadership and strengthen accountability in city government.

Lacy and Celia, two politically engaged locals, support proposals to move city elections from April to November, establish lifetime term limits for city council members and require City Council approval to hire or fire the police chief and city clerk.

The proposals have drawn opposition from members of the Charter Issues Committee, who argue the changes could make local elections more partisan and politicize key city positions.

Moving local elections to November

The first amendment would move Montrose's municipal elections from April to November. Supporters say the change could increase voter turnout and give local races more visibility.

Celia said November elections would be easier for voters to remember, particularly because many people already expect to vote during the general election.

“I feel like in April things get lost,” she said. “For me, I know that November is voting time.”

Celia added that April elections can be easy to overlook during tax season and require voters to research local races at a separate time from state and federal contests.

Lacy said that, despite her political engagement, she did not realize Montrose held city elections in April until a few election cycles ago.

“I didn't realize that there was a city election until, you know, just a couple of cycles ago,” she said. “And so how many times, as Celia had said, did mine go into, you know, the recycle bin?”

Opponents of the change argue that city candidates could receive less attention if their races appear on ballots alongside state and federal contests.

Another concern is that November elections could make city council races more partisan. But Mayor Michael Badagliacco confirmed that council candidates would continue to appear on the ballot without party affiliations if the election date changes.

Another concern is that November elections could make city council races more partisan. But Mayor Michael Badagliacco confirmed that council candidates would continue to appear on the ballot without party affiliations if local elections are held in November.

Celia said she believes concerns about partisanship are overstated. While a candidate's political leanings may influence voters, she said, elected officials still have a responsibility to govern in a nonpartisan manner.

Lifetime term limits for council members

The second charter amendment would establish lifetime term limits for city council members.

Lacy supports the proposal, arguing that term limits could reduce the risk of corruption and create opportunities for new leaders to serve.

She questioned whether the value of experience should outweigh the benefits of bringing new people into local government. “Who determines if they serve well and how do you gain experience without allowing for people to step in?” she said.

Celia also supports term limits. Under the current policy, former council members can return to office after taking a break. Members of the Charter Issues Committee believe this rule is beneficial by allowing experienced candidates to return to leadership. But Celia thinks there are plenty of potential new leaders in Montrose, and says the proposed change could create more opportunities for them.

“There are a ton of people who really care about our community who would absolutely be willing to step up and try to help us or to be our next voice, our next representative,” she said.

The two residents acknowledged that experience can be valuable, particularly as the city grows. But they argued that allowing former council members to return to office can make it harder for new perspectives to gain traction.

Lacy said term limits could help voters bring about change when they believe their elected officials are no longer serving the community well.

Council oversight of the hiring and firing of police chief and city clerk

The third and fourth amendments would require City Council approval to hire or fire the police chief and city clerk. Those decisions are currently made by the city manager.

Members of the Charter Issues Committee have argued that the changes could politicize the positions by effectively turning them into political appointments.

Lacy disagrees, saying council approval would add oversight to decisions made by a city manager who is not directly elected by voters.

“The city manager is not an elected person. The city manager is an employee,” she said. “Having one employee make massive decisions for a community without any oversight or accountability is huge.”

Lacy said council involvement could help protect city employees from arbitrary decisions or personal disputes with a future city manager. She also argued that oversight could help ensure hiring decisions are made in the public interest, rather than based on personal relationships.

Celia agreed that requiring council approval could provide additional protection for the police chief and city clerk.

She said the change could help employees feel more secure in their positions and ensure decisions are made collectively.

Lacy and Celia stress that their support for the amendments is not intended as criticism of Montrose's current police chief or city clerk. Instead, they say, the proposals are meant to guard against potential problems in the future.

Residents see opposition to amendments as politically charged

Both residents suggested that political disagreements may be driving some of the opposition to the amendments.

Celia described the proposals as relatively small changes and said she believes voters who disagree with the direction of city government should use elections to make their voices heard.

“I absolutely believe that it's politically pushed, that they just don't like the people that the majority of the people voted for,” she said.

Her message to voters who oppose the current direction of city government was simple: “You have a voice, and if you don't like the way that things are going, then you can go vote and you can tell your friends and educate them and just show up.”

Ultimately, Lacy and Celia said they believe the four amendments would give residents a greater say in local government, encourage new leadership and strengthen accountability for key city officials.

Montrose voters will decide whether to adopt the proposed changes in November.

For more on the opposing perspective, listen to KVNF's recent newscast featuring members of the Charter Issues Committee or visit the Stories section at KVNF.org. Mayor Badagliacco and Councilmember J. David Reed also discussed the amendments on the WKRP podcast.

