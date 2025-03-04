New Releases: March 4, 2025

|SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Femi Kuti
|After 24 Years
|Afrobeat
|Partisan Records
|Born Ruffians
|Mean Time (Radio Edit)
|Alternative/Indie
|Yep Roc
|Kelora
|In a Million Streams
|Alternative/Indie
|True Panther Sounds
|KiNG MALA
|FUN!
|Alternative/Indie
|Handwritten Records
|Lael Neale
|Tell Me How to Be Here
|Alternative/Indie
|Sub Pop Records
|Perfume Genius
|No Front Teeth
|Alternative/Indie
|Matador
|Salami Rose Joe Louis
|Arm fell asleep
|Alternative/Indie
|Brainfeeder
|Salami Rose Joe Louis
|Inside
|Alternative/Indie
|Brainfeeder
|SPELLLING
|Alibi
|Alternative/Indie
|Sacred Bones Records
|SPELLLING
|Portrait of My Heart
|Alternative/Indie
|Sacred Bones Records
|SPELLLING
|Portrait of My Heart (Radio Edit)
|Alternative/Indie
|Sacred Bones Records
|spill tab
|Angie
|Alternative/Indie
|Spill Tab, Inc.
|spill tab
|De Guerre
|Alternative/Indie
|Spill Tab, Inc.
|spill tab
|PINK LEMONADE
|Alternative/Indie
|Spill Tab, Inc.
|Carrie Rodriguez
|Cumbia de la Frontera
|Americana
|Carrie Rodriguez
|Carrie Rodriguez
|Miles Away
|Americana
|Carrie Rodriguez
|Taylor Rae
|Cologne
|Americana
|TaylorRaeMusic
|The Droptines
|Snowed In
|Americana
|The Droptines
|Seth Walker
|Up On The Mountain
|Blues
|Royal Potato Family
|Hurray for the Riff Raff
|Pyramid Scheme
|Country
|Nonesuch
|Noeline Hofmann
|The Bullfighter
|Country
|La Honda
|Tyson Leamon
|Wildflowers in Whiskey Bottles
|Country
|Tyson Leamon
|DJ Python
|Besos Robados
|Electronic
|XL Recordings
|Gilligan Moss
|Turn Back Time (bad tuner Remix)
|Electronic
|Foreign Family Collective
|Gilligan Moss
|Mystic Pebble (Mood Talk Remix
|Electronic
|Foreign Family Collective
|Gilligan Moss
|Still Wonder (Gilligan Moss Remix)
|Electronic
|Foreign Family Collective
|HAAi
|Can't Stand To Lose (Radio Edit)
|Electronic
|Mute
|HAAi
|Can't Stand To Lose
|Electronic
|Mute
|Lawrence Hart
|Closer To You
|Electronic
|Domino
|Lawrence Hart
|Closer To You (Radio Edit)
|Electronic
|Domino
|Lawrence Hart
|Hear Ur Heartbeat
|Electronic
|Domino
|Lawrence Hart
|Just Belong
|Electronic
|Domino
|Lawrence Hart
|Love U Bring (Radio Edit)
|Electronic
|Domino
|Lawrence Hart
|Love U Bring
|Electronic
|Domino
|Lawrence Hart
|NoMoreLuv4u
|Electronic
|Domino
|Ora the Molecule
|Nobody Cares
|Electronic
|Mute
|Polo & Pan
|The Mirror
|Electronic
|Universal Music Division Virgin Music Distribution Deal
|Bart Budwig
|Deportees
|Folk
|Fluff and Gravy
|Bon Iver
|Everything Is Peaceful Love
|Folk
|Jawjaguwar
|Frankie Leonie
|Blue Moon
|Folk
|Frankie Leonie
|Liz Kennedy
|Coyote
|Folk
|Liz Kennedy
|Maia Friedman
|New Flowers
|Folk
|Last Gang Records Inc.
|Maia Friedman
|On Passing
|Folk
|Last Gang Records Inc.
