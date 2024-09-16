© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
Hispanic & Latinx Heritage Month - KVNF's Pick -September 16, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published September 16, 2024 at 4:39 PM MDT

Cimafunk
"Pa' Tu Cuerpa"
Mala Cabeza Records
Genres: Funk, Cuban, Afro-Caribbean, Hip-Hop, Electronic, Dance

Cimafunk's newest album "Pa' Tu Cuerpa" was designed to get bodies moving. The album blends Afro-Cuban beats with American Funk and Soul to create the perfect backdrop for dancing. The album pulses with energy inviting listeners into a world where music evokes freedom and joy.

Stream Pa' Tu Cuerpa here.
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
