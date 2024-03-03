© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

New Releases March 4, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published March 3, 2024 at 11:26 PM MST

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Alyssa SequoiaAlyssa Sequoia CollectionAlternative/Indie, Pop, Singer/Songwriter
BrhYmDeep Sea VentsRock, Experimental
Caravan PalaceGangbusters Melody ClubElectronic, Swing, Funk
Church Chordselvis, he was ShlagerAlternative/Indie
Coco2Rock, Alternative/Indie
Coyote MotelThe River - A Songwriter's Stories of the SouthRock
CrumbsnatchersPETWAYRock, Alternative
DaggerboardEscapementJazz
Dire StraightsLive 1978-1992Rock
Faye WebsterUnderdressed at the SymphonyAlternative/Indie
Helena HallbergEpithetFolk
John Primer & Bob CorritoreCrawlin' KingsnakeBlues
Julian LageSpeak To MeJazz
Kimmi BitterOld SchoolCountry
Madi DiazWeird FaithFolk, Alternative/Indie
MipsoBook of FoolsRock, Alternative, Folk, Country, (Americana)
Pi JacobsSoldier OnCountry, Rock (Americana)
PSA TrioPSAJazz
Sam MorrowOn The Ride HereBlues, Rock
Shaina HayesKindergarten HeartFolk, Alternative, Country
Shane Smith & The SaintsNortherCountry
Strange MajikNYC AnimalRock
STRFKRParallel RealmsAlternative/Indie, Electronic
Ted Russell KampCalifornia SonCountry, Rock, Folk
The HawtThornsZero GravityFolk, Country, Rock
The Taj Mahal SextetSwingin’ Live at the Church in TulsaBlues
Woody Woodworth & The PinersRebels & DreamersCountry, Folk, Rock

SINGLES

  • Anders Osborne - Bewildered - Rock
  • Ani DeFranco - Baby Roe - Folk, Alternative/Indie
  • Aoife O'Donovan - Someone To Follow - Folk
  • Audrey Nuna - Starving (Feat Teezo Touchdown) - Rock
  • Autumn Nicholas - Slow Down - Folk, Rock
  • Ayleen Valentine - ask nicely - Rock, Alternative
  • Been Stellar - Passing Judgment - Rock, Alternative
  • Bully - Atom Bomb - Rock, Alternative
  • Catpack - Walk Away (Clean) - Soul/R&B, Electronic
  • Cigarettes After Sex - Tejano Blue (Clean) - Rock, Alternative/Indie
  • Diamond Day - Come Over Here - Rock, Alternative/Indie
  • GROUPLOVE - Chances - Rock, Alternative
  • Gus Dapperton - Lil Tune (Feat. Electric Guest) - Rock, Pop
  • Guster - Keep Going - Rock, Alternative/Indie
  • Hinds - Coffee (Clean) - Rock, Alternative
  • Hockey Dad - Base Camp - Rock
  • Jay Gavin - Road Ready - Country
  • Joalin - La Chica-cá (Clean) - World, Electronic
  • Jordan Rakei - Learning - Soul/R&B
  • Kasbo - Alantis (Feat. Shallou, BJOERN) - Electronic
  • Kelsey Waldon - Hello Stranger (Feat. S.G. Goodman) - Country
  • Lake Street Dive - Good Together - Rock, Soul, Pop, Alternative/Indie
  • Larry Campbell & Teresa Williams - The Way You Make Me Feel - Country, Rock
  • Lawrence Rothman - LAX (Feat. Amanda Shires) - Country, Folk
  • Le Sonic - Take It Or Leave It - Alternative/Indie
  • Little Lies - Off The Meds - Rock
  • Liz Brasher - Be in California - Rock, Alternative
  • Louisa Stancioff - Cigarette - Folk
  • Mdou Moctar - Funeral For Justice - World
  • Potatohead People - Last Nite (Feat. Redman) - Hip-Hop/Rap, Soul/R&B
  • Rachel Brooke - The Only One - Country
  • Rosali - Bite Down - Folk, Alternative/Indie
  • Shabaka - End Of Innocence - Jazz
  • Sly5thAve - Big Brother (Feat. Daniel Wytanis) - Jazz
  • SNACKTIME - TOGETHER - Rock
  • St. Vincent - Broken Man - Rock, Alternative
  • Stephanie Lambring - Two-Faced - Country, Folk
  • Sue Foley - Maybelle's Guitar - Country
  • The Avett Brothers - Love Of A Girl - Folk, Rock
  • youbet - Seeds of Evil - Rock
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
