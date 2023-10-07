© 2023 KVNF Public Radio
Music Director Candy Pennetta tells us about the new music to hit KVNF every week, and gives us her top pick for the week.

New Releases Oct 9, 2023

Published October 7, 2023 at 2:32 PM MDT

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Israel NashOzarkerRock Folk
Sufjan Stevens JavelinRock
PostdataRn WildRock
Peter CaseDoctor MoanRock
Shannon McNallyLive At Dee's Country Rock
Susan TedeschiJust Won't BurnBlues Rock
Blind Boys Of AlabamaEchoes Of The SouthGospel
Various ArtistsCelebrating The Music Of Nanci GriffithFolk
*PachymanSwitched OnReggae+
Chris BottiVol 1Jazz
Apollo SunsDeparturesJazz
Joey AlexanderContinuanceJazz
Oscar PetersonCon AlmaJazz
Various ArtistsSingles CompilationRock+

*Sugar's Pick

