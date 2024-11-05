© 2024 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

New Releases: November 5, 2024

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published November 5, 2024 at 4:59 PM MST

CD Releases

ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Billy StringsHighway PrayersBluegrass, Country, AmericanaReprise Records
Eric BibbIn The Real WorldBluesRepute Records / Stony Plain
Jerron PaxtonThings Done ChangedBlues, Rag-time, Old Time BluesSmithsonian Folkways Recordings
Benjamin TodShooting StarCountryThirty Tigers
Drew Holcomb & The NeighborsStrangers No More, Vol. 2Country, Folk, Rock, AmericanaMagnolia Music
Caleb Klauder, Reeb WillmsGold In Your PocketCountry, Traditional CountryFree Dirt
Leif VollebekkRevelationFolk, Indie Folk, Alternative Folk, Coffeehouse PopSecret City Records
Twisted PineLove Your MindFolk, Progressive Bluegrass, Chamber Folk, Jazz, Traditional AmericanSignature Sounds Recordings
Johnny DelawarePara LlevarFolk, Rock, Alternative Folk, AmericanaNormaltown Records
DevarrowHeart Shaped RockFolk, Rock, Alternative Folk, Indie RockPaper Bag Records
Julian TaylorPathwaysFolk, Rock, AmericanaHowling Turtle
Liv GreeneDeep FeelerFolk, Singer/SongwriterFree Dirt
Nat LefkoffThere You AreFolk, Singer/Songwriter, Indie FolkNat Lefkoff
Nat LefkoffHeavy LiftingFolk, Singer/Songwriter, Indie FolkHump Dog Records
Godwin LouisPsalms and PoverbsJazzBlue Room Music
Oscar PetersonCity LightsJazzMack Avenue
Nubya GarciaOdysseyJazz, Acid JazzConcord
Diego FigueiredoI Love SambaJazz, SambaArbors Records
Kiki Valera y Su Son CubanoVacilon SantiagueroLatin Jazz, CubanCircle 9
Paul KellyFever Longing StillRockCooking Vinyl
Naima BockBelow a Massive Dark LandRock, Indie, Alternative Singer/Songwriter, Indie FolkSub Pop
Dawn Richard & Spencer ZahnQuiet In A World Full Of NoiseSoul, R&B, Alternative/Indie, Atmospheric, Jazz, Neo-ClassicalMerge Records
Kelly FinniganA Lover Was BornSoul, R&B, Retro-SoulColemine
Manu ChaoViva TuWorld, Latin, Folk, Rock, ReggaeBecause Music

Digital Releases

ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Jerry PaperINBETWEEZERAlternativeStones Throw Records
Nada SurfMoon MirrorAlternativeNew West Records
Pearl & the OystersPlanet PearlAlternativeStones Throw Records
Easy SleeperA Sacred Way of LivingAlternative RockEasy Sleeper
Mat KearneyMat KearneyAlternative RockMiddle Kid Records
BodywashI Held The Shape While I CouldAlternative/IndieLight Organ Records
Katrina FordWorld On A WireAlternative/IndieViolin Films
Benjamin TodShooting StarCountryBenjamin Tod / Thirty Tigers
Garrett T. Capps & NASA CountryEveryone is EveryoneCountrySpaceflight Records
Ben BöhmerBloomElectronicNinja Tune
BreymerWhen I Get ThroughElectronicOne Little Independent Records
Eli & FurDreamscapesElectronic[PIAS] Electronique
Flying LotusSpirit BoxElectronicWarp
LsdxoxoDogmaElectronicBecause Music
Shallou24, summerElectronicFADER
TSHASad GirlElectronicNinja Tune
Andrew Bird & Madison CunninghamCunningham BirdFolkLoma Vista Recordings
Darrell ScottThe New Modern HymnsFolkAppleseed Recordings
Erisy Wattnot either or but everythingFolkErisy Watt
Laura MarlingPatterns in RepeatFolkChrysalis
Liv GreeneDeep FeelerFolkLiv Greene / Free Dirt
Merce LemonWatch Me Drive Them Dogs WildFolkDarling Recordings
Yasmin WilliamsAcadiaFolkNonesuch
SNACKTIMETHIS IS DANCE MUSICFunkSNACKTIME
The AllergiesFreak The SpeakerFunkJalapeno Ltd.
7xvethegeniusDeath of DeuceHip-Hop/RapDrumwork Music Group LLC
7xvethegeniusDeath of Deuce (Instrumentals)Hip-Hop/RapDrumwork Music Group LLC
Wiseboy JeremyPumpkin SeedsHip-Hop/RapJeremiah Ochoa
Drew Holcomb & The NeighborsStrangers No More, Vol. 2Indie RockMagnolia Music/Tone Tree Music
Adrian Younge & Ali Shaheed MuhammadJazz is Dead 021JazzJazz Is Dead
Dawn Richard & Spencer ZahnQuiet in a World Full of NoiseJazzUnknown Publisher
Ezra CollectiveDance, No One's WatchingJazzPartisan
Ingrid MichaelsonFor the DreamersJazzCabin 24 Records
PederThe Coldest Man AliveJazzLizardshakedown
Sammy Rae & the FriendsSomething for EverybodyJazzNettwerk Music Group
AfterimageFaces to HidePunkIndependent Project Records
Piper Street SoundSmall Plate : Rid Them RemixesReggaePiper Street Sound
Bastille& (Ampersand)RockBest Laid Plans
Color GreenFool's ParadeRockNew West Records
Crosby, Stills, Nash & YoungLive at Filmore East, 1969RockRhino
DevarrowHeart Shaped RockRockPaper Bag Records
JD McPhersonNITE OWLSRockNew West Records
Kit SebastianNew InternationaleRockBrainfeeder
The Cold StaresMaster WavRockMascot Records
The SmileCutoutsRockXL Recordings
WalkaboutsCinemaRockWalkabillies
Common SaintsCinema 3000SoulStarsonics
Karavan SaraiMystics, Masters, Madmen, (Eastern Devotional Music, Vol. 1)WorldKaravan Sarai
Zé NigroSilêncioWorldNublu

