New Releases: May 15, 2025

SINGLES

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Circa Waves Let's Leave Together Alternative/Indie Lower Third

Grumpy Harmony Alternative/Indie Bayonet Records

Grumpy Lonesome Ride Alternative/Indie QM6YT2406510

spill tab Hold Me Alternative/Indie spill tab / Because Music

tUnE-yArDs Heartbreak Alternative/Indie 4AD

Golden Shoals Everybody's A Somebody Americana Golden Shoals

Golden Shoals New White House Blues Americana Golden Shoals

The Wood Brothers Witness Americana Honey Jar / Thirty Tigers

Muireann Bradly I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry Blues Decca

Amanda Fields & Megan McCormick Redbird Country Are and Be

Amanda Fields & Megan McCormick I've Just Seen the Rock of Ages (feat. Tatiana Hargreaves) Country Are and Be

Hayes Carll Progress of Man (Bitcoin & Cattle) Country Hwy 87 / Thirty Tigers

Jobi Riccio Wildfire Season Country Yep Roc

Kelsey Waldon Tiger Lilies Country Oh Boy Records

Lee Ann Wright Red Rock River Blues Country Lee Ann Wright

Lee Ann Wright I Never Knew Country Lee Ann Wright

Lee Ann Wright Bug of Insecurity Country Lee Ann Wright

Olivia Wolf High Life Country [no label]

Sweet Megg Canberra (Baby Blue) Country Sweet Megg

Fabi Hernandez, Mathieu Ruz Deseo Electronic One Seven Music

Fabi Hernandez, Mathieu Ruz Deseo (Extended Mix) Electronic One Seven Music

Natalie Bergman Gunslinger Folk Third Man Records

Olive Klug What To Make Of Me Folk Signature Sounds

The Milk Carton Kids Ribbon Folk Far Cry / Thirty Tigers

The Wandering Hearts Our House Folk Chrysalis

Bundy Yin & Yang (Clean) Hip-Hop/Rap FLYY

McKinley Dixon Could've Been Different Hip-Hop/Rap City Slang

McKinley Dixon Sugar Water (Feat. Quelle Chris and Anjimile) Hip-Hop/Rap City Slang

Real Bad Man & Boldy James Come Back Around (feat. dreamcastmoe) Hip-Hop/Rap Real Bad Man Records

Real Bad Man & Boldy James It Factor (feat. El-P) Hip-Hop/Rap Real Bad Man Records

Stereolab Aerial Troubles Indie Pop Duophonic Ultra High Frequency Disks

Brandee Younger Gadabout Season Jazz impulse!

Eric Hilton Je ne t'aime plus (feat. Natalia Clavier) Jazz Montserrat House

Lady Blackbird Let Not (Your Heart Be Troubled) Jazz BMG Rights Management

Lorde What Was That Pop Universal Music New Zealand

Miso Extra Certified Pop Transgressive Records Ltd.

Miso Extra Ghostly Pop Transgressive Records Ltd.

Miso Extra Good Kisses (feat. Metronomy) Pop Transgressive Records

Bardo Renacer (feat. Combo Chimbita) Rock Stones Throw Records

Blondshell 23's A Baby Rock Partisan Records

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Deadstick Rock p(doom) Records

Luke Titus What Am I? / Radio Tower Rock Sooper

Mt. Joy Coyote Rock Neon Gold

Murder By Death Lose You Rock Murder By Death

Panchiko Chapel of Salt Rock Nettwerk

SNACKTIME SUNSHINE Rock SNACKTIME

The Bankes Brothers Bedroom Wall Rock Her Name Is Banks, Inc

The Bones of J.R. Jones Car Crash (Radio Edit) Rock Tone Tree Music / The Bones of J.R. Jones

Wet Leg catch these fists Rock Domino

Young Gun Silver Fox Stevie & Sly Rock Go! Entertainment

Alice Phoebe Lou You and I Singer/Songwriter Nettwerk

Jade Bird Dreams Singer/Songwriter Glassnote

Mary Chapin Carpenter Bitter Ender Singer/Songwriter Lambert Light / Thirty Tigers

Curtis Harding There She Goes (Radio Edit) Soul Anti

Durand Jones & The Indications Flower Moon Soul Dead Oceans

Madison McFerrin I Don’t Soul MadMcFerrin Music

MRCY Wandering Attention (Radio Edit) Soul Dead Oceans

Common Saints Honey Soul/R&B Starsonics

Renée Elise Goldsberry Staring Soul/R&B Renée Elise Goldsberry