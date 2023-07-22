© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases July 24, 2023

Published July 22, 2023 at 1:30 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
MapacheSwinging StarsRock Folk
Grateful DeadLive AT RFK Stadium 6/10/73Rock ReIssue
Little FeatSailin' ShoesRock ReIssue
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+
Kyle Nix & The 38'sAfter The FloodCountry Rock
Erin ViancourtWon't Die This WayCountry Rock
Layng Martine, JrMusic ManCountry Rock
Mustangs Of The WestSea Of HeartbreakCountry Rock
Lori McKenna1988Country Rock
Nite BjutiNite BjutiJazz +
Gerry Gibbs Thrasher PeopleFamilyJazz
Terrell StaffordBetween Two WorldsJazz
Raymond ScottReimagined Spoken Word /Jazz
