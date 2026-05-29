Top Spin: Arlo Parks - Ambiguous Desire

Arlo Parks

Ambiguous Desire

(Transgressive Records)

Arlo Parks’ third album Ambiguous Desire has earned its place once again at the top of our most-played albums list. The album was inspired by late nights on dancefloors in New York City and you can feel that energy in each track. There are feelings of melancholic euphoria throughout, delivering her most danceable record yet without losing the emotional honesty that has always defined her songwriting.

Stream Ambiguous Desire by Arlo Parks here.