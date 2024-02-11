© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

New Releases Feb 12, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 11, 2024 at 11:34 AM MST
ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Albert CummingsStrongBlues, Rock
*Brittany HowardWhat NowRock, Soul/R&B
Ducks Ltd.Harm's WayRock (Alternative/Indie)
Ellis BullardHonky Tonk Ain't Noise PollutionCountry
Helado NegroPhasorRock (Alternative/Indie), Latin
Lewis OfManCristal Medium BlueRock (Alternative/Indie), Electronic
LovingAny LightFolk, Rock
Middle SattreTendenciesRock (Alternative/Indie)
Nathalie JoachimKi moun ou yeWorld
Noah KahanStick Season (Forever)Folk, Pop
Sarah JaroszPolaroid LoversFolk
Sister SadieNo FearBluegrass, Country
Stuck in the Sound16 Dreams A MinuteRock (Alternative/Indie), Pop
Willi CarlisleCritterlandCountry, Folk
Peter LewisImaginationRock
Taylor McCallMellow WarCountry, Folk
Tom RushGardens Old, Flowers NewFolk
Philip SayceThe Wolves Are ComingRock, Blues
Tucker WoodsSunshine BluesRock
Various ArtistsBlind Raccoon and NOLA Blue Collection Volume 6Blues
*Pick of the week

Singles Compilation

  • Adrien Sutherland - My Rebel Spirit - Rock
  • Alex Jordan - Saving Grace - Rock
  • Amen Dunes - Purple Land - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • Angelica Garcia - Juanita - Latin, Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • Aoife O'Donovan - All My Friends - Folk
  • The Audio Scientists Laboratory - Story Neva Told - Hip-Hop/Rap
  • The Avett Brothers - Pick Up The Tempo - Live At The Hollywood Bowl - Rock
  • Beth Gibbons - Floating on a Moment - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • Caravan Palace - Fool - Electronic
  • Dave Matthews Band - Funny How Time Slips Away - Live at The Hollywood Bowl - April 30, 2023 - Rock
  • The Decemberists - Burial Ground - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • Empress Of What's Love (Feat. MUNA) - Electronic, Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • Ghost Funk Orchestra Again - Rock, Soul, Funk, Jazz
  • Grace Morrison Put The Ring On - Folk, Pop
  • HOMESHAKE CD Wallet - Rock
  • Indigo Girls Closer To Fine (Live) - Folk
  • Iron & Wine You Never Know - Folk
  • Kacey Musgraves Deeper Well - Folk
  • King Pari Wait A Minute - Rock
  • Lo Moon Water - Rock
  • Maggie Rogers Don't Forget Me - Folk, Pop, Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • Marcus King F*** My Life Up Again (Radio Edit) - Soul/R&B
  • Mount Kimbie Fishbrain - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • MRCY Lorelei - Soul/R&B
  • Rosali Rewind - Folk, Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • This Is The Kit Sensations In The Dark - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • Waxahatchee Right Back To It (feat. MJ Lenderman) - Folk
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
