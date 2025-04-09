© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week.

New Releases: April 9, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published April 9, 2025 at 5:42 PM MDT

PHYSICAL CDs
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Sierra HullA Tip Toe High WireBluegrass, AmericanaSierra Hull Music
Bobby Rush & Kenny Wayne ShepherdYoung Fashioned WaysBluesDeep Rush
Janiva MagnessBack For MeBluesBlue Elan
Southern AvenueFamilyBluesAlligator
Charley CrockettLonesome DrifterCountryIsland
Grey DeLisleThe Grey AlbumCountry, AmericanaHummin' Bird
John Cowan & Andrea ZonnThe HercuLeonsCountry, RockTrue Lonesome
OllellaAntifragileFolkThe Lalalalalabel
Adrian YoungeJazz Is Dead 023JazzJazz Is Dead
WDR Big BandbluegrassJazz, Big BandMCG Jazz
Art d'EccoSerene DemonRockPaper Bag Records
DestroyerDan's BoogieRockMerge
My Morning JacketisRockATO
Neal FrancisReturn To ZeroRockATO
Population IIMainenant JamaisRockBonsound
StellaAdagioRockSub Pop
Altons, TheHeartache in Room 14Soul/R&BDaptone
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Black Country, New RoadForever HowlongAlternative/IndieNinja Tune
Caroline RoseThe Art of ForgettingAlternative/IndieNew West Records
CocoRosieLittle Death WishesAlternative/IndieUSJZA2448001
DestroyerDan's BoogieAlternative/IndieUSMRG2586901
Grey DeLisleThe Grey AlbumAmericanaHummin' Bird
Roger Street FriedmanLong ShadowsAmericanaThe Playroom Records
The Devil Makes ThreeSpiritsAmericanaNew West Records
The Lil SmokiesBreak of the TideAmericanaAmericana Vibes
Big Country BluegrassCarry Me Back to the BluegrassBluegrassRebel Records
Ward Hayden & The OutliersLittle By LittleCountryFaster Horses Recordings
Jan BlomqvistMUTEElectronicArmada Music B.V. / Disconnected
ODESZA & Theodore ShapiroMusic To Refine To: A Remix Companion to SeveranceElectronicFIFTH SEASON LLC
FloristJellywishFolkDouble Double Whammy
PalmyraRestlessFolkUSA2A2508801
Renee MaskinIs It RealFolkMint 400 Records
Hairline Brothers (Supervisor X North$ide Dro)Restoration Process EP (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapSupervision International / North$ide Dro Music
K-Rec & Moka OnlyAscension (Single)Hip-Hop/RapCasual Dad Records
Lord SkoPIFF (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapUPTOWN SH!T / Stimulated
LS CampStill Got Somethin To Say EPHip-Hop/RapRicky Dixon
Butcher BrownLetters From The AtlanticJazzConcord Jazz
Polo & Pan22:22ElectronicHamburger Records
cleopatrickFAKE MOONRockNowhere Special Recordings / Thirty Tigers
Half GringaCosmovisiónRockQZM2N2100015
My Morning JacketisRockATO
SpelllingPortrait of My HeartRockSacred Bones Records
Jesse WellesMiddleSinger/SongwriterJesse Welles
OMARResearch & Brighter The Days - EPSoul/R&BImpressive Collective
Q10 SongsSoul/R&BBoy Meets Euphoria
Choses SauvagesChoses Sauvages IIIWorldChoses Sauvages- Audiogram
Tikhetmixtape suiteWorldEskapaden Musik
DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Alexandra SaviorUnforgivableAlternative/IndieRCA
Good NeighboursRippleAlternative/IndieSome Action
Seth WalkerUp On The MountainBluesRoyal Potato Family
Charles Wesley GodwinIt's The Little ThingsCountryBig Loud Records
Alexis CunninghamNice To Know YouFolkAlexis Cunningham
Bebe StockwellMinor InconveniencesFolkColumbia Records
Sufjan StevensMystery of Love (demo)FolkAsthmatic Kitty Records
Animal Liberation OrchestraBlank CanvasFunkBrushfire Records
J BoogHeartbeatReggaeIneffable
Arc De SoleilDunes of DjoserRockMaison Records
Arc De SoleilDunes of Djoser (Instrumental)RockMaison Records
Arc De SoleilSunchaserRockMaison Records
Cat RidgewayWhat If?RockCatherine Ridgeway
GooseGive it TimeRockNo Coincidence
John FayeFeng ShuiRockIt Keeps Evolving
Matt BerningerBonnet Of Pins (Radio Edit)RockConcord Records
Night MovesHold On To TonightRockDomino
Sports TeamBang Bang BangRockBright Antenna
The Jaws of BrooklynLitebringerRockWeekendfurlough
Wet Legcatch these fistsRockDomino
Zack FeinbergWhat HappenedRockZippy Recordings
Red BaraatBhangra Rangeela (feat. SMK, Bakshi Brothers)Worldhyme & Reason Records
Red BaraatGaadi of Truth (feat. Stewart Copeland)Worldhyme & Reason Records
Red BaraatThums UpWorldhyme & Reason Records
Red BaraatThums Up (Kahani Remix)Worldhyme & Reason Records
