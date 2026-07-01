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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: June 29, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published June 29, 2026 at 5:37 PM MDT

DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Benny SingsParachuteAlternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; R&BStones Throw
Good NeighboursSUPERSTARAlternative/Indie; Rock; PopPolydor
MILKOh LeilaAlternative/Indie; Indie; PopCapitol
Sam BlasucciPossessionAlternative/Indie; Indie; PopDoubleplay
Brandon FlowersPlansAmericana; Alternative; RockIsland Records
Railroad EarthWhiskey Train (feat. Ronnie McCoury & The Travelin' McCourys)Bluegrass; AmericanaRailroad Earth / Ineffable
Alicia BlueBackwards AgainCountry; Singer/SongwriterA Blue Lion / Soundly Music
Colby T HelmsCloudsCountry; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; AlternativePhoto Finish
The JayhawksKeeping Our Heads Above WaterCountry; Americana; RockSHAM / Thirty Tigers
Kaitlin ButtsNever Really Mine [CLEAN]Country; Singer/SongwriterKaitlin Butts / Republic / UMG Recordings
Pokey LafargeThe ThingCountry; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaPokey LaFarge / oneRPM
Ray Wylie HubbardDog or WolfCountry; Rock; Singer/Songwriter; AlternativeWylie World / Soundly Music
ShaboozeyCowgirlCountry; Indie; AlternativeAmerican Dogwood / Empire
Turnpike TroubadoursFeelin' Good Again (feat. Sierra Hull)Country; Americana; FolkBossier City / Thirty Tigers
Barbarossa BeatPhattie's Lunchbox Pt. 2 (feat. Mekon)Electronic; AlternativeInvisible Hands
DJ TennisMisbehave (feat. Campbell King) [Radio Edit]Electronic; DanceLife and Death
Elle Est PartieAmericaElectronic; New WaveMint 400
Elle Est PartieThreat Of ViolenceElectronic; New WaveMint 400
Everything Is RecordedBeyond The Brilliant Haze (feat. Peter Gabriel & IDK)Electronic; Hip-Hop; AlternativeXL Recordings
Louis The ChildLooking For Someone (feat. Drew Love)Electronic; Dance; PopWhich one is Louis which one is the child?
Louis The ChildLooking For Someone (feat. Drew Love) [Instrumental]Electronic; Dance; PopWhich one is Louis which one is the child?
lovetempoNever the Same (Black Loops 1am Mix)Electronic; Disco; Dance; Jazzlovetempo
lovetempoNever the Same (Black Loops 4am Mix)Electronic; Disco; Dance; Jazzlovetempo
MadeonSuper Platinum (feat. Erick the Architect)Electronic; Dance; PopMom+Pop
Peggy GouWo,man (feat. Ayra Star) [Radio Edit]Electronic; Dance; HouseXL Recordings
Peter MatsonMelancolía (feat. Pahua)Electronic; Dance; DiscoBastard Jazz Recordings
Peter MatsonMelancolía (feat. Pahua) [Jkriv Dub Mix]Electronic; Dance; DiscoBastard Jazz Recordings
Peter MatsonMelancolía (feat. Pahua) [Jkriv Club Mix]Electronic; Dance; DiscoBastard Jazz Recordings
Read the NewsLittle JaguarElectronic; Dance; HouseRaRaLand
Read the NewsLittle Jaguar (Radio Edit)Electronic; Dance; HouseRaRaLand
Chris PierceMadonna of the San JoaquinFolk; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaCMG
Rhiannon GiddensCarolina RainFolk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterNonesuch
Nubiyan TwistBody Flows (feat. Eniola)Jazz; World; DanceStrut Records
The AnimerosLa CamitaLatin; Cumbia; PsychedelicEasy Eye Sound / Concord
Karen y Los RemediosCreacion del UniversoLatin; Cumbia; ElectronicZZK
Sonora TukukuyShame On YouLatin; Cumbia; Rock; PsychedelicSonora Tukukuy
Claire WrightLong Live LoveReggae; Folk; CountryClaire Wright / Ineffable
Claire WrightLong Live Love (Intro Edit)Reggae; Folk; CountryClaire Wright / Ineffable
Dre IslandCuriousReggae; Dancehall; Hip-Hop; R&BDre Island / Ineffable
O.A.R.Legacy (feat. G. Love & Special Sauce)Reggae; Rock; Roots; AlternativeShady Grove / Ineffable
beabadoobeeSun Has Set [CLEAN]Rock; Alternative; IndieDirty Hit / Interscope
BeckRide Lonesome (feat. Sierra Ferrell)Rock; AmericanaIliad / Capitol / UMG
Black BananasTurkey BurgersRock; Alternative; Indie; FunkFire
Brennan WedlPretty Little FantasyRock; IndieAnti-
Butthole SurfersINTELLIGENT GUY (ASTRONAUT VERSION)Rock; Alternative; PunkSunset Blvd / Butthole Surfers
Chelsea WolfeThe DarkRock; Indie; Alternative; IndustrialLoma Vista / Concord
Chelsea WolfeDeath Is Not The EndRock; Indie; Alternative; IndustrialLoma Vista / Concord
Grace CummingsI'm Not CrazyRock; Indie; Folk; Alternative/IndieGrace Cummings / ATO
Improvement MovementI DoRock; Psychedelic; Folk; IndieATO
Little StrangerFeel Bout You (feat. Jarv)Rock; Alternative; Hip-Hop; ReggaeLittle Stranger / Ineffable
Little StrangerFeel Bout You (feat. Jarv) [Radio Edit]Rock; Alternative; Hip-Hop; ReggaeLittle Stranger / Ineffable
Love SpellsCrutchRock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; PopRCA / Love Spells
