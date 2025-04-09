MUSIC New Music KVNF updates their music library every week spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's album pick of the week. New Releases: April 9, 2025 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo Published April 9, 2025 at 5:42 PM MDT Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email PHYSICAL CDsARTISTTITLEGENRELABELSierra HullA Tip Toe High WireBluegrass, AmericanaSierra Hull MusicBobby Rush & Kenny Wayne ShepherdYoung Fashioned WaysBluesDeep RushJaniva MagnessBack For MeBluesBlue ElanSouthern AvenueFamilyBluesAlligatorCharley CrockettLonesome DrifterCountryIslandGrey DeLisleThe Grey AlbumCountry, AmericanaHummin' BirdJohn Cowan & Andrea ZonnThe HercuLeonsCountry, RockTrue LonesomeOllellaAntifragileFolkThe LalalalalabelAdrian YoungeJazz Is Dead 023JazzJazz Is DeadWDR Big BandbluegrassJazz, Big BandMCG JazzArt d'EccoSerene DemonRockPaper Bag RecordsDestroyerDan's BoogieRockMergeMy Morning JacketisRockATONeal FrancisReturn To ZeroRockATOPopulation IIMainenant JamaisRockBonsoundStellaAdagioRockSub PopAltons, TheHeartache in Room 14Soul/R&BDaptoneDIGITAL ALBUMSARTISTTITLEGENRELABELBlack Country, New RoadForever HowlongAlternative/IndieNinja TuneCaroline RoseThe Art of ForgettingAlternative/IndieNew West RecordsCocoRosieLittle Death WishesAlternative/IndieUSJZA2448001DestroyerDan's BoogieAlternative/IndieUSMRG2586901Grey DeLisleThe Grey AlbumAmericanaHummin' BirdRoger Street FriedmanLong ShadowsAmericanaThe Playroom RecordsThe Devil Makes ThreeSpiritsAmericanaNew West RecordsThe Lil SmokiesBreak of the TideAmericanaAmericana VibesBig Country BluegrassCarry Me Back to the BluegrassBluegrassRebel RecordsWard Hayden & The OutliersLittle By LittleCountryFaster Horses RecordingsJan BlomqvistMUTEElectronicArmada Music B.V. / DisconnectedODESZA & Theodore ShapiroMusic To Refine To: A Remix Companion to SeveranceElectronicFIFTH SEASON LLCFloristJellywishFolkDouble Double WhammyPalmyraRestlessFolkUSA2A2508801Renee MaskinIs It RealFolkMint 400 RecordsHairline Brothers (Supervisor X North$ide Dro)Restoration Process EP (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapSupervision International / North$ide Dro MusicK-Rec & Moka OnlyAscension (Single)Hip-Hop/RapCasual Dad RecordsLord SkoPIFF (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapUPTOWN SH!T / StimulatedLS CampStill Got Somethin To Say EPHip-Hop/RapRicky DixonButcher BrownLetters From The AtlanticJazzConcord JazzPolo & Pan22:22ElectronicHamburger RecordscleopatrickFAKE MOONRockNowhere Special Recordings / Thirty TigersHalf GringaCosmovisiónRockQZM2N2100015My Morning JacketisRockATOSpelllingPortrait of My HeartRockSacred Bones RecordsJesse WellesMiddleSinger/SongwriterJesse WellesOMARResearch & Brighter The Days - EPSoul/R&BImpressive CollectiveQ10 SongsSoul/R&BBoy Meets EuphoriaChoses SauvagesChoses Sauvages IIIWorldChoses Sauvages- AudiogramTikhetmixtape suiteWorldEskapaden MusikDIGITAL SINGLESARTISTTITLEGENRELABELAlexandra SaviorUnforgivableAlternative/IndieRCAGood NeighboursRippleAlternative/IndieSome ActionSeth WalkerUp On The MountainBluesRoyal Potato FamilyCharles Wesley GodwinIt's The Little ThingsCountryBig Loud RecordsAlexis CunninghamNice To Know YouFolkAlexis CunninghamBebe StockwellMinor InconveniencesFolkColumbia RecordsSufjan StevensMystery of Love (demo)FolkAsthmatic Kitty RecordsAnimal Liberation OrchestraBlank CanvasFunkBrushfire RecordsJ BoogHeartbeatReggaeIneffableArc De SoleilDunes of DjoserRockMaison RecordsArc De SoleilDunes of Djoser (Instrumental)RockMaison RecordsArc De SoleilSunchaserRockMaison RecordsCat RidgewayWhat If?RockCatherine RidgewayGooseGive it TimeRockNo CoincidenceJohn FayeFeng ShuiRockIt Keeps EvolvingMatt BerningerBonnet Of Pins (Radio Edit)RockConcord RecordsNight MovesHold On To TonightRockDominoSports TeamBang Bang BangRockBright AntennaThe Jaws of BrooklynLitebringerRockWeekendfurloughWet Legcatch these fistsRockDominoZack FeinbergWhat HappenedRockZippy RecordingsRed BaraatBhangra Rangeela (feat. SMK, Bakshi Brothers)Worldhyme & Reason RecordsRed BaraatGaadi of Truth (feat. Stewart Copeland)Worldhyme & Reason RecordsRed BaraatThums UpWorldhyme & Reason RecordsRed BaraatThums Up (Kahani Remix)Worldhyme & Reason Records