Singles Compilation

ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Basia BulatBabyAlternative/IndieSecret City
EFÉYou Say That I'm CrazyAlternative/IndieFADER
jasmine.4.tElephantAlternative/IndieSaddest Factory Records / Dead Oceans
Saya GraySAYAAlternative/IndieDirty Hit
Sharon Van Etten & The Attachment TheoryAfterlifeAlternative/IndieJagjaguwar
The VelveteersGo Fly AwayAlternative/IndieEasy Eye Sound / Concord
WalliceI Want You YesterdayAlternative/IndieDirty Hit
Yukimi NaganoBreak Me DownAlternative/IndieNinja Tune
WaxahatcheeMuch Ado About NothingAmericanaAnti‐
John BatisteBeethoven BluesClassicalVerve / UMG
Caleb Klauder & Reeb WillmsGold in Your PocketCountryFree Dirt Records
Kashus CulpepperAfter Me?CountryBig Loud Records / UMG
Franc MoodyDriving On The Wrong Side Of The RoadElectronicNight Time Stories Limited
Jan BlomqvistAlgorithmElectronicArmada Music / Disconnected
Maribou StateBlackoakElectronicNinja Tune
Maribou StateBlackoakElectronicNinja Tune
Maribou StateBloomElectronicNinja Tune
Maribou StateOthersideElectronicNinja Tune
Maribou StateOthersideElectronicNinja Tune
ParcelsLeaveyourloveElectronicBecause Music
Polo & PanNenupharElectronicHamburger Records
Romy & SamphaI’m on Your TeamElectronicYoung
WetSignsElectronic30SF
Greg MendezFirst Time/ AloneFolkDead Oceans
Mt. JoyShe Wants to Go DancingFolkBloom Field
RY XYouFolkEden Recordings
Lord SkoLesson LearnedHip-Hop/RapStimulated Music / Uptown Sh*t
Green Lion Crew & CapletonGetting StrongerReggaeIneffable Records
Hector Roots LewisFireReggaeIneffable
KeznamdiPressureReggaeKeznamdi Music Group
Andrew GabbardMagic TaxiRockKarma Chief / Colemine
Art D'eccoSerene DemonRockPaper Bag Records
DARKSIDEGraucha MaxRockMatador
Elephant StoneEdge of the Deep Blue Sea (Demo)RockElephants On Parade
Father John MistyShe Cleans UpRockSub Pop
Greg CopelandBoon TimeRockNel Mezzo Music
HindsBatsRockLucky Number
Kim DealA Good Time PushedRock4AD
King StingrayLight Up The PathRockCooking Vinyl Australia
LuciusOld TapeRockFantasy Records / Concord
Mount EerieI WalkRockP.W. Elverum & Sun, Ltd.
Paul Simon & Edie BrickellBad DreamRockOwl Records / Sony Music
Reverend BaronFamous Feelin'RockReverend Baron and Calvin Love
The HorrorsTrial by FireRockUniversal Music (UK) Ltd.
zzzaharaGhostsRockLex Records
Lady BlackbirdSlang SpiritualsSoulBMG Rights Management
Michael KiwanukaRebel SoulSoulPolydor / UMG
Rudy De AndaTake Me For A Little While / 83SoulKarma Chief / Colemine Records
Rudy De AndaTake Me For A Little While / 83SoulKarma Chief / Colemine Records
The AltonsWaitingSoulDaptone Records
Aloe BlaccShineSoul/R&BGrand Scheme Productions
Derya Yildrim & Grup SimsekYakamoz / Cool HandSoul/R&BBig Crown Records
Derya Yildrim & Grup SimsekYakamoz / Cool HandSoul/R&BBig Crown Records
Fabiana PalladinoDrunkSoul/R&BXL Recordings
HOMERSo Get Up!Soul/R&BBig Crown Records
MerebaCounterfeitSoul/R&BSecretly Canadian
MichiIf You Want MeSoul/R&BStones Throw
MichiThere's No HeavenSoul/R&BStones Throw
MRCYAngelsSoul/R&BDead Oceans
Thee SinseersTake A ChanceSoul/R&BColemine
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
See stories by Andrea Castillo