Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases February 6, 2023

Published February 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Bob WeirAceRock
QuasiBreaking the Balls of HistoryRock
VoloresAgesRock
Willie StrattonDrugstore Dreamin'Rock Blues
Bywater CallBywater CallRock Blues
ShootoutsStampedeCountry
Matt AndersenBig Bottle of JoyBlues Rock
*Delfeayo Marsalis & Uptown Jazz OrchestraMardi Gras DayNew Orleans
OkonskiMagnoliaJazz
Planet D NonetBlues To Be ThereJazz
Electric BeethovenHear No EvilFunk Jazz
Doc CityWelcome To Doc CityJazz R&B
Hazel MillerI'm Still Looking UpBlues
Various ArtistsSingles Compilation Rock+

*Sugar's Pick

