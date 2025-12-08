KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
Vote for KVNF's Best Albums of 2025
- Help us put together KVNF’s Best of 2025 - a list of YOUR favorite albums released this year. Voting is open now through December 23rd, 2025 at 5 PM MST.
CLICK HERE TO TAKE THE SURVEY
- Make sure to tune in Monday, December 29th with DJ Dre during “Off the Wall” as we showcase your picks on-air! We’ll be counting down all the way to your #1 album pick!