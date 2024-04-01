Former Music Director Candy Pennetta has retired after 35 years of service. Andrea "Dre" Castillo has stepped in as Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator. Here she will continue Candy's tradition by posting new music additions to KVNF weekly, and gives us a top pick for the week.
New Releases - April 1, 2024
Digital Releases
CD Releases
Singles
- Adeem The Artist - Rotations - Country
- Alex Henry Foster - A Silent Stream (Radio Edit) - Rock
- Blitzen Trapper - Cosmic Backseat Education - Rock
- Blondshell - Docket (feat. Bully) - Rock
- Bruno Berle - Dizer Adeus - Latin
- Bruno Berle - Tirolirole - Latin
- Bryony Jarman-Pinto - Willow - Soul/R&B
- Call Me Spinster - Feet Are Dirty - Alternative/Indie
- Céu - Gerando na Alta - World
- Charlotte Day Wilson - Canopy - Soul/R&B
- Chris Smither - Time to Move On (Radio Edit) - Blues
- Cris Jacobs - Lifetime to Go (Feat. Lee Ann Womack) - Country
- Crumb - AMAMA - Rock
- Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore - We're Still Here - Rock
- EELS - GOLDY - Rock
- French Cassettes - White Noise - Rock
- Hiatus Kaiyote - Make Friends (Radio Edit) - Soul/R&B
- KALEO - Lonely Cowboy - Rock
- Karate Boogaloo - One Hand Bounce - Soul
- Leon Dinero - Heartbreak - Reggae
- Machinedrum - ILIKEU (Feat. Duckwrth) - Electronic
- Mdou Moctar - Imouhar - World
- musclecars - Ha Ya! (Eternal Life) (feat. Natalie Greffel) - BBE Music
- Nicolai Dunger - To Be Tough - Rock
- Orquesta Akokán - Con Altura - World
- Potatohead People - Keepin' It Kool (Radio Edit) - Soul/R&B
- SAM MORTON - Let's Walk in the Night (Feat. Alabaster Deplume) - Rock
- Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Don't Give A Friend A Number - Soul/R&B
- Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Don't Wanna Lose You - Soul/R&B
- St. Vincent - Flea - Rock
- Stella Prince - Two Faced - Folk
- Sydney Sleadd & the Swarm - That Fire I Touched - Americana
- Tony Trischka - Dooley (Feat. Molly Tuttle & Sam Bush) - Bluegrass