|Palmyra
|Arizona
|Folk
|Oh Boy Records
|Watchhouse
|All Around You
|Folk
|Tiptoe Tiger / Thirty Tigers
|9lives
|UP FREESTYLE (feat. Odetari) [Clean]
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Concord
|AJ Tracey
|Crush (feat. Jorja Smith) [Clean]
|Hip-Hop/Rap
|Revenge Records
|Adrian Younge
|Ainda Preciso do Sol
|Jazz
|Linear Labs
|Butcher Brown
|Dinorah Dinorah
|Jazz
|Concord Jazz
|Ella Fitzgerald
|Let’s Do It, Let’s Fall in Love
|Jazz
|Verve
|Serebii
|Dime
|Jazz
|Innovative Leisure
|Serebii
|Might As Well Be Watching
|Jazz
|Innovative Leisure
|Serebii
|Verrans Corner
|Jazz
|Innovative Leisure
|Lara Somogyi, Jean-Michel Blais
|escaliers
|New Age
|A Mercury KX Release
|A.J. Croce
|I Got A Feeling
|Rock
|Seedlings Recordings
|Arc De Soleil
|Sunchaser
|Rock
|Maison
|Blondshell
|Two Times
|Rock
|Partisan Records
|Blondshell
|T&A (Clean)
|Rock
|Partisan Records
|Blondshell
|What's Fair (Clean)
|Rock
|Partisan Records
|Bria Salmena
|Stretch the Struggle
|Rock
|Sub Pop
|Caamp
|Let Things Go
|Rock
|By and By Records
|Circa Waves
|Let's Leave Together
|Rock
|Lower Third
|Counting Crows
|Spaceman in Tulsa
|Rock
|BMG Rights Management (US) LLC
|Current Swell
|10 Feet Tall
|Rock
|Blue Heron
|Daffo
|Absence Makes the Heart Grow (Clean)
|Rock
|Concord Records
|Daffo
|Good God
|Rock
|Concord Records
|Deep Sea Diver
|Shovel
|Rock
|Sub Pop Records
|Fantastic Negrito
|I Hope Somebodyʼs Loving You
|Rock
|Storefront
|Father John Misty
|Heart Shaped Box - Sirius XM Session
|Rock
|Sub Pop
|Fontaines D.C.
|It’s Amazing to Be Young
|Rock
|XL Recordings
|Hamilton Leithauser
|Knockin' Heart
|Rock
|Glassnote
|Little Barrie
|Electric War
|Rock
|Easy Eye Sound
|Lucius
|Gold Rush
|Rock
|Fantasy / Concord
|Maria Somerville
|Garden
|Rock
|4AD
|New Translations
|Vacation
|Rock
|New Translations
|Patterson Hood
|The Forks of Cypress
|Rock
|ATO Records
|Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
|March on for Pax Romana
|Rock
|What Reality? Records
|Silver Synthetic
|Cool Blue Night
|Rock
|Curation
|Sports Team
|Bang Bang Bang (Radio Edit)
|Rock
|Bright Antenna
|Suki Waterhouse
|Dream Woman (Clean Radio Edit)
|Rock
|Sub Pop Records
|The Black Keys
|The Night Before
|Rock
|Easy Eye Sound
|The Smile
|Instant Psalm (Robert Stillman Remix)
|Rock
|XL Recordings
|The Smile
|Don’t Get Me Started (James Holden Remix)
|Rock
|XL Recordings
|ZDAN
|Pink Lipstick
|Rock
|Lucky Rose
|Jensen McRae
|Praying for Your Downfall
|Singer/Songwriter
|Dead Oceans
|Adrian Quesada
|Like a Bird (Sing Sing Original Soundtrack)
|Soul
|A24 Music
|Billy Preston
|Will It Go Round in Circles
|Soul
|A&M Records
|El Michels Affair
|Mr. Brew
|Soul
|Big Crown
|Galactic & Irma Thomas
|Where I Belong
|Soul
|Tchoup-Zilla / Thirty Tigers
|Lotti Golden
|Dance to the Rhythm of Love
|Soul
|High Moon Records
|Valerie June
|Joy, Joy!
|Soul
|Concord Records; June Tunes Music, Inc.
|Obongjayar
|Just My Luck
|Soul/R&B
|September Recordings
|Obongjayar
|Tomorrow Man
|Soul/R&B
|September Recordings
|Obongjayar
|Not In Surrender
|Soul/R&B
|September Recordings
|Yukimi
|Stream of Consciousness (feat. Lianne La Havas)
|Soul/R&B
|Ninja Tune
|Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek’s
|Ceylan
|World
|Big Crown