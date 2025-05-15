KVNF's Top Spin: Galactic & Irma Thomas

Galactic & Irma Thomas

Audience With The Queen

(Tchoup-Zilla / Thirty Tigers)

Genres: Soul, Funk, R&B, Gospel

Audience With The Queen is a celebration of music blending Galactic’s New Orleans funk and groove with Irma Thomas timeless, soulful vocals. The albums is a groove-heavy listen and is both a tribute to the classics and a reinvention of its own.

Stream Audience with the Queen here.