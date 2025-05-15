© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: May 15, 2025

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published May 15, 2025 at 4:19 PM MDT

PHYSICAL CDs
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Alison Krauss & Union StationArcadiaBluegrass, Americana, CountryDown the Road
Tony KamelWe're All Gonna LiveBluegrass, Americana, Folk, Country, CajunBlue Corn Music
Leftover SalmonLet's Party About ItBluegrass, Rock, CountryLeftover Salmon / Compass
Faux Paws, TheNo Bad IdeasBluegrass, Roots, Folk, Celtic, Americana, JazzGreat Bear Records
Sterling DrakeThe Shape I'm InCountrySoul Step
Wilder Blue, TheStill In The RunninCountry, Americana, Southern RockHill Country Music
Will WordenThe Only One & All The OthersCountry, Country-Blues, Gospel, Traditional AmericanaWill Worden
YunoBlestElectronic, Indie Pop, Alternative R&B, Emo, Dream PopSub Pop
Olive KlugLost DogFolk, Indie Folk, Singer/Songwriter, AmericanaSignature Sounds
Eliza GilkysonDark AgesFolk, Roots, AmericanaRealiza Records
Igmar Thomas Revive Big BandLike A Tree It GrowsJazz, Contemporary, Hip-Hop, Soul, FunkSoulspazm
Adrian YoungeSomething About April IIILatin, Brazillian, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Psychedelia, CinematicLinear Labs
Kills BirdsCraveRock, AlternativeLucky Number
Sunflower BeanMortal PrimetimeRock, Alternative, Post-Punk, Psych RockLucky Number
Tunde AdebimpeThee Black BoltzRock, Art Pop, Synth Pop, Indie Rock, Industrial RockSub Pop
SamiaBloodlessRock, Pop, Alternative/IndieSamia / Grand Jury
Black Country, New RoadForever HowlongRock, Post-Rock, Art Rock, Progue Rock, Baroque PopNinja Tune
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Femi KutiJourney Through LifeAfrobeatPartisan Records
BeirutA Study of LossesAlternative/IndiePompeii Records
Gigi PerezAt the Beach, in Every LifeAlternative/IndieOuttahere
Ian McfarlandYou Are So LovedAlternative/IndieIan McFarland
Jangus KangusFortune CookieAlternative/IndieHand Salad Records
Maria SomervilleLusterAlternative/Indie4AD
Salami Rose Joe LouisLoringsAlternative/IndieBrainfeeder
Julien Baker & TorresSend a Prayer My WayAmericanaMatador
Alison Krauss & Union StationArcadiaBluegrassDown The Road Records
Mason ViaMason ViaBluegrassMountain Fever Records
Tony KamelWe're All Gonna LiveBluegrassBlue Corn Music
Carolyn WonderlandTruth IsBluesAlligator
Samantha FishPaper DollBluesRounder / Concord
The Wilder BlueStill In The Runnin'CountryHill Country Music
Turnpike TroubadoursThe Price of AdmissionCountryBossier City Records
FlevansThe FoundationElectronicNearby Bear Recordings
RöyksoppTrue ElectricElectronicDog Triumph
The Polish AmbassadorDead Polish Volume 1ElectronicJumpsuit
Adrianne LenkerLive at Revolution HallFolk4AD
Bon IverSABLE, fABLEFolkJagjaguwar
Eliza GilkysonDark AgesFolkRealiza Records
I’m With HerWild and Clear and BlueFolkRounder / Concord
Rhiannon Giddens & Justin RobinsonWhat Did the Blackbird Say to the CrowFolkNonesuch
Fly Anakin(The) Forever Dream (CLEAN)Hip-Hop/RapLex Records
Ghais GuevaraGoyard Ibn SaidHip-Hop/RapFat Possum Records
JujulippsSUPERSTARHip-Hop/RapBigpop
Emma-Jean ThackrayWeirdoJazzBrownswood Recordings
Miles DavisThe Musings of Miles (2025 Remaster)JazzPrestige
Miles Davis All StarsWalkin' (2025 Remaster)JazzPrestige
Sheldon AgwuKintsugiJazzSanctum Recordings
Vince Guaraldi TrioJazz Impressions Of "A Boy Named Charlie Brown" (Remastered)JazzCraft Recordings
Pete RodríguezOh, That's Nice! Ay, Qué Bueno! (2025 Remaster)LatinCraft / Concord
SamiaBloodlessPopGrand Jury Music
Surfer GirlSunsetReggaeIneffable Records
Colin MillerLosin'RockMtn Laurel Recording Co.
