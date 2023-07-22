Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases July 24, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Mapache
|Swinging Stars
|Rock Folk
|Grateful Dead
|Live AT RFK Stadium 6/10/73
|Rock ReIssue
|Little Feat
|Sailin' Shoes
|Rock ReIssue
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
|Kyle Nix & The 38's
|After The Flood
|Country Rock
|Erin Viancourt
|Won't Die This Way
|Country Rock
|Layng Martine, Jr
|Music Man
|Country Rock
|Mustangs Of The West
|Sea Of Heartbreak
|Country Rock
|Lori McKenna
|1988
|Country Rock
|Nite Bjuti
|Nite Bjuti
|Jazz +
|Gerry Gibbs Thrasher People
|Family
|Jazz
|Terrell Stafford
|Between Two Worlds
|Jazz
|Raymond Scott
|Reimagined
|Spoken Word /Jazz