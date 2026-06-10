New Releases: June 8, 2026

DIGITAL SINGLES

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

AJ Fullerton St. June Americana; Blues; Folk; Roots Gitcha

The Dreggs Golden Lights Americana; Rock; Folk The Dreggs

Kind Hearted Strangers Deep Blue Sea (feat. Derek Dames Ohl) Americana; Rock Gitcha

Nick Dumas Feels Like Love (feat. Vince Gill) Americana; Bluegrass Nick Dumas

Sad Daddy Bootlegger Bluegrass Free Dirt

Reed Turchi Keep On Drinkin' (feat. Luther Dickinson) Blues; Americana Gitcha

Ruby Dice Dress To Impress (feat. Shinyribs) Blues; Americana Gitcha

Ruthie Foster Thank You Blues; Rock Sun

Jon Batiste Shine Classical Verve

Elizabeth Cook Razorwire Wall (feat. Evan Felker) Country; Americana; Rock Thirty Tigers

Maren Morris Hard Liquor and Soft Rock Country; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; Rock Sony

Presley Haile Busy Country; Pop; Americana Columbia

49th & Main Round The Block (feat. Jane) Electronic; Dance Ninja Tune

The Avalanches Every Single Weekend (feat. Jamie xx) Electronic; Dance Modular Recordings Pty Limited

Chloé Caillet Lemme Dance (feat. Myd) Electronic; Dance Ninja Tune

Elderbrook Is It Over Now? Electronic; Dance Counter

Galantis Stay Alive (feat. The Devil's Tax Return) Electronic; Dance; House Counter

Ibibio Sound Machine Concept Of Love Electronic; Dance; Funk Merge

Ibibio Sound Machine Return To Sender Electronic; Dance; Funk Merge

Jorja Smith What's Done Is Done [CLEAN] Electronic; Dance; House FAMM

Sébastien Tellier Attraction (feat. Juliette Armanet) Electronic; Indie; Dance Because Music

ZAINAB Ayewah! Electronic; Dance Technicolour

Fruit Bats Think Aboutcha Folk; Rock; Indie Merge

Lizzie No The One I Love And The Freedom Road Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Lizzie No

Margaret Glaspy Michigan (Radio Edit) Folk; Singer/Songwriter ATO

Mike D True Colors Hip-Hop; Rock; Alternative Silva Artist Management

Quadeca Dark Magic [CLEAN] Hip-Hop; Electronic; Experimental X8

Tierra Whack WAX PAPER [CLEAN] Hip-Hop Interscope

Cain Culto ¡BASTA YA! (feat. Xiuhtezcatl) (Snow Tha Product Remix) [CLEAN] Latin; Hip-Hop Hive Music

Chancha Via Circuito Virgen de lo alto (feat. Sofía Viola) Latin; Electronic; Dance Wonderwheel Recordings

Helado Tropical Sensación Latin; Alternative/Indie; Electronic Psychic Hotline

Hermanos Gutiérrez Canto Andino Latin; Folk; Instrumental Concord / Easy Eye Sound

Lagartijeando Cactus estrellado del desierto Latin; Electronic; Dance Wonderwheel Recordings

Michi Playing Pretend (Mndsgn Remix) R&B; Alternative/Indie; Electronic Stones Throw

Kash'd Out How Bad Could It Be (feat. Dizzy Wright) Reggae; Pop; Indie; Rock Ineffable

Norrac The Machine Reggae; Roots; Dub Megawave

Surfer Girl Wear It Out Reggae; Rock Ineffable

Surfer Girl Wear It Out (Intro Edit) Reggae; Rock Ineffable

Belle and Sebastian It Only Takes One Lion Rock; Indie Matador

Chanel Beads Dust in the Wind Rock; Alternative/Indie Jagjaguwar

Cold War Kids There Goes The Night Rock; Alternative CWKTWO Corp

Jordan Patterson Just My Friend Rock; Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter Secretly Canadian

Josh da Costa Cordelia Rock; Indie; Pop Stones Throw

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom A ? Of When Rock; Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic Domino

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom A ? Of When (Radio Edit) Rock; Alternative/Indie; Psychedelic Domino

Prince Stone Rock; Pop Sony

Tommy James & The Shondells Crimson & Clover (Long Version) Rock; Pop Roulette

Tommy James & The Shondells Crystal Blue Persuasion Rock; Pop Roulette

Grace Cummings My God Singer/Songwriter; Alternative/Indie ATO

Jensen McRae Taboo Singer/Songwriter Dead Oceans

Jensen McRae Your Friend Singer/Songwriter Dead Oceans

MRCY Better Days (feat. Yazmin Lacey) Soul; R&B; Alternative/Indie; Rock Dead Oceans

Lost Leaders Maybe It's Just Me (feat. Samantha Fish) Soundtrack; Rock; Alternative/Indie Mother West