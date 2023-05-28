Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases May 29, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Tanlines
|The Big Mess
|Rock
|Bully
|Lucky For You
|Rock
|Boxmasters
|'69
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Ani Difranco
|Little Plastic Castle
|Folk Rock - 25th Anniversary
|*Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
|Altitude
|Country Rock
|Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|Strangers NoMore
|Country Folk
|Brandy Clark
|Brandy Clark
|Country Rock
|Joe Farnsworth
|In What Direction Are You headed
|Jazz
|Michael O'Neill Quartet
|Conversations With Birds
|Jazz
|Rumba Calzada
|Feel The Sun
|Latin / World
*Sugar's Pick