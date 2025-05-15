© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

KVNF's Top Spin: Galactic & Irma Thomas

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 15, 2025 at 4:39 PM MDT

Galactic & Irma Thomas
Audience With The Queen

(Tchoup-Zilla / Thirty Tigers)

Genres: Soul, Funk, R&B, Gospel

Audience With The Queen is a celebration of music blending Galactic’s New Orleans funk and groove with Irma Thomas timeless, soulful vocals. The albums is a groove-heavy listen and is both a tribute to the classics and a reinvention of its own.

Stream Audience with the Queen here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo