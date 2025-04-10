KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
KVNF's Top Spin: Yukimi
Yukimi
For You
Ninja Tune
Genres: Soul, Jazz, Electronic, Hip-Hop, Roots
Yukimi Nagano, celebrated vocalist and co-founder of the band Little Dragon steps into the spotlight with her debut solo album. This record is deeply personal, exploring themes of love, loss and resilience. For You feels like a heartfelt embrace, guiding the listener through seasons of emotion and quiet transformation.