New Releases: June 29, 2026

|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Benny Sings
|Parachute
|Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; R&B
|Stones Throw
|Good Neighbours
|SUPERSTAR
|Alternative/Indie; Rock; Pop
|Polydor
|MILK
|Oh Leila
|Alternative/Indie; Indie; Pop
|Capitol
|Sam Blasucci
|Possession
|Alternative/Indie; Indie; Pop
|Doubleplay
|Brandon Flowers
|Plans
|Americana; Alternative; Rock
|Island Records
|Railroad Earth
|Whiskey Train (feat. Ronnie McCoury & The Travelin' McCourys)
|Bluegrass; Americana
|Railroad Earth / Ineffable
|Alicia Blue
|Backwards Again
|Country; Singer/Songwriter
|A Blue Lion / Soundly Music
|Colby T Helms
|Clouds
|Country; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative
|Photo Finish
|The Jayhawks
|Keeping Our Heads Above Water
|Country; Americana; Rock
|SHAM / Thirty Tigers
|Kaitlin Butts
|Never Really Mine [CLEAN]
|Country; Singer/Songwriter
|Kaitlin Butts / Republic / UMG Recordings
|Pokey Lafarge
|The Thing
|Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|Pokey LaFarge / oneRPM
|Ray Wylie Hubbard
|Dog or Wolf
|Country; Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative
|Wylie World / Soundly Music
|Shaboozey
|Cowgirl
|Country; Indie; Alternative
|American Dogwood / Empire
|Turnpike Troubadours
|Feelin' Good Again (feat. Sierra Hull)
|Country; Americana; Folk
|Bossier City / Thirty Tigers
|Barbarossa Beat
|Phattie's Lunchbox Pt. 2 (feat. Mekon)
|Electronic; Alternative
|Invisible Hands
|DJ Tennis
|Misbehave (feat. Campbell King) [Radio Edit]
|Electronic; Dance
|Life and Death
|Elle Est Partie
|America
|Electronic; New Wave
|Mint 400
|Elle Est Partie
|Threat Of Violence
|Electronic; New Wave
|Mint 400
|Everything Is Recorded
|Beyond The Brilliant Haze (feat. Peter Gabriel & IDK)
|Electronic; Hip-Hop; Alternative
|XL Recordings
|Louis The Child
|Looking For Someone (feat. Drew Love)
|Electronic; Dance; Pop
|Which one is Louis which one is the child?
|Louis The Child
|Looking For Someone (feat. Drew Love) [Instrumental]
|Electronic; Dance; Pop
|Which one is Louis which one is the child?
|lovetempo
|Never the Same (Black Loops 1am Mix)
|Electronic; Disco; Dance; Jazz
|lovetempo
|lovetempo
|Never the Same (Black Loops 4am Mix)
|Electronic; Disco; Dance; Jazz
|lovetempo
|Madeon
|Super Platinum (feat. Erick the Architect)
|Electronic; Dance; Pop
|Mom+Pop
|Peggy Gou
|Wo,man (feat. Ayra Star) [Radio Edit]
|Electronic; Dance; House
|XL Recordings
|Peter Matson
|Melancolía (feat. Pahua)
|Electronic; Dance; Disco
|Bastard Jazz Recordings
|Peter Matson
|Melancolía (feat. Pahua) [Jkriv Dub Mix]
|Electronic; Dance; Disco
|Bastard Jazz Recordings
|Peter Matson
|Melancolía (feat. Pahua) [Jkriv Club Mix]
|Electronic; Dance; Disco
|Bastard Jazz Recordings
|Read the News
|Little Jaguar
|Electronic; Dance; House
|RaRaLand
|Read the News
|Little Jaguar (Radio Edit)
|Electronic; Dance; House
|RaRaLand
|Chris Pierce
|Madonna of the San Joaquin
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|CMG
|Rhiannon Giddens
|Carolina Rain
|Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Nonesuch
|Nubiyan Twist
|Body Flows (feat. Eniola)
|Jazz; World; Dance
|Strut Records
|The Animeros
|La Camita
|Latin; Cumbia; Psychedelic
|Easy Eye Sound / Concord
|Karen y Los Remedios
|Creacion del Universo
|Latin; Cumbia; Electronic
|ZZK
|Sonora Tukukuy
|Shame On You
|Latin; Cumbia; Rock; Psychedelic
|Sonora Tukukuy
|Claire Wright
|Long Live Love
|Reggae; Folk; Country
|Claire Wright / Ineffable
|Claire Wright
|Long Live Love (Intro Edit)
|Reggae; Folk; Country
|Claire Wright / Ineffable
|Dre Island
|Curious
|Reggae; Dancehall; Hip-Hop; R&B
|Dre Island / Ineffable
|O.A.R.
|Legacy (feat. G. Love & Special Sauce)
|Reggae; Rock; Roots; Alternative
|Shady Grove / Ineffable
|beabadoobee
|Sun Has Set [CLEAN]
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Dirty Hit / Interscope
|Beck
|Ride Lonesome (feat. Sierra Ferrell)
|Rock; Americana
|Iliad / Capitol / UMG
|Black Bananas
|Turkey Burgers
|Rock; Alternative; Indie; Funk
|Fire
|Brennan Wedl
|Pretty Little Fantasy
|Rock; Indie
|Anti-
|Butthole Surfers
|INTELLIGENT GUY (ASTRONAUT VERSION)
|Rock; Alternative; Punk
|Sunset Blvd / Butthole Surfers
|Chelsea Wolfe
|The Dark
|Rock; Indie; Alternative; Industrial
|Loma Vista / Concord
|Chelsea Wolfe
|Death Is Not The End
|Rock; Indie; Alternative; Industrial
|Loma Vista / Concord
|Grace Cummings
|I'm Not Crazy
|Rock; Indie; Folk; Alternative/Indie
|Grace Cummings / ATO
|Improvement Movement
|I Do
|Rock; Psychedelic; Folk; Indie
|ATO
|Little Stranger
|Feel Bout You (feat. Jarv)
|Rock; Alternative; Hip-Hop; Reggae
|Little Stranger / Ineffable
|Little Stranger
|Feel Bout You (feat. Jarv) [Radio Edit]
|Rock; Alternative; Hip-Hop; Reggae
|Little Stranger / Ineffable
|Love Spells
|Crutch
|Rock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|RCA / Love Spells
|Love Spells
|Keep It To Yourself
|Rock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|RCA / Love Spells
|Love Spells
|Maybe I Still Love You
|Rock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; Pop
|RCA / Love Spells
|Mannequin Pussy
|Where's My Dini
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Epitaph
|Phoebe Bridgers
|Lost Boys
|Rock; Indie; Folk; Alternative; Pop
|Dead Oceans
|Sesame Girl
|Kick In The Teeth
|Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative; Pop
|COHORT
|Smidley
|Capstone (feat. Lucy Dacus)
|Rock; Indie; Psychedelic; Pop
|Royal Mountain
|This is Lorelei
|Billy Came Back
|Rock; Indie; Folk; Alternative
|Matador
|Tiny Habits
|Anything He Was
|Rock; Folk; Indie
|Mom+Pop
|The Tubs
|Who's Gonna Love You Now
|Rock; Indie
|Merge
|Yard Act
|New Beginnings
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Island / UMG
|Yard Act
|Redeemer [CLEAN]
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Island / UMG