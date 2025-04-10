KVNF's Top Spin: Yukimi

Yukimi

For You

Ninja Tune

Genres: Soul, Jazz, Electronic, Hip-Hop, Roots

Yukimi Nagano, celebrated vocalist and co-founder of the band Little Dragon steps into the spotlight with her debut solo album. This record is deeply personal, exploring themes of love, loss and resilience. For You feels like a heartfelt embrace, guiding the listener through seasons of emotion and quiet transformation.

Stream For You here.