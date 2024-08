ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Beabadoobee This Is How Tomorrow Moves Alternative/Indie Dirty Hit

Velvet Rouge Velvet Rouge Alternative/Indie GZo Entertainment

Pegg Pegg Alternative/Indie IS NOT MUSIC

Kishi Bashi Kantos Alternative/Indie Joyful Noise Recordings

Dog Eyes Dog Eyes Alternative/Indie Grand Jury Music

Yarn Born Blessed Grateful & Alive Americana 333 Entertainment

Rebecca Frazier Boarding Windows in Paradise Bluegrass Compass Records

The Po' Ramblin' Boys Wanderers Like Me Bluegrass Smithsonian Folkways Recordings

Ivan Strunin The First Day of December Cajun Red Fiddle

Falcon Jane Legacy Country Darling Recordings

Brad Tursi Parallel Love Country Sony

Orville Peck Stampede Country Warner Records

Magdalena Bay Imaginal Disk Electronic Mom+Pop

Bay Ledges Rivers Electronic Nettwerk

Body Meat Starchris Electronic Partisan Records

Gorgon City Reverie Electronic REALM Records

Kartell Everything Is Here Electronic Roche Musique

Dj Poolboi Into Blue Light Electronic Shall Not Fade

Gilligan Moss Speaking Across Time Electronic Foreign Family Collective

Blind Pilot In the Shadow of the Holy Mountain Folk ATO

Dawn and Hawkes Light Inside Folk Dawn and Hawkes

Ray Lamontagne Long Way Home Folk Liula Records

Pete Yorn The Hard Way Folk Shelly Music

Amy Helm Silver City Folk Sun Label Group

The Secret Beach We Were Born Here, What's Your Excuse? Folk Victory Pool

Miles Nautu ALLUDE Hip-Hop/Rap Blak Label Music

Jae Skeese Ground Level - Instrumentals Hip-Hop/Rap Drumwork Music Group LLC

The Cny Jazz Orchestra If a White Horse From Jerusalem Jazz CNY Jazz Arts Foundation

Derek Frank Origin Story Jazz DF Recordss

Gardyn Jazz Orchestra Vinyl Brews Jazz JCGardner Music LLC

Caity Gyorgy Hello! How Are You? Jazz La Reserve Records

Satya Songs of the Fathers -A Celebration of the Music of Abdullah Ibrahim Jazz Switch Plus © NCH Software

Fake Fruit Mucho Mistrust Punk Carpark Records

Scrunchies Colossal Punk Learning Curve

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Flight b741 Rock (p)doom

Pom Poko Champion Rock Bella Union

Dangermuffin Dangermuffin Rock Dangermuffin

Benny Trokan Do You Still Think of Me Rock Daptone

Futurebirds Easy Company Rock Dualtone / MNRK

Cloud Cult Alchemy Creek Rock Earthology Records

Flamingos in the Tree As It Falls Into Place Rock Flamingos in the Tree

Ohr Afterglow Rock Head State

Mediavolo Away Within Rock Mediavolo

Quivers Oyster Cuts Rock Merge Records

The Spirit of the Beehive You'll Have to Lose Something Rock Saddle Creek Records

Illuminati Hotties Power Rock Snack Shack Tracks

Cardinals Cardinals Rock So Young Records

Skylar Gudasz COUNTRY Rock USA2B2401925

Oh He Dead Ugly Rock Wally Baba

Fontaines D.C. Romance Rock XL Recordings

Fana Hues Moth Soul/R&B Bright Antenna

The Harlem Gospel Travelers Rhapsody Soul/R&B Colemine