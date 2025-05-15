New Releases: May 15, 2025

|PHYSICAL CDs
|Alison Krauss & Union Station
|Arcadia
|Bluegrass, Americana, Country
|Down the Road
|Tony Kamel
|We're All Gonna Live
|Bluegrass, Americana, Folk, Country, Cajun
|Blue Corn Music
|Leftover Salmon
|Let's Party About It
|Bluegrass, Rock, Country
|Leftover Salmon / Compass
|Faux Paws, The
|No Bad Ideas
|Bluegrass, Roots, Folk, Celtic, Americana, Jazz
|Great Bear Records
|Sterling Drake
|The Shape I'm In
|Country
|Soul Step
|Wilder Blue, The
|Still In The Runnin
|Country, Americana, Southern Rock
|Hill Country Music
|Will Worden
|The Only One & All The Others
|Country, Country-Blues, Gospel, Traditional Americana
|Will Worden
|Yuno
|Blest
|Electronic, Indie Pop, Alternative R&B, Emo, Dream Pop
|Sub Pop
|Olive Klug
|Lost Dog
|Folk, Indie Folk, Singer/Songwriter, Americana
|Signature Sounds
|Eliza Gilkyson
|Dark Ages
|Folk, Roots, Americana
|Realiza Records
|Igmar Thomas Revive Big Band
|Like A Tree It Grows
|Jazz, Contemporary, Hip-Hop, Soul, Funk
|Soulspazm
|Adrian Younge
|Something About April III
|Latin, Brazillian, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Psychedelia, Cinematic
|Linear Labs
|Kills Birds
|Crave
|Rock, Alternative
|Lucky Number
|Sunflower Bean
|Mortal Primetime
|Rock, Alternative, Post-Punk, Psych Rock
|Lucky Number
|Tunde Adebimpe
|Thee Black Boltz
|Rock, Art Pop, Synth Pop, Indie Rock, Industrial Rock
|Sub Pop
|Samia
|Bloodless
|Rock, Pop, Alternative/Indie
|Samia / Grand Jury
|Black Country, New Road
|Forever Howlong
|Rock, Post-Rock, Art Rock, Progue Rock, Baroque Pop
|Ninja Tune