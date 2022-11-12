© 2022 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases November 14, 2022

Published November 12, 2022 at 3:33 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Lone BellowLove Songs For LosersRock
JorgensonsAmericana SoulRock
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles CompilationRock +
Weyes BloodAnd In The Darkness, Hearts AglowFolk Rock
Alex WilliamsWaging PeaceCountry Rock
Various ArtistsTribute To John Anderson Something Borrowed Something NewCountry Folk
Vince HermanEnjoy The RideCountry Rock
Winston BrothersDriftFunk Instrumental
*EuforquestraWhile We Still Got TimeFunk Soul Afrobeat
Vanessa CollierLive At Power StationBlues Jazz
Michael Doucet & Tom RigneyRoll OnNOLA Cajun
Nicholas PaytonThe Couch SessionsJazz
Oscar PetersonOn A Clear Day - Live In Zurich 1971Jazz
