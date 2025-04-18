KVNF's Top Spin: Sierra Hull

Sierra Hull

A Tip Toe High Wire

(Sierra Hull Music)

Genres: Bluegrass, Folk, Jazz, Indie Acoustic, Roots, Americana

Sierra Hull blends tradition and innovation in her newest album A Tip Toe High Wire. Self-produced and independently released, the album is a bold leap forward blending bluegrass with elements of jazz and folk. Each track pulses with emotion and precision, highlighting Hull's evolution as a songwriter and instrumentalist.

