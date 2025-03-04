© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

New Releases: March 4, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published March 4, 2025 at 3:58 PM MST

PHYSICAL CDs
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Rev Peyton's Big Damn BandHoneysuckleBluesFamily Owned Publishing
Tommy CastroCloser to the BoneBluesAlligator
Benedict SheehanUkranian War RequiemClassicalCappellla Records
Baynker BlankenshipYounger YearsCountrySanta Anna
Chuck Prophet, Qiensave?Wake the DeadCountryYep Roc
A. Lee EdwardsInterpreting Sounds Vol. 1Country, Bluegrass, AmericanaA Lee Edwards
Them Coulee BoysIn The ChrysalisCountry, Folk, RockThem Coulee Boy
Gary LourisDark CountryCountry, Folk, Rock, AmericanaSHAM / Thirty Tigers
Drew & Ellie HolcombMemory BankCountry, Rock, AmericanaMagnolia
Maribou StateHallucinatinig LoveElectronic, Alternative/IndieNinja Tune
David LindesPeace With A LionFolkDavid Lindes
MichiganderMichiganderFolk, Alternative, Indie, RockTotally Normal
Emily TriggsThe Great EscapeFolk, AmericanaEmily Triggs
Patterson HoodExploding Trees & Airplane ScreamsFolk, Indie, Indie FolkATO
Penny & SparrowLeftyFolk, Rock, IndieI Love You / Thirty Tigers
OkonskiEntrace MusicJazzColemine
Coleman MellettSing You A Brand New SongJazz, RockColeman Mellett
Darryl Yokley's Sound ReformationUn Mundo En SoledadLatin JazzTruth Revolution
Deep Sea DiverBillboard HeartRock, Alternative/IndieSub Pop
Cactus LeeCactus LeeRock, AmericanaWestern Vinyl
Paul ThornLife Is Just A VaporRock, Country, Southern Rock, BluesPerpetual Obscurity / Thirty Tigers
Basia BulatBasia's PalaceRock, Indie, Folk-RockSecret City
Applesauce TearsBalcony ConfidentialRock, Instrumental, Cinematic, Psych RockBlack Cottage
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Bartees StrangeHorrorAlternative/Indie4AD
Basia BulatBasia’s PalaceAlternative/IndieSecret City
Biig Piig11:11Alternative/IndieSony
chlothegodI Feel Different Every Day (Clean)Alternative/IndieEQT
Sharon Van EttenSharon Van Etten & The Attachment TheoryAlternative/IndieJagjaguwar
Sierra HullA Tip Toe High WireAmericanaSierra Hull
The War And TreatyPlus OneCountryMercury Nashville / UMG
CutoutsSnakeskinElectronicCutouts
DARKSIDENothingElectronicMatador
Everything Is RecordedRichard Russell Is TemporaryElectronicXL Recordings
iSHiCastlesElectronicMake It
Mild MindsGEMINIElectronicForeign Family Collective
MochakkFrom The Stars EPElectronicNinja Tune
ROZETHeadElectronicYoung Art
Saya GraySAYAElectronicDirty Hit
sunflwrheard it in a dreamElectronicUnbelievably Spectacular
Guy ClarkLooking for the Words (Live at University of Houston Coffee House 1970)FolkTruly Handmade Records
Ichiko AobaLuminescent CreaturesFolkPsychic Hotline
Sunny WarArmageddon in a Summer DressFolkNew West
The LumineersAutomaticFolkDualtone / MNRK
Brother AliSatisfied SoulHip-Hop/RapMello Music Group
Errol Eats EverythingErrol Eats Everything (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapBig Chune Media
John GlacierLike A RibbonHip-Hop/RapYoung
Coleman MellettSing You A Brand New SongJazzBejame Music
James Brandon LewisApple CoresJazzAnti-
GusterOoh La LuxeRockOcho Mule
HorsegirlPhonetics On and OnRockMatador
Lilly HiattForeverRockNew West Records
MarineroLa La LaRockHardly Art
Mdou MoctarTears for InjusticeRockMatador
Wilder WoodsCuriosoRockAtlantic
Zack KeimBattery LaneRockSuper Sport Records
Julian NeelGallery ShowSinger/SongwriterCloak Fern Records
Marc BroussardTime Is A ThiefSoulGo! Entertainment
The AltonsHeartache in Room 14SoulDaptone Records
FernieHopeless DreamsSoul/R&BSecret City
MerebaThe Breeze Grew a FireSoul/R&BSecretly Canadian
Tank And The BangasThe Heart, The Mind, The SoulSoul/R&BVerve
Alsarah & The NubatonesSeasons of the RoadWorldAlsarah Productions
SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Femi KutiAfter 24 YearsAfrobeatPartisan Records
Born RuffiansMean Time (Radio Edit)Alternative/IndieYep Roc
KeloraIn a Million StreamsAlternative/IndieTrue Panther Sounds
KiNG MALAFUN!Alternative/IndieHandwritten Records
Lael NealeTell Me How to Be HereAlternative/IndieSub Pop Records
Perfume GeniusNo Front TeethAlternative/IndieMatador
Salami Rose Joe LouisArm fell asleepAlternative/IndieBrainfeeder
Salami Rose Joe LouisInsideAlternative/IndieBrainfeeder
SPELLLINGAlibiAlternative/IndieSacred Bones Records
SPELLLINGPortrait of My HeartAlternative/IndieSacred Bones Records
SPELLLINGPortrait of My Heart (Radio Edit)Alternative/IndieSacred Bones Records
spill tabAngieAlternative/IndieSpill Tab, Inc.
spill tabDe GuerreAlternative/IndieSpill Tab, Inc.
spill tabPINK LEMONADEAlternative/IndieSpill Tab, Inc.
