Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases January 30, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Eric Selby
|Dang Fool
|Rock Folk
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Sons Of The East
|Palomar Parade
|Folk Rock
|*Margo Price
|Strays
|Country Rock
|Pony Bradshaw
|North Georgia Rounder
|Country
|Stephen McCarthy & Carla Olson
|Night Comes Falling
|Country Rock
|Tas Cru
|Ruffin' The Blue
|Blues Rock
|Bob Corritore
|Blues In a Jug
|Blues Rock
|Joe Chambers
|Dance Kobina
|Jazz
|Verve Jazz Ensemble
|All In
|Jazz
*Sugar's Pick