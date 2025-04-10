© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

KVNF's Top Spin: Yukimi

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published April 10, 2025 at 10:37 AM MDT

Yukimi
For You
Ninja Tune
Genres: Soul, Jazz, Electronic, Hip-Hop, Roots

Yukimi Nagano, celebrated vocalist and co-founder of the band Little Dragon steps into the spotlight with her debut solo album. This record is deeply personal, exploring themes of love, loss and resilience. For You feels like a heartfelt embrace, guiding the listener through seasons of emotion and quiet transformation.

Stream For You here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
