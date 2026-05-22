Top Spin: AJ Fullerton & Jake Friel - Fullerton & Friel Vol. II

AJ Fullerton & Jake Friel

Fullerton & Friel Vol. II (Gitcha Records)

Blues • Folk • Americana • Rock

Colorado-raised AJ Fullerton and his longtime collaborator Jake Friel are no strangers to the KVNF community and their second volume is exactly what fans of the pair have been waiting for. Rooted in acoustic blues and American roots music, the album was recorded entirely live in a single afternoon. It’s raw, unfiltered and filled with the natural chemistry that makes these two so special.

Stream Fullerton & Friel Vol. II by AJ Fullerton & Jake Friel here.