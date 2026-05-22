KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
Top Spin: AJ Fullerton & Jake Friel - Fullerton & Friel Vol. II
AJ Fullerton & Jake Friel
Fullerton & Friel Vol. II (Gitcha Records)
Blues • Folk • Americana • Rock
Colorado-raised AJ Fullerton and his longtime collaborator Jake Friel are no strangers to the KVNF community and their second volume is exactly what fans of the pair have been waiting for. Rooted in acoustic blues and American roots music, the album was recorded entirely live in a single afternoon. It’s raw, unfiltered and filled with the natural chemistry that makes these two so special.
Stream Fullerton & Friel Vol. II by AJ Fullerton & Jake Friel here.