© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Banner3-01.png
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
Candy
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases February 27, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published February 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Miss GritFollow The CyborgRock
Sophie B HawkinsFree MyselfRock
ZombiesDifferent GameRock
KelelaRavenRock Soul HipHop
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
LuceroShould Have Learned By NowCountry Rock
Eric BibbRidin'Blues Rock
*Otis TaylorBanjoBlues
Christopher McBrideRamonJaa
Ben SidranWhat's TrendingJazz+
MUSIC