Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases August 15, 2022

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published August 13, 2022 at 1:12 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Maggie RogersSurrenderRock
John MorelandBirds In The CeilingRock Folk
Various ArtistsSingles CompRock+
Andrew FarrissAndrew FarrissRock Country
Andrew DuhonBlue EmeraldFolk
Chain StationWhere I Want To BeBluegrass
Ricardo BacelarCongenitoLatin Jazz
Antonio AdolfoOctet & OriginalsLatin Jazz
*Yellow JacketsParallel MotionJazz
*Sugar's Pick
MUSIC