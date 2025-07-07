© 2025 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY RAFFLE TICKETS
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

KVNF's Top Spin: Eric Hilton

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 7, 2025 at 5:52 PM MDT

Eric Hilton
Midnight Ragas
(Montserrat House)

Genres: Electronic, Downtempo, Dub, Ambient, World

Eric Hilton, best known as one half of the duo Thievery Corporation, takes a deeply meditative turn on Midnight Ragas. The album is steeped in Indian Classical textures, blending hypnotic tabla rhythms, ambient synths, and sitar-like melodies that will send listeners into a spiritual state of mind.

Stream Midnight Ragas here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo