Steve and Trevor Storm - KVNF Live Sessions

KVNF Live Sessions
Dive into the heart of music with KVNF's Live Sessions. Each session features live performances, from rising local talent to established touring musicians. Watch past sessions and discover new sounds on our YouTube channel.

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By James Barrs
Published February 17, 2026 at 3:01 PM MST

Steve and Trevor Storm perform in the KVNF Bamboo Room and talk about their debut album Storm Sessions which was released in December 2025. The album features mandolin guitar duets of traditional fork and Celtic tunes as well as originals.

James Barrs
James was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He attended Northwestern University where he studied Music and English Literature. James started his radio career as a DJ on WNUR 89.3 FM, Northwestern’s student-run radio station, and four years later became their General Manager. More recently, he has served as the Community Engagement Producer at Aspen Public Radio. He now lives in Paonia, CO and produces for both APR and KVNF. 
