New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre.

KVNF's Pick: Johnny Delaware

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published November 12, 2024 at 4:24 PM MST

Johnny Delaware
"Para Llevar"
Normaltown Records
Genres: Americana, Folk Rock, Alternative Country, Alternative Folk

Para Llevar is an introspective listening experience showcasing poetic lyricism and rich instrumentation. Delaware touches on themes of reckoning with his inner shadows, layering pedal steel and various instruments to create haunting melodies. His songwriting and unique sound make the album a meaningful listen.

Stream Para Llevar here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea (Dre) Castillo joined the KVNF staff in June, 2022. With a strong passion for music and people, Andrea serves as the Music Director & Volunteer DJ Coordinator at KVNF. She is originally from the West Coast and moved to the Western Slope of Colorado in 2016. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking, rafting, drawing and going to see live music. You can catch her on the KVNF airwaves every 2nd Sunday of the month for "Laissez Faire" and every 5th Thursday of the month for "Room 2 Groove".
