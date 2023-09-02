© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Sept 4, 2023

Published September 2, 2023 at 1:31 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Grace PotterMother RoadRock
Hiss Golden MessengerJump For JoyRock
Duane BettsWild & Precious LifeRock
Graham Parker & The GoldtopsLast Chance To Learn The TwistRock
Eddie CochranThe SessionRock
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock +
Jeff TuohyHudson BluesRock
Bobby Rush All My Love For YouBlues
Denise LaGrassaThe FlameBlues Rock
Gregory Alan IsakovAppaloosa BonesFolk Rock
Turnpike TroubadoursA Cat In The RainCountry Rock
Old Crow Medicine ShowJubileeCountry Rock
Margo CilkerValley Of Heart's DelightCountry
Steep Canyon RangersMorning ShiftCountry Rock
Darrell Scott String BandOld Cane Back RockerFolk Bluegrass
Jackson Emmer22 In '22Folk
Ashton NyteAutumn's ChildrenFolk Rock
Eddie HendersonWitness To HistoryJazz
AguankoUnidadLatin Jazz
David ArkenstoneWinterludeNew Age
Inna KovtunBurning FiresWorld-Ukranian
*Cautious ClayKarpehJazz R&B +

*Sugar's Pick

