Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases February 6, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Bob Weir
|Ace
|Rock
|Quasi
|Breaking the Balls of History
|Rock
|Volores
|Ages
|Rock
|Willie Stratton
|Drugstore Dreamin'
|Rock Blues
|Bywater Call
|Bywater Call
|Rock Blues
|Shootouts
|Stampede
|Country
|Matt Andersen
|Big Bottle of Joy
|Blues Rock
|*Delfeayo Marsalis & Uptown Jazz Orchestra
|Mardi Gras Day
|New Orleans
|Okonski
|Magnolia
|Jazz
|Planet D Nonet
|Blues To Be There
|Jazz
|Electric Beethoven
|Hear No Evil
|Funk Jazz
|Doc City
|Welcome To Doc City
|Jazz R&B
|Hazel Miller
|I'm Still Looking Up
|Blues
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
*Sugar's Pick