New Releases: November 5, 2024

|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Billy Strings
|Highway Prayers
|Bluegrass, Country, Americana
|Reprise Records
|Eric Bibb
|In The Real World
|Blues
|Repute Records / Stony Plain
|Jerron Paxton
|Things Done Changed
|Blues, Rag-time, Old Time Blues
|Smithsonian Folkways Recordings
|Benjamin Tod
|Shooting Star
|Country
|Thirty Tigers
|Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors
|Strangers No More, Vol. 2
|Country, Folk, Rock, Americana
|Magnolia Music
|Caleb Klauder, Reeb Willms
|Gold In Your Pocket
|Country, Traditional Country
|Free Dirt
|Leif Vollebekk
|Revelation
|Folk, Indie Folk, Alternative Folk, Coffeehouse Pop
|Secret City Records
|Twisted Pine
|Love Your Mind
|Folk, Progressive Bluegrass, Chamber Folk, Jazz, Traditional American
|Signature Sounds Recordings
|Johnny Delaware
|Para Llevar
|Folk, Rock, Alternative Folk, Americana
|Normaltown Records
|Devarrow
|Heart Shaped Rock
|Folk, Rock, Alternative Folk, Indie Rock
|Paper Bag Records
|Julian Taylor
|Pathways
|Folk, Rock, Americana
|Howling Turtle
|Liv Greene
|Deep Feeler
|Folk, Singer/Songwriter
|Free Dirt
|Nat Lefkoff
|There You Are
|Folk, Singer/Songwriter, Indie Folk
|Nat Lefkoff
|Nat Lefkoff
|Heavy Lifting
|Folk, Singer/Songwriter, Indie Folk
|Hump Dog Records
|Godwin Louis
|Psalms and Poverbs
|Jazz
|Blue Room Music
|Oscar Peterson
|City Lights
|Jazz
|Mack Avenue
|Nubya Garcia
|Odyssey
|Jazz, Acid Jazz
|Concord
|Diego Figueiredo
|I Love Samba
|Jazz, Samba
|Arbors Records
|Kiki Valera y Su Son Cubano
|Vacilon Santiaguero
|Latin Jazz, Cuban
|Circle 9
|Paul Kelly
|Fever Longing Still
|Rock
|Cooking Vinyl
|Naima Bock
|Below a Massive Dark Land
|Rock, Indie, Alternative Singer/Songwriter, Indie Folk
|Sub Pop
|Dawn Richard & Spencer Zahn
|Quiet In A World Full Of Noise
|Soul, R&B, Alternative/Indie, Atmospheric, Jazz, Neo-Classical
|Merge Records
|Kelly Finnigan
|A Lover Was Born
|Soul, R&B, Retro-Soul
|Colemine
|Manu Chao
|Viva Tu
|World, Latin, Folk, Rock, Reggae
|Because Music