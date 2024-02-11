Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
New Releases Feb 12, 2024
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|*Pick of the week
Singles Compilation
- Adrien Sutherland - My Rebel Spirit - Rock
- Alex Jordan - Saving Grace - Rock
- Amen Dunes - Purple Land - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- Angelica Garcia - Juanita - Latin, Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends - Folk
- The Audio Scientists Laboratory - Story Neva Told - Hip-Hop/Rap
- The Avett Brothers - Pick Up The Tempo - Live At The Hollywood Bowl - Rock
- Beth Gibbons - Floating on a Moment - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- Caravan Palace - Fool - Electronic
- Dave Matthews Band - Funny How Time Slips Away - Live at The Hollywood Bowl - April 30, 2023 - Rock
- The Decemberists - Burial Ground - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- Empress Of What's Love (Feat. MUNA) - Electronic, Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- Ghost Funk Orchestra Again - Rock, Soul, Funk, Jazz
- Grace Morrison Put The Ring On - Folk, Pop
- HOMESHAKE CD Wallet - Rock
- Indigo Girls Closer To Fine (Live) - Folk
- Iron & Wine You Never Know - Folk
- Kacey Musgraves Deeper Well - Folk
- King Pari Wait A Minute - Rock
- Lo Moon Water - Rock
- Maggie Rogers Don't Forget Me - Folk, Pop, Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- Marcus King F*** My Life Up Again (Radio Edit) - Soul/R&B
- Mount Kimbie Fishbrain - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- MRCY Lorelei - Soul/R&B
- Rosali Rewind - Folk, Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- This Is The Kit Sensations In The Dark - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- Waxahatchee Right Back To It (feat. MJ Lenderman) - Folk