DeerhoofNoble and Godlike in RuinRockJoyful Noise Recordings
GooseEverything Must GoRockNo Coincidence Records
Luke SpillerLove Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and WineRockBig Machine Label Group
moe.Circle of GiantsRockATO Records
PanchikoGinkgoRockNettwerk
Rilo KileyThe Execution of All ThingsRockSaddle Creek
Sunflower BeanMortal PrimetimeRockLucky Number
The Mars VoltaLucro sucio; Los ojos del vacioRockCloud Hill
Jensen McRaeI Don’t Know How but They Found Me!Singer/SongwriterDead Oceans
Matt AndersenThe Hammer & the RoseSinger/SongwriterSonic Records
Uwade [pronounced: oo-wah-day]FlorilegiumSinger/SongwriterEhiose Records
Annie and the CaldwellsCan't Lose My (Soul)SoulLuaka Bop
Valerie JuneOwls, Omens, and OraclesSoulConcord Records
Silas ShortLUSHLANDSoul/R&BStones Throw Records
snnycaféradioSoul/R&Bsnnyordie
SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Circa WavesLet's Leave TogetherAlternative/IndieLower Third
GrumpyHarmonyAlternative/IndieBayonet Records
GrumpyLonesome RideAlternative/IndieQM6YT2406510
spill tabHold MeAlternative/Indiespill tab / Because Music
tUnE-yArDsHeartbreakAlternative/Indie4AD
Golden ShoalsEverybody's A SomebodyAmericanaGolden Shoals
Golden ShoalsNew White House BluesAmericanaGolden Shoals
The Wood BrothersWitnessAmericanaHoney Jar / Thirty Tigers
Muireann BradlyI'm So Lonesome I Could CryBluesDecca
Amanda Fields & Megan McCormickRedbirdCountryAre and Be
Amanda Fields & Megan McCormickI've Just Seen the Rock of Ages (feat. Tatiana Hargreaves)CountryAre and Be
Hayes CarllProgress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle)CountryHwy 87 / Thirty Tigers
Jobi RiccioWildfire SeasonCountryYep Roc
Kelsey WaldonTiger LiliesCountryOh Boy Records
Lee Ann WrightRed Rock River BluesCountryLee Ann Wright
Lee Ann WrightI Never KnewCountryLee Ann Wright
Lee Ann WrightBug of InsecurityCountryLee Ann Wright
Olivia WolfHigh LifeCountry[no label]
Sweet MeggCanberra (Baby Blue)CountrySweet Megg
Fabi Hernandez, Mathieu RuzDeseoElectronicOne Seven Music
Fabi Hernandez, Mathieu RuzDeseo (Extended Mix)ElectronicOne Seven Music
Natalie BergmanGunslingerFolkThird Man Records
Olive KlugWhat To Make Of MeFolkSignature Sounds
The Milk Carton KidsRibbonFolkFar Cry / Thirty Tigers
The Wandering HeartsOur HouseFolkChrysalis
BundyYin & Yang (Clean)Hip-Hop/RapFLYY
McKinley DixonCould've Been DifferentHip-Hop/RapCity Slang
McKinley DixonSugar Water (Feat. Quelle Chris and Anjimile)Hip-Hop/RapCity Slang
Real Bad Man & Boldy JamesCome Back Around (feat. dreamcastmoe)Hip-Hop/RapReal Bad Man Records
Real Bad Man & Boldy JamesIt Factor (feat. El-P)Hip-Hop/RapReal Bad Man Records
StereolabAerial TroublesIndie PopDuophonic Ultra High Frequency Disks
Brandee YoungerGadabout SeasonJazzimpulse!
Eric HiltonJe ne t'aime plus (feat. Natalia Clavier)JazzMontserrat House
Lady BlackbirdLet Not (Your Heart Be Troubled)JazzBMG Rights Management
LordeWhat Was ThatPopUniversal Music New Zealand
Miso ExtraCertifiedPopTransgressive Records Ltd.
Miso ExtraGhostlyPopTransgressive Records Ltd.
Miso ExtraGood Kisses (feat. Metronomy)PopTransgressive Records
BardoRenacer (feat. Combo Chimbita)RockStones Throw Records
Blondshell23's A BabyRockPartisan Records
King Gizzard & the Lizard WizardDeadstickRockp(doom) Records
Luke TitusWhat Am I? / Radio TowerRockSooper
Mt. JoyCoyoteRockNeon Gold
Murder By DeathLose YouRockMurder By Death
PanchikoChapel of SaltRockNettwerk
SNACKTIMESUNSHINERockSNACKTIME
The Bankes BrothersBedroom WallRockHer Name Is Banks, Inc
The Bones of J.R. JonesCar Crash (Radio Edit)RockTone Tree Music / The Bones of J.R. Jones
Wet Legcatch these fistsRockDomino
Young Gun Silver FoxStevie & SlyRockGo! Entertainment
Alice Phoebe LouYou and ISinger/SongwriterNettwerk
Jade BirdDreamsSinger/SongwriterGlassnote
Mary Chapin CarpenterBitter EnderSinger/SongwriterLambert Light / Thirty Tigers
Curtis HardingThere She Goes (Radio Edit)SoulAnti
Durand Jones & The IndicationsFlower MoonSoulDead Oceans
Madison McFerrinI Don’tSoulMadMcFerrin Music
MRCYWandering Attention (Radio Edit)SoulDead Oceans
Common SaintsHoneySoul/R&BStarsonics
Renée Elise GoldsberryStaringSoul/R&BRenée Elise Goldsberry
Immy OwusuCurly HairWorldHopeStreet Recordings
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
