© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
MUSIC
New Music
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases May 29, 2023

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio
Published May 28, 2023 at 3:09 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
TanlinesThe Big MessRock
BullyLucky For YouRock
Boxmasters '69Rock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
Ani DifrancoLittle Plastic CastleFolk Rock - 25th Anniversary
*Marty Stuart & His Fabulous SuperlativesAltitudeCountry Rock
Drew Holcomb & The NeighborsStrangers NoMoreCountry Folk
Brandy ClarkBrandy ClarkCountry Rock
Joe Farnsworth In What Direction Are You headedJazz
Michael O'Neill QuartetConversations With BirdsJazz
Rumba CalzadaFeel The SunLatin / World

*Sugar's Pick

MUSIC