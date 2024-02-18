© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

New Releases Feb 19, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 18, 2024 at 2:02 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Albert CummingsStrongCountry, Folk
Béla FleckRhapsody In BlueBluegrass, Classical
Blackberry SmokeBe Right HereRock, Blues, Country (Americana)
Blackberry SmokeBe Right HereRock, Blues, Country (Americana)
Charles Pillow Large EnsembleElectric Miles 2Jazz
Gaby MorenoDuskFolk, Rock, Latin, Blues, Alternative/Indie (Americana)
Gary Urwin Jazz Orchestra and FriendsFlying ColorsJazz
Geoffrey Dean QuartetFoundationsJazz
GrandaddyBlu WavRock, Alternative/Indie
IDLESTANGKRock, Alternative/Indie
Jason Anick and Matt DeChamplainReverence: A Tribute To Stephane Grappelli and Oscar PetersonJazz
JJ Grey & MofroOlusteeRock, Soul/Funk, Blues
Joel RossNubluesJazz
*Jordan MackampaWELCOME HOME, KID!Soul/R&B
Levitation RoomStrange WeatherRock
Middle KidsFaith Crisis Pt 1Rock, Alternative/Indie
Mike Ledonne, Groover Quartet & Gospel ChoirWonderfulJazz
Mike ZitoLife Is HardBlues, Rock
Morgan McHughLive At MojoCountry, Folk
OmniSouvenirRock, Alternative/Indie
Paula ColeLoFolk, Rock
Quiet TakesRegrets OnlyFolk, Rock, Alternative Indie
Rod PicottStarlight TourFolk, Country
Royel OtisPRATTS & PAINRock, Alternative/Indie
The HillGet In LineFolk, Country, Alternative/Indie (Americana)
Ty SegallThree BellsRock
Varetta DillardThe Essential Varetta Dillard: Easy, Easy BabySoul/R&B, Rock, Jazz
Zakiya HookerBluesman's JourneySoul /R&B, Blues

*Pick of the Week

Singles

  • Alex Harris - Something Gotta Change - Soul
  • Angelo Outlaw - Speed of Light - Soul, Jazz
  • Bleachers - Tiny Moves - Rock
  • Bobby Bazini - Waterfallin' (Gilles Peterson Remix) - Electronic
  • Bolis Pupul - Completely Half - Alternative/Indie, Electronic
  • BrhyM - Deep Blue (Bruce Hornsby, yMusic) - Soul, Alternative/Indie
  • Dent May - Coasting On Fumes (Feat. Jordana) - Rock, Alternative/Indie, Pop
  • Elkka - Make Me - Electronic
  • Erika de Casier - ice (Feat. They Hate Change) - Soul/R&B
  • Faye Webster - Feeling Good Today - Alternative/Indie
  • Fever Ray - Shiver - Alternative/Indie
  • Friko - Get Numb To It! - Rock, Alternative/Indie
  • Gossip - Real Power - Rock
  • Hermanos Gutiérrez - Sonido Cósmico - Latin
  • Jane Leo - Vicious One - Rock
  • Jessica Pratt - Life Is - Folk
  • Karate Boogaloo - The Early Bird Catches - Soul/R&B
  • Laney Jones - Stay at Home - Rock, Folk, Alternative/Indie
  • Léonie Gray - OMG - Soul/R&B, Pop
  • Lola Kirke - Karma (Feat. Rosanne Cash) - Folk, Country, Rock, Pop (Americana)
  • Mei Semones - Inaka - Rock (Math Rock)
  • Michael Johnathon - Ballad of Elon Musk - Folk, Country
  • Pearl Jam - Dark Matter - Rock
  • Poise - Marble (Half Waif) - Alternative/Indie
  • Pokey LaFarge - Sister André - Soul, Blues, Country, Folk (Americana)
  • Royel Otis - Murder On The Dance Floor - Rock
  • salute - system - Electronic
  • Sam Morton - Crying Without End (Feat. Alabaster DePlume) - Alternative/Indie
  • Sea Girls - I Want You To Know Me - Rock
  • Shane Smith & the Saints - It's Been A While - Country
  • The Dandy Warhols - I'd Like To Help You With Your Problem (Feat. Slash) - Rock
  • The Greeting Committee - Popmoneyhits - Alternative/Indie, Pop
  • The Secret Sisters - All the Ways (Feat. Ray LaMontagne) - Folk, Soul (Americana)
  • Tomato Flower - Temple of the Mind - Rock
  • Torn Boys - See Through My Eyes - Rock
  • Torn Boys - Lady Luck - Rock
  • Vampire Weekend - Capricorn - Rock (Alternative/Indie)
  • VIAL - apathy - Rock
  • Warpaint - Common Blue - Rock
  • West Texas Exiles - Wind's Gonna Blow - Country
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
See stories by Andrea Castillo