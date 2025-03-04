New Releases: March 4, 2025

SINGLES

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Femi Kuti After 24 Years Afrobeat Partisan Records

Born Ruffians Mean Time (Radio Edit) Alternative/Indie Yep Roc

Kelora In a Million Streams Alternative/Indie True Panther Sounds

KiNG MALA FUN! Alternative/Indie Handwritten Records

Lael Neale Tell Me How to Be Here Alternative/Indie Sub Pop Records

Perfume Genius No Front Teeth Alternative/Indie Matador

Salami Rose Joe Louis Arm fell asleep Alternative/Indie Brainfeeder

Salami Rose Joe Louis Inside Alternative/Indie Brainfeeder

SPELLLING Alibi Alternative/Indie Sacred Bones Records

SPELLLING Portrait of My Heart Alternative/Indie Sacred Bones Records

SPELLLING Portrait of My Heart (Radio Edit) Alternative/Indie Sacred Bones Records

spill tab Angie Alternative/Indie Spill Tab, Inc.

spill tab De Guerre Alternative/Indie Spill Tab, Inc.

spill tab PINK LEMONADE Alternative/Indie Spill Tab, Inc.

Carrie Rodriguez Cumbia de la Frontera Americana Carrie Rodriguez

Carrie Rodriguez Miles Away Americana Carrie Rodriguez

Taylor Rae Cologne Americana TaylorRaeMusic

The Droptines Snowed In Americana The Droptines

Seth Walker Up On The Mountain Blues Royal Potato Family

Hurray for the Riff Raff Pyramid Scheme Country Nonesuch

Noeline Hofmann The Bullfighter Country La Honda

Tyson Leamon Wildflowers in Whiskey Bottles Country Tyson Leamon

DJ Python Besos Robados Electronic XL Recordings

Gilligan Moss Turn Back Time (bad tuner Remix) Electronic Foreign Family Collective

Gilligan Moss Mystic Pebble (Mood Talk Remix Electronic Foreign Family Collective

Gilligan Moss Still Wonder (Gilligan Moss Remix) Electronic Foreign Family Collective

HAAi Can't Stand To Lose (Radio Edit) Electronic Mute

HAAi Can't Stand To Lose Electronic Mute

Lawrence Hart Closer To You Electronic Domino

Lawrence Hart Closer To You (Radio Edit) Electronic Domino

Lawrence Hart Hear Ur Heartbeat Electronic Domino

Lawrence Hart Just Belong Electronic Domino

Lawrence Hart Love U Bring (Radio Edit) Electronic Domino

Lawrence Hart Love U Bring Electronic Domino

Lawrence Hart NoMoreLuv4u Electronic Domino

Ora the Molecule Nobody Cares Electronic Mute

Polo & Pan The Mirror Electronic Universal Music Division Virgin Music Distribution Deal

Bart Budwig Deportees Folk Fluff and Gravy

Bon Iver Everything Is Peaceful Love Folk Jawjaguwar

Frankie Leonie Blue Moon Folk Frankie Leonie

Liz Kennedy Coyote Folk Liz Kennedy

Maia Friedman New Flowers Folk Last Gang Records Inc.

Maia Friedman On Passing Folk Last Gang Records Inc.

Palmyra Arizona Folk Oh Boy Records

Watchhouse All Around You Folk Tiptoe Tiger / Thirty Tigers

9lives UP FREESTYLE (feat. Odetari) [Clean] Hip-Hop/Rap Concord

AJ Tracey Crush (feat. Jorja Smith) [Clean] Hip-Hop/Rap Revenge Records

Adrian Younge Ainda Preciso do Sol Jazz Linear Labs

Butcher Brown Dinorah Dinorah Jazz Concord Jazz

Ella Fitzgerald Let’s Do It, Let’s Fall in Love Jazz Verve

Serebii Dime Jazz Innovative Leisure

Serebii Might As Well Be Watching Jazz Innovative Leisure

Serebii Verrans Corner Jazz Innovative Leisure

Lara Somogyi, Jean-Michel Blais escaliers New Age A Mercury KX Release

A.J. Croce I Got A Feeling Rock Seedlings Recordings

Arc De Soleil Sunchaser Rock Maison

Blondshell Two Times Rock Partisan Records

Blondshell T&A (Clean) Rock Partisan Records

Blondshell What's Fair (Clean) Rock Partisan Records

Bria Salmena Stretch the Struggle Rock Sub Pop

Caamp Let Things Go Rock By and By Records

Circa Waves Let's Leave Together Rock Lower Third

Counting Crows Spaceman in Tulsa Rock BMG Rights Management (US) LLC

Current Swell 10 Feet Tall Rock Blue Heron

Daffo Absence Makes the Heart Grow (Clean) Rock Concord Records

Daffo Good God Rock Concord Records

Deep Sea Diver Shovel Rock Sub Pop Records

Fantastic Negrito I Hope Somebodyʼs Loving You Rock Storefront

Father John Misty Heart Shaped Box - Sirius XM Session Rock Sub Pop

Fontaines D.C. It’s Amazing to Be Young Rock XL Recordings

Hamilton Leithauser Knockin' Heart Rock Glassnote

Little Barrie Electric War Rock Easy Eye Sound

Lucius Gold Rush Rock Fantasy / Concord

Maria Somerville Garden Rock 4AD

New Translations Vacation Rock New Translations

Patterson Hood The Forks of Cypress Rock ATO Records

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets March on for Pax Romana Rock What Reality? Records

Silver Synthetic Cool Blue Night Rock Curation

Sports Team Bang Bang Bang (Radio Edit) Rock Bright Antenna

Suki Waterhouse Dream Woman (Clean Radio Edit) Rock Sub Pop Records

The Black Keys The Night Before Rock Easy Eye Sound

The Smile Instant Psalm (Robert Stillman Remix) Rock XL Recordings

The Smile Don’t Get Me Started (James Holden Remix) Rock XL Recordings

ZDAN Pink Lipstick Rock Lucky Rose

Jensen McRae Praying for Your Downfall Singer/Songwriter Dead Oceans

Adrian Quesada Like a Bird (Sing Sing Original Soundtrack) Soul A24 Music

Billy Preston Will It Go Round in Circles Soul A&M Records

El Michels Affair Mr. Brew Soul Big Crown

Galactic & Irma Thomas Where I Belong Soul Tchoup-Zilla / Thirty Tigers

Lotti Golden Dance to the Rhythm of Love Soul High Moon Records

Valerie June Joy, Joy! Soul Concord Records; June Tunes Music, Inc.

Obongjayar Just My Luck Soul/R&B September Recordings

Obongjayar Tomorrow Man Soul/R&B September Recordings

Obongjayar Not In Surrender Soul/R&B September Recordings

Yukimi Stream of Consciousness (feat. Lianne La Havas) Soul/R&B Ninja Tune