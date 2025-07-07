KVNF's Top Spin: Eric Hilton

Eric Hilton

Midnight Ragas

(Montserrat House)

Genres: Electronic, Downtempo, Dub, Ambient, World

Eric Hilton, best known as one half of the duo Thievery Corporation, takes a deeply meditative turn on Midnight Ragas. The album is steeped in Indian Classical textures, blending hypnotic tabla rhythms, ambient synths, and sitar-like melodies that will send listeners into a spiritual state of mind.

Stream Midnight Ragas here.