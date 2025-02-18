© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

KVNF's Pick - Black History Month: Mereba

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published February 18, 2025 at 12:08 PM MST

Mereba
The Breeze Grew a Fire
Secretly Canadian
Genres: Soul, R&B, Singer/Songwriter, Folk, Alternative Hip-Hop

Mereba's The Breeze Grew a Fire is a soft, personal album that reflects on themes of self-discovery, motherhood and change. With soothing vocals and gentle guitar melodies, the album feels heartfelt and meaningful in its simplicity.

Stream The Breeze Grew a Fire here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director & DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo