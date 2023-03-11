Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases March 13, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Illiterate Light
|Sunburned
|Rock
|Samia
|Honey
|Rock
|Big Shoes
|Fresh Tracks
|Rock Country
|Various Artists
|KVNF Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Dom Flemons
|Traveling Wildfire
|Folk
|Michael Cleveland
|Lovin' Of The Game
|Bluegrass
|John Primer
|Teardrops For Magic Slim
|Blues Rock
|*Taj Mahal
|Savoy
|Blues Jazz
|Joe Louis Walker
|Weight of The World
|Blues
|Jane Bunnett & Maqueque
|Playing With Fire
|Jazz
|Leon Lee Dorsey
|Cantaloupe Island
|Jazz
|Loom
|Loom
|Electronica
*Sugar's Pick