KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
Top Spin: Jalen Ngonda - Doctrine of Love
Jalen Ngonda
Doctrine of Love
(Daptone Recording Co.)
London-based Jalen Ngonda grew up on his father’s soul records and never really left them. His sophomore album Doctrine of Love is ten tracks of classic soul featuring horns, gospel background vocals and an undeniable groove that carries the album from start to finish.