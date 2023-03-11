© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases March 13, 2023

Published March 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Illiterate LightSunburnedRock
SamiaHoneyRock
Big ShoesFresh TracksRock Country
Various ArtistsKVNF Singles CompilationRock +
Dom FlemonsTraveling WildfireFolk
Michael ClevelandLovin' Of The GameBluegrass
John PrimerTeardrops For Magic SlimBlues Rock
*Taj MahalSavoyBlues Jazz
Joe Louis WalkerWeight of The WorldBlues
Jane Bunnett & MaquequePlaying With FireJazz
Leon Lee DorseyCantaloupe IslandJazz
LoomLoomElectronica

*Sugar's Pick

