Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Sept 4, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Grace Potter
|Mother Road
|Rock
|Hiss Golden Messenger
|Jump For Joy
|Rock
|Duane Betts
|Wild & Precious Life
|Rock
|Graham Parker & The Goldtops
|Last Chance To Learn The Twist
|Rock
|Eddie Cochran
|The Session
|Rock
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock +
|Jeff Tuohy
|Hudson Blues
|Rock
|Bobby Rush
|All My Love For You
|Blues
|Denise LaGrassa
|The Flame
|Blues Rock
|Gregory Alan Isakov
|Appaloosa Bones
|Folk Rock
|Turnpike Troubadours
|A Cat In The Rain
|Country Rock
|Old Crow Medicine Show
|Jubilee
|Country Rock
|Margo Cilker
|Valley Of Heart's Delight
|Country
|Steep Canyon Rangers
|Morning Shift
|Country Rock
|Darrell Scott String Band
|Old Cane Back Rocker
|Folk Bluegrass
|Jackson Emmer
|22 In '22
|Folk
|Ashton Nyte
|Autumn's Children
|Folk Rock
|Eddie Henderson
|Witness To History
|Jazz
|Aguanko
|Unidad
|Latin Jazz
|David Arkenstone
|Winterlude
|New Age
|Inna Kovtun
|Burning Fires
|World-Ukranian
|*Cautious Clay
|Karpeh
|Jazz R&B +
*Sugar's Pick