Love SpellsKeep It To YourselfRock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; PopRCA / Love Spells
Love SpellsMaybe I Still Love YouRock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; PopRCA / Love Spells
Mannequin PussyWhere's My DiniRock; Alternative; IndieEpitaph
Phoebe BridgersLost BoysRock; Indie; Folk; Alternative; PopDead Oceans
Sesame GirlKick In The TeethRock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative; PopCOHORT
SmidleyCapstone (feat. Lucy Dacus)Rock; Indie; Psychedelic; PopRoyal Mountain
This is LoreleiBilly Came BackRock; Indie; Folk; AlternativeMatador
Tiny HabitsAnything He WasRock; Folk; IndieMom+Pop
The TubsWho's Gonna Love You NowRock; IndieMerge
Yard ActNew BeginningsRock; Alternative; IndieIsland / UMG
Yard ActRedeemer [CLEAN]Rock; Alternative; IndieIsland / UMG
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Chanel BeadsYour Day Will Come (II)Alternative/Indie; Rock; Alternative; Experimental; ElectronicJagjaguwar
Pearl & The OystersMonkey MindAlternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Pop; Rock; IndieStones Throw Records
Danny GoldenThe Big BlueAmericana; Rock; Indie; FolkThousand Faces
Drivin’ N’ Cryin’Crushing FlowersAmericana; Rock; RootsDrivin N Cryin Records
Ordinary TwoStereoAmericana; Jazz; Folk; Colorado ArtistThe Ordinary Two
Tift MerrittSugarAmericana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Country; RockOne Riot Records
Albert KingI'll Play the Blues for You (Remastered 2026)BluesCraft Recordings
Eddie KirklandIt's the Blues Man! (Remastered 2026)BluesCraft Recordings
Samantha FishPaper Doll (Live at the Bijou)Blues; Rock; Roots; AmericanaRounder
American AquariumNew Ways to LoseCountry; Rock; AlternativeThirty Tigers; Losing Side Records
Bella WhiteA Sign in the WeatherCountry; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; FolkRounder
Bobby DoveFortune TellerCountry; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaNew Motor Records
Trever M KeithWe Drank From a Poisoned WellCountry; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaTrever M. Keith / Many Hats
AlewyaZeroElectronic; R&B; Alternative; World; SoulBecause London Records
Beautiful ChorusHuman BeingElectronic; Alternative/Indie; BassBeautiful Chorus
Duran DuranFree to Love: Hot Star RemixesElectronic; Pop; DanceTape Modern
E.VAXJust Like FireElectronic; Alternative/IndiePerfect Branch / Because Music
PINESDANCERElectronicPINES
Bebe StockwellVolume 1Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter; PopSony
Ethan ReganYoung ReganFolk; Singer/Songwriter; IndieSony
Georgia Gets ByHeavy MeadowFolk; Alternative; Indie; Singer/SongwriterGeorgia Gets Bye
HAPPY LANDINGBig SunFolk; Indie; RockToo Fine Records
Jesse WellesMasks OffFolk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterJesse Welles
TashaYou Are Spring!Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Indie; R&BBayonet Records
FlytrapWeapons Of Mass CreationFunk; R&B; Soul; Hip-Hop; JazzMo Gravy
Darrell Scott & The Scott BrothersI'll Meet You In a SongGospel; Folk; AmericanaHere Records
PROF[EXPLICIT] Good Time BoyHip-Hop; RapStophouse Music Group / Ineffable
PROFGood Time Boy [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapStophouse Music Group / Ineffable
Leslie CartayaSpanglishLatin; Funk; JazzNo Pares / La Oreja Media
KA$EB.A.M.Reggae; Hip-HopKA$E / Ineffable
TropidelicFirst LightReggae; Rock; Hip-HopTropidelic / Ineffable
Atta BoySILTRock; IndieDiamond City
Beth OrtonThe Ground AboveRock; Alternative/Indie; Folk; ElectronicBeth Orton / Partisan
CASTLEBEATCASTLEBEAT IIRock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; Alternative; Lo-Fi; PopSpirit Goth Records
cherry pick:3Rock; AlternativeLight Organ Records
Chris CornellCarry On (Expanded Edition)Rock; AlternativeInterscope; Suretone Records
CrazierThis Dog SpitsRock; IndieBad Raps
Dari BaySurprise WishRock; IndieDouble Double Whammy
Downtown BoysPublic LuxuryRock; Punk; Alternative; IndieSub Pop Records
Emperor XUnified FieldRock; Folk; Indie; Lo-Fi; Punk; AlternativeBar/None Records
The ExpendablesMoment (Deluxe Edition)Rock; Ska; Reggae; PunkIneffable
Fai LaciElephant in the RoomRock; Indie; AlternativeEasy Eye Sound / Concord
ill peachEAVESDROPPINGRock; Alternative; Indie; PopHandwritten Records
knittingSouvenirRock; Indie; Lo-FiMint Records
Nixon BoydEvery Time We Turn A CornerRock; Indie; FolkRoyal Mountain
prounMaybe LuckRock; IndieGood English Records
RAT BOYCRASH!Rock; Punk; AlternativeHellcat / Epitaph
Violet GrohlBe Sweet To MeRock; Alternative; IndieAurora
Christian TaylorpreciousSinger/Songwriter; IndieBannerYeer
Ryan BeattySweet FortuneSinger/Songwriter; R&B; PopRyan Beatty / Warner
Devon GilfillianTime Will TellSoul; R&B; Gospel; RockFantasy
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
See stories by Andrea Castillo