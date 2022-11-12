Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases November 14, 2022
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Lone Bellow
|Love Songs For Losers
|Rock
|Jorgensons
|Americana Soul
|Rock
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Weyes Blood
|And In The Darkness, Hearts Aglow
|Folk Rock
|Alex Williams
|Waging Peace
|Country Rock
|Various Artists
|Tribute To John Anderson Something Borrowed Something New
|Country Folk
|Vince Herman
|Enjoy The Ride
|Country Rock
|Winston Brothers
|Drift
|Funk Instrumental
|*Euforquestra
|While We Still Got Time
|Funk Soul Afrobeat
|Vanessa Collier
|Live At Power Station
|Blues Jazz
|Michael Doucet & Tom Rigney
|Roll On
|NOLA Cajun
|Nicholas Payton
|The Couch Sessions
|Jazz
|Oscar Peterson
|On A Clear Day - Live In Zurich 1971
|Jazz