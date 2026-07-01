New Releases: June 29, 2026

DIGITAL SINGLES

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

Benny Sings Parachute Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; R&B Stones Throw

Good Neighbours SUPERSTAR Alternative/Indie; Rock; Pop Polydor

MILK Oh Leila Alternative/Indie; Indie; Pop Capitol

Sam Blasucci Possession Alternative/Indie; Indie; Pop Doubleplay

Brandon Flowers Plans Americana; Alternative; Rock Island Records

Railroad Earth Whiskey Train (feat. Ronnie McCoury & The Travelin' McCourys) Bluegrass; Americana Railroad Earth / Ineffable

Alicia Blue Backwards Again Country; Singer/Songwriter A Blue Lion / Soundly Music

Colby T Helms Clouds Country; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative Photo Finish

The Jayhawks Keeping Our Heads Above Water Country; Americana; Rock SHAM / Thirty Tigers

Kaitlin Butts Never Really Mine [CLEAN] Country; Singer/Songwriter Kaitlin Butts / Republic / UMG Recordings

Pokey Lafarge The Thing Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana Pokey LaFarge / oneRPM

Ray Wylie Hubbard Dog or Wolf Country; Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative Wylie World / Soundly Music

Shaboozey Cowgirl Country; Indie; Alternative American Dogwood / Empire

Turnpike Troubadours Feelin' Good Again (feat. Sierra Hull) Country; Americana; Folk Bossier City / Thirty Tigers

Barbarossa Beat Phattie's Lunchbox Pt. 2 (feat. Mekon) Electronic; Alternative Invisible Hands

DJ Tennis Misbehave (feat. Campbell King) [Radio Edit] Electronic; Dance Life and Death

Elle Est Partie America Electronic; New Wave Mint 400

Elle Est Partie Threat Of Violence Electronic; New Wave Mint 400

Everything Is Recorded Beyond The Brilliant Haze (feat. Peter Gabriel & IDK) Electronic; Hip-Hop; Alternative XL Recordings

Louis The Child Looking For Someone (feat. Drew Love) Electronic; Dance; Pop Which one is Louis which one is the child?

Louis The Child Looking For Someone (feat. Drew Love) [Instrumental] Electronic; Dance; Pop Which one is Louis which one is the child?

lovetempo Never the Same (Black Loops 1am Mix) Electronic; Disco; Dance; Jazz lovetempo

lovetempo Never the Same (Black Loops 4am Mix) Electronic; Disco; Dance; Jazz lovetempo

Madeon Super Platinum (feat. Erick the Architect) Electronic; Dance; Pop Mom+Pop

Peggy Gou Wo,man (feat. Ayra Star) [Radio Edit] Electronic; Dance; House XL Recordings

Peter Matson Melancolía (feat. Pahua) Electronic; Dance; Disco Bastard Jazz Recordings

Peter Matson Melancolía (feat. Pahua) [Jkriv Dub Mix] Electronic; Dance; Disco Bastard Jazz Recordings

Peter Matson Melancolía (feat. Pahua) [Jkriv Club Mix] Electronic; Dance; Disco Bastard Jazz Recordings

Read the News Little Jaguar Electronic; Dance; House RaRaLand

Read the News Little Jaguar (Radio Edit) Electronic; Dance; House RaRaLand

Chris Pierce Madonna of the San Joaquin Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Americana CMG

Rhiannon Giddens Carolina Rain Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter Nonesuch

Nubiyan Twist Body Flows (feat. Eniola) Jazz; World; Dance Strut Records

The Animeros La Camita Latin; Cumbia; Psychedelic Easy Eye Sound / Concord

Karen y Los Remedios Creacion del Universo Latin; Cumbia; Electronic ZZK

Sonora Tukukuy Shame On You Latin; Cumbia; Rock; Psychedelic Sonora Tukukuy

Claire Wright Long Live Love Reggae; Folk; Country Claire Wright / Ineffable

Claire Wright Long Live Love (Intro Edit) Reggae; Folk; Country Claire Wright / Ineffable

Dre Island Curious Reggae; Dancehall; Hip-Hop; R&B Dre Island / Ineffable

O.A.R. Legacy (feat. G. Love & Special Sauce) Reggae; Rock; Roots; Alternative Shady Grove / Ineffable

beabadoobee Sun Has Set [CLEAN] Rock; Alternative; Indie Dirty Hit / Interscope

Beck Ride Lonesome (feat. Sierra Ferrell) Rock; Americana Iliad / Capitol / UMG

Black Bananas Turkey Burgers Rock; Alternative; Indie; Funk Fire

Brennan Wedl Pretty Little Fantasy Rock; Indie Anti-

Butthole Surfers INTELLIGENT GUY (ASTRONAUT VERSION) Rock; Alternative; Punk Sunset Blvd / Butthole Surfers

Chelsea Wolfe The Dark Rock; Indie; Alternative; Industrial Loma Vista / Concord

Chelsea Wolfe Death Is Not The End Rock; Indie; Alternative; Industrial Loma Vista / Concord

Grace Cummings I'm Not Crazy Rock; Indie; Folk; Alternative/Indie Grace Cummings / ATO

Improvement Movement I Do Rock; Psychedelic; Folk; Indie ATO

Little Stranger Feel Bout You (feat. Jarv) Rock; Alternative; Hip-Hop; Reggae Little Stranger / Ineffable

Little Stranger Feel Bout You (feat. Jarv) [Radio Edit] Rock; Alternative; Hip-Hop; Reggae Little Stranger / Ineffable

Love Spells Crutch Rock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; Pop RCA / Love Spells

Love Spells Keep It To Yourself Rock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; Pop RCA / Love Spells

Love Spells Maybe I Still Love You Rock; Indie; Alternative/Indie; Pop RCA / Love Spells

Mannequin Pussy Where's My Dini Rock; Alternative; Indie Epitaph

Phoebe Bridgers Lost Boys Rock; Indie; Folk; Alternative; Pop Dead Oceans

Sesame Girl Kick In The Teeth Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Alternative; Pop COHORT

Smidley Capstone (feat. Lucy Dacus) Rock; Indie; Psychedelic; Pop Royal Mountain

This is Lorelei Billy Came Back Rock; Indie; Folk; Alternative Matador

Tiny Habits Anything He Was Rock; Folk; Indie Mom+Pop

The Tubs Who's Gonna Love You Now Rock; Indie Merge

Yard Act New Beginnings Rock; Alternative; Indie Island / UMG