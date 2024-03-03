Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
New Releases March 4, 2024
SINGLES
- Anders Osborne - Bewildered - Rock
- Ani DeFranco - Baby Roe - Folk, Alternative/Indie
- Aoife O'Donovan - Someone To Follow - Folk
- Audrey Nuna - Starving (Feat Teezo Touchdown) - Rock
- Autumn Nicholas - Slow Down - Folk, Rock
- Ayleen Valentine - ask nicely - Rock, Alternative
- Been Stellar - Passing Judgment - Rock, Alternative
- Bully - Atom Bomb - Rock, Alternative
- Catpack - Walk Away (Clean) - Soul/R&B, Electronic
- Cigarettes After Sex - Tejano Blue (Clean) - Rock, Alternative/Indie
- Diamond Day - Come Over Here - Rock, Alternative/Indie
- GROUPLOVE - Chances - Rock, Alternative
- Gus Dapperton - Lil Tune (Feat. Electric Guest) - Rock, Pop
- Guster - Keep Going - Rock, Alternative/Indie
- Hinds - Coffee (Clean) - Rock, Alternative
- Hockey Dad - Base Camp - Rock
- Jay Gavin - Road Ready - Country
- Joalin - La Chica-cá (Clean) - World, Electronic
- Jordan Rakei - Learning - Soul/R&B
- Kasbo - Alantis (Feat. Shallou, BJOERN) - Electronic
- Kelsey Waldon - Hello Stranger (Feat. S.G. Goodman) - Country
- Lake Street Dive - Good Together - Rock, Soul, Pop, Alternative/Indie
- Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams - The Way You Make Me Feel - Country, Rock
- Lawrence Rothman - LAX (Feat. Amanda Shires) - Country, Folk
- Le Sonic - Take It Or Leave It - Alternative/Indie
- Little Lies - Off The Meds - Rock
- Liz Brasher - Be in California - Rock, Alternative
- Louisa Stancioff - Cigarette - Folk
- Mdou Moctar - Funeral For Justice - World
- Potatohead People - Last Nite (Feat. Redman) - Hip-Hop/Rap, Soul/R&B
- Rachel Brooke - The Only One - Country
- Rosali - Bite Down - Folk, Alternative/Indie
- Shabaka - End Of Innocence - Jazz
- Sly5thAve - Big Brother (Feat. Daniel Wytanis) - Jazz
- SNACKTIME - TOGETHER - Rock
- St. Vincent - Broken Man - Rock, Alternative
- Stephanie Lambring - Two-Faced - Country, Folk
- Sue Foley - Maybelle's Guitar - Country
- The Avett Brothers - Love Of A Girl - Folk, Rock
- youbet - Seeds of Evil - Rock