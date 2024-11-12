KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
KVNF's Pick: Johnny Delaware
Johnny Delaware
"Para Llevar"
Normaltown Records
Genres: Americana, Folk Rock, Alternative Country, Alternative Folk
Para Llevar is an introspective listening experience showcasing poetic lyricism and rich instrumentation. Delaware touches on themes of reckoning with his inner shadows, layering pedal steel and various instruments to create haunting melodies. His songwriting and unique sound make the album a meaningful listen.
Stream Para Llevar here.