© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

Top Spin: Jalen Ngonda - Doctrine of Love

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published June 26, 2026 at 1:19 PM MDT

Jalen Ngonda
Doctrine of Love
(Daptone Recording Co.)

London-based Jalen Ngonda grew up on his father’s soul records and never really left them. His sophomore album Doctrine of Love is ten tracks of classic soul featuring horns, gospel background vocals and an undeniable groove that carries the album from start to finish.

Stream Doctrine of Love here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
See stories by Andrea Castillo