Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases February 27, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Miss Grit
|Follow The Cyborg
|Rock
|Sophie B Hawkins
|Free Myself
|Rock
|Zombies
|Different Game
|Rock
|Kelela
|Raven
|Rock Soul HipHop
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Lucero
|Should Have Learned By Now
|Country Rock
|Eric Bibb
|Ridin'
|Blues Rock
|*Otis Taylor
|Banjo
|Blues
|Christopher McBride
|Ramon
|Jaa
|Ben Sidran
|What's Trending
|Jazz+