KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.
KVNF's Pick - Black History Month: Mereba
Mereba
The Breeze Grew a Fire
Secretly Canadian
Genres: Soul, R&B, Singer/Songwriter, Folk, Alternative Hip-Hop
Mereba's The Breeze Grew a Fire is a soft, personal album that reflects on themes of self-discovery, motherhood and change. With soothing vocals and gentle guitar melodies, the album feels heartfelt and meaningful in its simplicity.