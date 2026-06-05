KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
Top Spin: aja monet - the color of rain
aja monet
the color of rain
(drink sum wtr)
Spoken Word, Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop
LA-based poet and activist aja monet comes to us with her sophomore album the color of rain blending Spoken Word, Jazz, R&B, and Hip-Hop into an experience that will leave you reflecting upon the world around you. monet’s poetry weaves through the music with urgency and beauty as a surreal response to the reality we are currently facing.