Carrie RodriguezCumbia de la FronteraAmericanaCarrie Rodriguez
Carrie RodriguezMiles AwayAmericanaCarrie Rodriguez
Taylor RaeCologneAmericanaTaylorRaeMusic
The DroptinesSnowed InAmericanaThe Droptines
Seth WalkerUp On The MountainBluesRoyal Potato Family
Hurray for the Riff RaffPyramid SchemeCountryNonesuch
Noeline HofmannThe BullfighterCountryLa Honda
Tyson LeamonWildflowers in Whiskey BottlesCountryTyson Leamon
DJ PythonBesos RobadosElectronicXL Recordings
Gilligan MossTurn Back Time (bad tuner Remix)ElectronicForeign Family Collective
Gilligan MossMystic Pebble (Mood Talk RemixElectronicForeign Family Collective
Gilligan MossStill Wonder (Gilligan Moss Remix)ElectronicForeign Family Collective
HAAiCan't Stand To Lose (Radio Edit)ElectronicMute
HAAiCan't Stand To LoseElectronicMute
Lawrence HartCloser To YouElectronicDomino
Lawrence HartCloser To You (Radio Edit)ElectronicDomino
Lawrence HartHear Ur HeartbeatElectronicDomino
Lawrence HartJust BelongElectronicDomino
Lawrence HartLove U Bring (Radio Edit)ElectronicDomino
Lawrence HartLove U BringElectronicDomino
Lawrence HartNoMoreLuv4uElectronicDomino
Ora the MoleculeNobody CaresElectronicMute
Polo & PanThe MirrorElectronicUniversal Music Division Virgin Music Distribution Deal
Bart BudwigDeporteesFolkFluff and Gravy
Bon IverEverything Is Peaceful LoveFolkJawjaguwar
Frankie LeonieBlue MoonFolkFrankie Leonie
Liz KennedyCoyoteFolkLiz Kennedy
Maia FriedmanNew FlowersFolkLast Gang Records Inc.
Maia FriedmanOn PassingFolkLast Gang Records Inc.
PalmyraArizonaFolkOh Boy Records
WatchhouseAll Around YouFolkTiptoe Tiger / Thirty Tigers
9livesUP FREESTYLE (feat. Odetari) [Clean]Hip-Hop/RapConcord
AJ TraceyCrush (feat. Jorja Smith) [Clean]Hip-Hop/RapRevenge Records
Adrian YoungeAinda Preciso do SolJazzLinear Labs
Butcher BrownDinorah DinorahJazzConcord Jazz
Ella FitzgeraldLet’s Do It, Let’s Fall in LoveJazzVerve
SerebiiDimeJazzInnovative Leisure
SerebiiMight As Well Be WatchingJazzInnovative Leisure
SerebiiVerrans CornerJazzInnovative Leisure
Lara Somogyi, Jean-Michel BlaisescaliersNew AgeA Mercury KX Release
A.J. CroceI Got A FeelingRockSeedlings Recordings
Arc De SoleilSunchaserRockMaison
BlondshellTwo TimesRockPartisan Records
BlondshellT&A (Clean)RockPartisan Records
BlondshellWhat's Fair (Clean)RockPartisan Records
Bria SalmenaStretch the StruggleRockSub Pop
CaampLet Things GoRockBy and By Records
Circa WavesLet's Leave TogetherRockLower Third
Counting CrowsSpaceman in TulsaRockBMG Rights Management (US) LLC
Current Swell10 Feet TallRockBlue Heron
DaffoAbsence Makes the Heart Grow (Clean)RockConcord Records
DaffoGood GodRockConcord Records
Deep Sea DiverShovelRockSub Pop Records
Fantastic NegritoI Hope Somebodyʼs Loving YouRockStorefront
Father John MistyHeart Shaped Box - Sirius XM SessionRockSub Pop
Fontaines D.C.It’s Amazing to Be YoungRockXL Recordings
Hamilton LeithauserKnockin' HeartRockGlassnote
Little BarrieElectric WarRockEasy Eye Sound
LuciusGold RushRockFantasy / Concord
Maria SomervilleGardenRock4AD
New TranslationsVacationRockNew Translations
Patterson HoodThe Forks of CypressRockATO Records
Psychedelic Porn CrumpetsMarch on for Pax RomanaRockWhat Reality? Records
Silver SyntheticCool Blue NightRockCuration
Sports TeamBang Bang Bang (Radio Edit)RockBright Antenna
Suki WaterhouseDream Woman (Clean Radio Edit)RockSub Pop Records
The Black KeysThe Night BeforeRockEasy Eye Sound
The SmileInstant Psalm (Robert Stillman Remix)RockXL Recordings
The SmileDon’t Get Me Started (James Holden Remix)RockXL Recordings
ZDANPink LipstickRockLucky Rose
Jensen McRaePraying for Your DownfallSinger/SongwriterDead Oceans
Adrian QuesadaLike a Bird (Sing Sing Original Soundtrack)SoulA24 Music
Billy PrestonWill It Go Round in CirclesSoulA&M Records
El Michels AffairMr. BrewSoulBig Crown
Galactic & Irma ThomasWhere I BelongSoulTchoup-Zilla / Thirty Tigers
Lotti GoldenDance to the Rhythm of LoveSoulHigh Moon Records
Valerie JuneJoy, Joy!SoulConcord Records; June Tunes Music, Inc.
ObongjayarJust My LuckSoul/R&BSeptember Recordings
ObongjayarTomorrow ManSoul/R&BSeptember Recordings
ObongjayarNot In SurrenderSoul/R&BSeptember Recordings
YukimiStream of Consciousness (feat. Lianne La Havas)Soul/R&BNinja Tune
Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek’sCeylanWorldBig Crown
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director & DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo