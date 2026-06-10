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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: June 8, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:07 AM MDT

DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Devon ParkinNew Beliefs On LayawayAlternative/Indie; Dance; ElectronicMysterybox Records
FIGHTMASTERToleranceAlternative/Indie; Rock; Singer/Songwriter; LGBTQ+FIGHTMASTER
LukkaWendekindAlternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Rock; ElectronicLukka
SatyaYellow HouseAlternative/Indie; Soul; R&B; Folk; AlternativeChecker Print Records
VansireTaking SolaceAlternative/Indie; Rock; Indie; Electronic; PopVansire
Brent CobbLive a Song, Write a Memory, Vol. 1Americana; Country; FolkOl' Buddy / Thirty Tigers
FuturebirdsFar Out Country IAmericana; Folk; Country; Rock; IndieDualtone
Michaela AnneThese Are The DaysAmericana; CountryGeorgia June
Old Crow Medicine ShowUnion MadeAmericana; Bluegrass; CountryHartland
Candace HastingsSoft Place to LandCountry; Folk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterHerd Bound Music
The Red Clay StraysGratefulCountry; Americana; Rock; GospelRCA / HBYCO
VandoliersAfterglow EpCountry; Rock; Americana; Punk; LGBTQ+Thirty Tigers
DJ SeinfeldIf This Is ItElectronic; Dance; HouseNinja Tune
Lee "Scratch" Perry & Mouse On MarsSpatial, No Problem.Electronic; World; Alternative/IndieDomino Recording Co. Ltd.
Liminal DrifterCowboy PilgrimElectronic; ChillHidden Shoal
Tatyana JaneDiscordiaElectronic; Bass; TechnoEd Banger / Because Music
Haylie DavisWandering StarFolk; Indie; CountryFire Records
Whale SongzEP 1Folk; Singer/Songwriter; IndieWhale Songz
Whale SongzEP 2Folk; Singer/Songwriter; IndieWhale Songz
Zoh AmbaEyes FullFolk; Rock; AlternativeMatador
Vince StaplesCry BabyHip-Hop; Rap; Electronic; AlternativeLoma Vista / Concord
Wax & DJ HoppaHighway Hotel (Mixshow Edits) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapIneffable
Wax & DJ HoppaHighway Hotel (Mixshow Edits) [EXPLICIT]Hip-Hop; RapIneffable
Wax & DJ HoppaHighway Hotel [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapIneffable
Wax & DJ HoppaHighway Hotel [EXPLICIT]Hip-Hop; RapIneffable
Richard BarattaAnother Kind of BirdJazzSavant
Omar Acedo & Omar EnriqueVidaLatin; PopLa Oreja
The AggrolitesSuper AtomicReggae; Ska; SoulPirates Press Records
BROCKHOFFEasy PeelerRock; Alternative; Indie[PIAS]
Bye ParulaSomething Out Of NothingRock; Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Dance; FunkSecret City Records
Conscious PilotHuman PoultryRock; AlternativeDevil Duck
corookHow Do I Relate To You?Rock; Pop; LGBTQ+Atlantic
The CreemA Taste Of CherryRockThe Creem
Death Cab for CutieI Built You A TowerRock; IndieAnti‐
Frankie CosmosNext Thing (10 Year Anniversary)Rock; Alternative; IndieBayonet Records
Modest MouseAn Eraser And A MazeRock; Indie; AlternativeGlacial Pace
of MontrealaethermeadRock; Alternative/Indie; Indie; PopPolyvinyl
Rosa WaltonTell Me It's A DreamRock; Alternative; IndieTransgressive
SlippersSlippers 08Rock; Alternative; IndiePerennial / K Records
Wes ParkerBig Machine RockRock; Alternative; IndieBig Machine Rock
WidowspeakRosesRock; Alternative; IndieCaptured Tracks
zzzaharaDistant LandsRock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; Alternative; LGBTQ+Lex Records
BedouineNeon Summer SkinSinger/Songwriter; Folk; Indie; Alternative/IndieThirty Tigers
Jalen NgondaDoctrine of LoveSoul; R&BDaptone Records
LeenalchiHere Comes That Crow [EP]World; Rock; PsychedelicLuaka Bop
DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
AJ FullertonSt. JuneAmericana; Blues; Folk; RootsGitcha
The DreggsGolden LightsAmericana; Rock; FolkThe Dreggs
Kind Hearted StrangersDeep Blue Sea (feat. Derek Dames Ohl)Americana; RockGitcha
Nick DumasFeels Like Love (feat. Vince Gill)Americana; BluegrassNick Dumas
Sad DaddyBootleggerBluegrassFree Dirt
Reed TurchiKeep On Drinkin' (feat. Luther Dickinson)Blues; AmericanaGitcha
Ruby DiceDress To Impress (feat. Shinyribs)Blues; AmericanaGitcha
Ruthie FosterThank YouBlues; RockSun
Jon BatisteShineClassicalVerve
Elizabeth CookRazorwire Wall (feat. Evan Felker)Country; Americana; RockThirty Tigers
Maren MorrisHard Liquor and Soft RockCountry; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; RockSony
Presley HaileBusyCountry; Pop; AmericanaColumbia
49th & MainRound The Block (feat. Jane)Electronic; DanceNinja Tune
The AvalanchesEvery Single Weekend (feat. Jamie xx)Electronic; DanceModular Recordings Pty Limited
Chloé CailletLemme Dance (feat. Myd)Electronic; DanceNinja Tune
ElderbrookIs It Over Now?Electronic; DanceCounter
GalantisStay Alive (feat. The Devil's Tax Return)Electronic; Dance; HouseCounter
Ibibio Sound MachineConcept Of LoveElectronic; Dance; FunkMerge
Ibibio Sound MachineReturn To SenderElectronic; Dance; FunkMerge
Jorja SmithWhat's Done Is Done [CLEAN]Electronic; Dance; HouseFAMM
Sébastien TellierAttraction (feat. Juliette Armanet)Electronic; Indie; DanceBecause Music
ZAINABAyewah!Electronic; DanceTechnicolour
Fruit BatsThink AboutchaFolk; Rock; IndieMerge
Lizzie NoThe One I Love And The Freedom RoadFolk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterLizzie No
Margaret GlaspyMichigan (Radio Edit)Folk; Singer/SongwriterATO
Mike DTrue ColorsHip-Hop; Rock; AlternativeSilva Artist Management
QuadecaDark Magic [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; Electronic; ExperimentalX8
Tierra WhackWAX PAPER [CLEAN]Hip-HopInterscope
Cain Culto¡BASTA YA! (feat. Xiuhtezcatl) (Snow Tha Product Remix) [CLEAN]Latin; Hip-HopHive Music
Chancha Via CircuitoVirgen de lo alto (feat. Sofía Viola)Latin; Electronic; DanceWonderwheel Recordings
Helado TropicalSensaciónLatin; Alternative/Indie; ElectronicPsychic Hotline
Hermanos GutiérrezCanto AndinoLatin; Folk; InstrumentalConcord / Easy Eye Sound
LagartijeandoCactus estrellado del desiertoLatin; Electronic; DanceWonderwheel Recordings
MichiPlaying Pretend (Mndsgn Remix)R&B; Alternative/Indie; ElectronicStones Throw
Kash'd OutHow Bad Could It Be (feat. Dizzy Wright)Reggae; Pop; Indie; RockIneffable
NorracThe MachineReggae; Roots; DubMegawave
Surfer GirlWear It OutReggae; RockIneffable
Surfer GirlWear It Out (Intro Edit)Reggae; RockIneffable
Belle and SebastianIt Only Takes One LionRock; IndieMatador
Chanel BeadsDust in the WindRock; Alternative/IndieJagjaguwar
Cold War KidsThere Goes The NightRock; AlternativeCWKTWO Corp
Jordan PattersonJust My FriendRock; Alternative/Indie; Singer/SongwriterSecretly Canadian
Josh da CostaCordeliaRock; Indie; PopStones Throw
Panda Bear & Sonic BoomA ? Of WhenRock; Alternative/Indie; PsychedelicDomino
Panda Bear & Sonic BoomA ? Of When (Radio Edit)Rock; Alternative/Indie; PsychedelicDomino
PrinceStoneRock; PopSony
Tommy James & The ShondellsCrimson & Clover (Long Version)Rock; PopRoulette
Tommy James & The ShondellsCrystal Blue PersuasionRock; PopRoulette
Grace CummingsMy GodSinger/Songwriter; Alternative/IndieATO
Jensen McRaeTabooSinger/SongwriterDead Oceans
Jensen McRaeYour FriendSinger/SongwriterDead Oceans
MRCYBetter Days (feat. Yazmin Lacey)Soul; R&B; Alternative/Indie; RockDead Oceans
Lost LeadersMaybe It's Just Me (feat. Samantha Fish)Soundtrack; Rock; Alternative/IndieMother West
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80Na Dem (feat. Tom Morello)World; Afrobeat; FunkDjango Music
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
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