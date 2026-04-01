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KVNF Live Sessions

KVNF Live Sessions: Dead Nettle

Published March 12, 2026 at 11:53 PM MDT
Bodhi Gilroy | Gilroy Productions

Dead Nettle is the musical embodiment of Lindsey Wall’s tender yet resilient spirit, shaped by the rugged wilderness of Bonny Doon, California. Her songwriting draws from a childhood steeped in quiet solitude. Through softly powerful songs like Prairie Grass and Egret, she captures fleeting moments of love, pain, beauty and longing. The complexities of the human experience. There is a rare grace in Dead Nettle’s music ~ and a delicate strength that permeates any space. Wall’s intuitive approach to songwriting, raw and open-hearted, invites listeners to nestle into a place where stillness holds as much power as sound.

Learn More about Dead Nettle: https://www.deadnettlemusic.com/

Video Produced by: Gilroy Productions | https://bit.ly/gilroypro

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