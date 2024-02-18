Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
New Releases Feb 19, 2024
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
*Pick of the Week
Singles
- Alex Harris - Something Gotta Change - Soul
- Angelo Outlaw - Speed of Light - Soul, Jazz
- Bleachers - Tiny Moves - Rock
- Bobby Bazini - Waterfallin' (Gilles Peterson Remix) - Electronic
- Bolis Pupul - Completely Half - Alternative/Indie, Electronic
- BrhyM - Deep Blue (Bruce Hornsby, yMusic) - Soul, Alternative/Indie
- Dent May - Coasting On Fumes (Feat. Jordana) - Rock, Alternative/Indie, Pop
- Elkka - Make Me - Electronic
- Erika de Casier - ice (Feat. They Hate Change) - Soul/R&B
- Faye Webster - Feeling Good Today - Alternative/Indie
- Fever Ray - Shiver - Alternative/Indie
- Friko - Get Numb To It! - Rock, Alternative/Indie
- Gossip - Real Power - Rock
- Hermanos Gutiérrez - Sonido Cósmico - Latin
- Jane Leo - Vicious One - Rock
- Jessica Pratt - Life Is - Folk
- Karate Boogaloo - The Early Bird Catches - Soul/R&B
- Laney Jones - Stay at Home - Rock, Folk, Alternative/Indie
- Léonie Gray - OMG - Soul/R&B, Pop
- Lola Kirke - Karma (Feat. Rosanne Cash) - Folk, Country, Rock, Pop (Americana)
- Mei Semones - Inaka - Rock (Math Rock)
- Michael Johnathon - Ballad of Elon Musk - Folk, Country
- Pearl Jam - Dark Matter - Rock
- Poise - Marble (Half Waif) - Alternative/Indie
- Pokey LaFarge - Sister André - Soul, Blues, Country, Folk (Americana)
- Royel Otis - Murder On The Dance Floor - Rock
- salute - system - Electronic
- Sam Morton - Crying Without End (Feat. Alabaster DePlume) - Alternative/Indie
- Sea Girls - I Want You To Know Me - Rock
- Shane Smith & the Saints - It's Been A While - Country
- The Dandy Warhols - I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem (Feat. Slash) - Rock
- The Greeting Committee - Popmoneyhits - Alternative/Indie, Pop
- The Secret Sisters - All the Ways (Feat. Ray LaMontagne) - Folk, Soul (Americana)
- Tomato Flower - Temple of the Mind - Rock
- Torn Boys - See Through My Eyes - Rock
- Torn Boys - Lady Luck - Rock
- Vampire Weekend - Capricorn - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
- VIAL - apathy - Rock
- Warpaint - Common Blue - Rock
- West Texas Exiles - Wind's Gonna Blow - Country