Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.
New Releases Oct 9, 2023
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|Israel Nash
|Ozarker
|Rock Folk
|Sufjan Stevens
|Javelin
|Rock
|Postdata
|Rn Wild
|Rock
|Peter Case
|Doctor Moan
|Rock
|Shannon McNally
|Live At Dee's
|Country Rock
|Susan Tedeschi
|Just Won't Burn
|Blues Rock
|Blind Boys Of Alabama
|Echoes Of The South
|Gospel
|Various Artists
|Celebrating The Music Of Nanci Griffith
|Folk
|*Pachyman
|Switched On
|Reggae+
|Chris Botti
|Vol 1
|Jazz
|Apollo Suns
|Departures
|Jazz
|Joey Alexander
|Continuance
|Jazz
|Oscar Peterson
|Con Alma
|Jazz
|Various Artists
|Singles Compilation
|Rock+
*Sugar's Pick