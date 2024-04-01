© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.

New Releases - April 1, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published April 1, 2024 at 9:13 AM MDT

Digital Releases

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
RosaliBite DownRock, Folk, Alternative/Indie
Anna MossAmnestyFolk, Indie
Adrianne LenkerBright FutureFolk, Rock
Glass BeamsMahalWorld, Rock
Adrian SutherlandPrecious DiamondsRock
Alejandro EscovedoEcho DancingRock
Alex HarrisBack to UsSoul/R&B
ElbowAUDIO VERTIGORock, Alternative
Elephant StoneBack Into The DreamRock, Indie/Alternative, Pop, Psychedelic
Empress OfFor Your ConsiderationElectronic
Glass BeamsMahal - EPWorld, Rock, Psychedelic, Funk, Indian Pop
The Jesus and Mary ChainGlasgow EyesRock, Alternative
Julia HolterSomething in the Room She MovesAlternative/Indie, Rock, Electronic, Art Pop, Classical, Psychedelic
KaleidaIn ArmsElectronic
KingfisherGrip Your Fist, I'm Heaven BoundRock, Alternative/Indie, Folk, Art Rock
Logic1000MotherElectronic
Louisa StancioffWhen We Were LookingFolk, Rock, Indie/Alternative
MildlifeChorusFunk, Jazz, Rock, Psychedelic, Fusion
Sam EvianPlungeRock, Alternative/Indie
Sierra FerrellTrail Of FlowersCountry, Folk, Singer/Songwriter
Sly5thAveLiberationJazz
The Methsetics / James Brandon LewisThe Messthetics and James Brandon LewisJazz
The StavesAll NowRock, Alternative/Indie
The SinseersSinseerly YoursSoul/R&B
WaxahatcheeTiger's BloodFolk-Rock, Alternative/Indie, Country
Chicano BatmanNotebook FantasyRock
Clea VincentAd vitam æternamourAlternative/Indie
Corb LundEl ViejoCountry
Cor.Ece & Bad ColoursBeen Here BeforeElectronic
Dent MayWhat's For BreakfastRock, Alternative/Indie
Eric BibbLive At The Scala TheatreBlues
GamblersPulverizerRock, Alternative/Indie
Julie AubéBoiling OverCountry
BylandHeavy For a WhileRock, Alternative/Indie
Reyna TropicalMalegríaElectronic, Latin
InterplayRideRock
Sarah Shook & the DisarmersRevelationsCountry
Sheryl CrowEvolutionRock
Sue FoleyOne Guitar WomanBlues, Folk, Americana
The Rocky ValentinesEraseRock
Wahidfest, by ravensHip-Hop/Rap

CD Releases

ARTISTTITLEGENRE
Sean Riley & The WaterStone Cold HandsBlues
T BearThe Way of the WorldBlues
Eric BibbLive at the Scala TheatreBlues
BoecknerBoeckner!Rock, Alternative
Cedric BurnsideHill Country LoveBlues
Sue FoleyOne Guitar WomanBlues, Folk, Americana
Sarah KingWhen It All Goes DownCountry, Blues, Folk, Soul, Rock, Americana
RosaliBite DownRock, Alternative, Folk
Tierney Sutton and San Gabriel 7Good PeopleJazz

Singles

  • Adeem The Artist - Rotations - Country
  • Alex Henry Foster - A Silent Stream (Radio Edit) - Rock
  • Blitzen Trapper - Cosmic Backseat Education - Rock
  • Blondshell - Docket (feat. Bully) - Rock
  • Bruno Berle - Dizer Adeus - Latin
  • Bruno Berle - Tirolirole - Latin
  • Bryony Jarman-Pinto - Willow - Soul/R&B
  • Call Me Spinster - Feet Are Dirty - Alternative/Indie
  • Céu - Gerando na Alta - World
  • Charlotte Day Wilson - Canopy - Soul/R&B
  • Chris Smither - Time to Move On (Radio Edit) - Blues
  • Cris Jacobs - Lifetime to Go (Feat. Lee Ann Womack) - Country
  • Crumb - AMAMA - Rock
  • Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore - We're Still Here - Rock
  • EELS - GOLDY - Rock
  • French Cassettes - White Noise - Rock
  • Hiatus Kaiyote - Make Friends (Radio Edit) - Soul/R&B
  • KALEO - Lonely Cowboy - Rock
  • Karate Boogaloo - One Hand Bounce - Soul
  • Leon Dinero - Heartbreak - Reggae
  • Machinedrum - ILIKEU (Feat. Duckwrth) - Electronic
  • Mdou Moctar - Imouhar - World
  • musclecars - Ha Ya! (Eternal Life) (feat. Natalie Greffel) - BBE Music
  • Nicolai Dunger - To Be Tough - Rock
  • Orquesta Akokán - Con Altura - World
  • Potatohead People - Keepin' It Kool (Radio Edit) - Soul/R&B
  • SAM MORTON - Let's Walk in the Night (Feat. Alabaster Deplume) - Rock
  • Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Don't Give A Friend A Number - Soul/R&B
  • Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Don't Wanna Lose You - Soul/R&B
  • St. Vincent - Flea - Rock
  • Stella Prince - Two Faced - Folk
  • Sydney Sleadd & the Swarm - That Fire I Touched - Americana
  • Tony Trischka - Dooley (Feat. Molly Tuttle & Sam Bush) - Bluegrass
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
See stories by Andrea Castillo