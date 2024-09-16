KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month - KVNF's Pick -September 16, 2024
Cimafunk
"Pa' Tu Cuerpa"
Mala Cabeza Records
Genres: Funk, Cuban, Afro-Caribbean, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Dance
Cimafunk's newest album "Pa' Tu Cuerpa" was designed to get bodies moving. The album blends Afro-Cuban beats with American Funk and Soul to create the perfect backdrop for dancing. The album pulses with energy inviting listeners into a world where music evokes freedom and joy.
Stream Pa' Tu Cuerpa here.