KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
KVNF's Top Spin: Eric Hilton
Eric Hilton
Midnight Ragas
(Montserrat House)
Genres: Electronic, Downtempo, Dub, Ambient, World
Eric Hilton, best known as one half of the duo Thievery Corporation, takes a deeply meditative turn on Midnight Ragas. The album is steeped in Indian Classical textures, blending hypnotic tabla rhythms, ambient synths, and sitar-like melodies that will send listeners into a spiritual state of mind.