KVNF's Pick: Johnny Delaware

Johnny Delaware

"Para Llevar"

Normaltown Records

Genres: Americana, Folk Rock, Alternative Country, Alternative Folk

Para Llevar is an introspective listening experience showcasing poetic lyricism and rich instrumentation. Delaware touches on themes of reckoning with his inner shadows, layering pedal steel and various instruments to create haunting melodies. His songwriting and unique sound make the album a meaningful listen.

Stream Para Llevar here.