KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
KVNF's Top Spin: Galactic & Irma Thomas
Galactic & Irma Thomas
Audience With The Queen
(Tchoup-Zilla / Thirty Tigers)
Genres: Soul, Funk, R&B, Gospel
Audience With The Queen is a celebration of music blending Galactic’s New Orleans funk and groove with Irma Thomas timeless, soulful vocals. The albums is a groove-heavy listen and is both a tribute to the classics and a reinvention of its own.
Stream Audience with the Queen here.