New Releases: June 8, 2026

|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|AJ Fullerton
|St. June
|Americana; Blues; Folk; Roots
|Gitcha
|The Dreggs
|Golden Lights
|Americana; Rock; Folk
|The Dreggs
|Kind Hearted Strangers
|Deep Blue Sea (feat. Derek Dames Ohl)
|Americana; Rock
|Gitcha
|Nick Dumas
|Feels Like Love (feat. Vince Gill)
|Americana; Bluegrass
|Nick Dumas
|Sad Daddy
|Bootlegger
|Bluegrass
|Free Dirt
|Reed Turchi
|Keep On Drinkin' (feat. Luther Dickinson)
|Blues; Americana
|Gitcha
|Ruby Dice
|Dress To Impress (feat. Shinyribs)
|Blues; Americana
|Gitcha
|Ruthie Foster
|Thank You
|Blues; Rock
|Sun
|Jon Batiste
|Shine
|Classical
|Verve
|Elizabeth Cook
|Razorwire Wall (feat. Evan Felker)
|Country; Americana; Rock
|Thirty Tigers
|Maren Morris
|Hard Liquor and Soft Rock
|Country; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; Rock
|Sony
|Presley Haile
|Busy
|Country; Pop; Americana
|Columbia
|49th & Main
|Round The Block (feat. Jane)
|Electronic; Dance
|Ninja Tune
|The Avalanches
|Every Single Weekend (feat. Jamie xx)
|Electronic; Dance
|Modular Recordings Pty Limited
|Chloé Caillet
|Lemme Dance (feat. Myd)
|Electronic; Dance
|Ninja Tune
|Elderbrook
|Is It Over Now?
|Electronic; Dance
|Counter
|Galantis
|Stay Alive (feat. The Devil's Tax Return)
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Counter
|Ibibio Sound Machine
|Concept Of Love
|Electronic; Dance; Funk
|Merge
|Ibibio Sound Machine
|Return To Sender
|Electronic; Dance; Funk
|Merge
|Jorja Smith
|What's Done Is Done [CLEAN]
|Electronic; Dance; House
|FAMM
|Sébastien Tellier
|Attraction (feat. Juliette Armanet)
|Electronic; Indie; Dance
|Because Music
|ZAINAB
|Ayewah!
|Electronic; Dance
|Technicolour
|Fruit Bats
|Think Aboutcha
|Folk; Rock; Indie
|Merge
|Lizzie No
|The One I Love And The Freedom Road
|Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Lizzie No
|Margaret Glaspy
|Michigan (Radio Edit)
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|ATO
|Mike D
|True Colors
|Hip-Hop; Rock; Alternative
|Silva Artist Management
|Quadeca
|Dark Magic [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Electronic; Experimental
|X8
|Tierra Whack
|WAX PAPER [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop
|Interscope
|Cain Culto
|¡BASTA YA! (feat. Xiuhtezcatl) (Snow Tha Product Remix) [CLEAN]
|Latin; Hip-Hop
|Hive Music
|Chancha Via Circuito
|Virgen de lo alto (feat. Sofía Viola)
|Latin; Electronic; Dance
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|Helado Tropical
|Sensación
|Latin; Alternative/Indie; Electronic
|Psychic Hotline
|Hermanos Gutiérrez
|Canto Andino
|Latin; Folk; Instrumental
|Concord / Easy Eye Sound
|Lagartijeando
|Cactus estrellado del desierto
|Latin; Electronic; Dance
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|Michi
|Playing Pretend (Mndsgn Remix)
|R&B; Alternative/Indie; Electronic
|Stones Throw
|Kash'd Out
|How Bad Could It Be (feat. Dizzy Wright)
|Reggae; Pop; Indie; Rock
|Ineffable
|Norrac
|The Machine
|Reggae; Roots; Dub
|Megawave
|Surfer Girl
|Wear It Out
|Reggae; Rock
|Ineffable
|Surfer Girl
|Wear It Out (Intro Edit)
|Reggae; Rock
|Ineffable
|Belle and Sebastian
|It Only Takes One Lion
|Rock; Indie
|Matador
|Chanel Beads
|Dust in the Wind
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Jagjaguwar
|Cold War Kids
|There Goes The Night
|Rock; Alternative
|CWKTWO Corp
|Jordan Patterson
|Just My Friend
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Secretly Canadian
|Josh da Costa
|Cordelia
|Rock; Indie; Pop
|Stones Throw
|Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
|A ? Of When
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic
|Domino
|Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
|A ? Of When (Radio Edit)
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic
|Domino
|Prince
|Stone
|Rock; Pop
|Sony
|Tommy James & The Shondells
|Crimson & Clover (Long Version)
|Rock; Pop
|Roulette
|Tommy James & The Shondells
|Crystal Blue Persuasion
|Rock; Pop
|Roulette
|Grace Cummings
|My God
|Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie
|ATO
|Jensen McRae
|Taboo
|Singer/Songwriter
|Dead Oceans
|Jensen McRae
|Your Friend
|Singer/Songwriter
|Dead Oceans
|MRCY
|Better Days (feat. Yazmin Lacey)
|Soul; R&B; Alternative/Indie; Rock
|Dead Oceans
|Lost Leaders
|Maybe It's Just Me (feat. Samantha Fish)
|Soundtrack; Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Mother West
|Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
|Na Dem (feat. Tom Morello)
|World; Afrobeat; Funk
|Django Music