Top Spin: aja monet - the color of rain

aja monet

the color of rain

(drink sum wtr)

Spoken Word, Jazz, R&B, Hip-Hop

LA-based poet and activist aja monet comes to us with her sophomore album the color of rain blending Spoken Word, Jazz, R&B, and Hip-Hop into an experience that will leave you reflecting upon the world around you. monet’s poetry weaves through the music with urgency and beauty as a surreal response to the reality we are currently facing.

Stream the color of rain here.