KVNF's Pick - Black History Month: Mereba

Mereba

The Breeze Grew a Fire

Secretly Canadian

Genres: Soul, R&B, Singer/Songwriter, Folk, Alternative Hip-Hop

Mereba's The Breeze Grew a Fire is a soft, personal album that reflects on themes of self-discovery, motherhood and change. With soothing vocals and gentle guitar melodies, the album feels heartfelt and meaningful in its simplicity.

Stream The Breeze Grew a Fire here.