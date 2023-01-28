© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases January 30, 2023

January 28, 2023

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Eric SelbyDang FoolRock Folk
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
Sons Of The EastPalomar ParadeFolk Rock
*Margo PriceStraysCountry Rock
Pony BradshawNorth Georgia RounderCountry
Stephen McCarthy & Carla OlsonNight Comes FallingCountry Rock
Tas CruRuffin' The BlueBlues Rock
Bob CorritoreBlues In a JugBlues Rock
Joe ChambersDance KobinaJazz
Verve Jazz EnsembleAll InJazz

*Sugar's Pick

