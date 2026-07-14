New Releases: July 13, 2026

|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Billy Strings
|Burn the Other End
|Bluegrass; Americana; Jam
|Reprise
|Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen
|Looking Past You
|Bluegrass
|Turnberry
|Rita Bliss
|All My Days
|Bluegrass; Folk; Americana
|Rita Bliss
|A.J. Fullerton
|Change Is Inevitable
|Blues; Colorado Artist; Folk; Americana
|Gitcha
|Derek Smalls
|Stud Forever
|Blues; Rock
|Twanky
|Jon Batiste
|Always Know
|Classical; Fusion
|Verve
|Kimmi Bitter
|More, More, More
|Country
|Kimmi Bitter
|Riley Downing
|Landfill Poetry
|Country; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; Folk
|Oh Boy
|Wild Horses
|Sunrise On the Absaroke
|Country; Americana; Folk
|Outlaw Foundry Records
|Ankhoï & Luch
|The Future
|Electronic; Dance
|Ninja Tune
|Bad Boys Blue
|Around the World
|Electronic; Dance
|Koch Universal
|Bayonne
|Gamut
|Electronic; Indie; Rock; Pop
|Bayonne / Nettwerk
|Bayonne
|Oxygen
|Electronic; Indie; Rock; Pop
|Bayonne / Nettwerk
|Dublon
|I Want Your Love (feat. Kaesu, TABLE, Teuteu)
|Electronic; House; Dance
|Technicolour
|Girl Ultra
|Denisse (feat. Chromeo)
|Electronic; Indie
|Ninja Tune
|Girl Ultra
|Denisse (feat. Chromeo) [Radio Edit]
|Electronic; Indie
|Ninja Tune
|Harry Hayes
|I Did You Wrong (Laurence Guy Remix)
|Electronic; Dance
|Technicolour
|King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
|Level 5
|Electronic
|p(doom)
|Poolside
|Bedroom Eyes (feat. Stevie Appleton)
|Electronic; Dance; Disco
|Counter Records
|Y U QT
|Really Works
|Electronic; Dance
|Technicolour
|Angela Autumn
|[EXPLICIT] Electric Lizard
|Folk; Indie; Country; Singer/Songwriter
|Gar Hole
|Angela Autumn
|Garbage
|Folk; Indie; Country; Singer/Songwriter
|Gar Hole
|Angela Autumn
|Millionaire Money
|Folk; Indie; Country; Singer/Songwriter
|Gar Hole
|Angela Autumn
|Mountain Stream
|Folk; Indie; Country; Singer/Songwriter
|Gar Hole
|Angela Autumn
|Sage Bundle
|Folk; Indie; Country; Singer/Songwriter
|Gar Hole
|Angus & Julia Stone
|Monroe
|Folk; Indie; Alternative; Rock
|Virgin
|Brittany Ann Tranbaugh
|Lucky Broke Girl
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|Brittany Ann Tranbaugh
|The Heists
|Break & Mend
|Folk; Bluegrass; Americana
|Erin & Andrew Heist
|Laura Veirs
|Pulse
|Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Raven Marching Band
|Margaret Glaspy
|That Rose
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Americana; Alternative
|ATO Records
|Trampled by Turtles
|Love Is Everywhere (Beware) [feat. Jeff Tweedy)
|Folk; Indie; Americana
|Thirty Tigers
|Demrick & Scoop Deville
|I Got What You Like (feat. DEV) [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Dance
|Ineffable
|Genesis Owusu
|HUMAN AGAIN (BONUS TRACK)
|Hip-Hop; Alternative; Electronic; Dance
|OURNESS PTY LTD
|Markis Precise
|Hour Dollar (feat. Boldy James) [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; R&B; Soul
|Ineffable
|Ezra Collective
|Well Organised (feat. Lila Iké)
|Jazz; World; Dance
|Ezra Collective / Partisan
|Jon Batiste
|Susu's Back in Town
|Jazz
|Verve
|Joyce e Tutty Moreno & Adrian Younge
|Fingers
|Jazz; World
|Jazz Is Dead
|Karate Boogaloo
|Boogers Bounce of Joy
|Jazz; Funk; Soul
|Colemine
|Ana Isabelle & Alex Zurdo
|Pa' Lante Voy
|Latin; Pop; Dance
|Belle / La Oreja Media
|Chancha via Circuito & Sofia Viola
|Diosa
|Latin; Electronic; Dance
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|Qendresa
|Rain in July (Clean)
|R&B; Soul
|Dream City Discs
|Beach Fly
|Summer Love (feat. Schwayze)
|Reggae
|Ineffable
|Surfer Girl
|Eavesdrop
|Reggae; Rock; Alternative
|Ineffable
|Babe Rainbow
|Waterfall (Radio Edit)
|Rock; Psychedelic; Garage
|Eureka
|Bailen
|SWIM!!! [CLEAN]
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Briggs Hill
|Body Type
|Sick Bag
|Rock; Indie
|p(doom)
|Dinosaur Jr.
|Several Got Away
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Jagjaguwar
|Flora Hibberd
|Ache
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|22TWENTY
|Garden City Movement
|Thoughtcrime
|Rock; Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Anova
|Getdown Services
|Cha Cha Slide
|Rock; Indie
|Breakfast
|Josh da Costa
|96 Year Old Girl
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; New Wave
|Stones Throw
|The McCharmlys
|Can't Help It
|Rock; Soul
|Nu-Tone
|Patrick Martin
|Only Good At Being Young
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Glassnote
|Paul Schalda
|Between Two Cities
|Rock; Americana; Folk; Indie
|Skylark Soul Co.
|Pernikoff Brothers
|Colorado
|Rock; Folk; Indie
|Pernikoff Brothers
|Ruby James
|Honey Dripper
|Rock; Soul; Blues; Alternative
|Mule Kick
|Sam Blasucci
|CREATURE
|Rock; Folk; Indie
|Doubleplay
|Starcleaner Reunion
|Never Odd or Even
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Take Care Records
|U2
|Street Of Dreams (Radio Edit)
|Rock
|Island
|Vanishing Twin
|Bring Me The Axe
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Fire
|Yard Act
|New Beginnings
|Rock; Alternative
|Island / UMG
|Disterbenz
|Throw Down Your Heart
|Singer/Songwriter; Indie
|Ineffable
|Kelly Finnigan
|The Hurting Truth
|Soul; R&B
|Colemine
|Marco Benevento
|Quattro Passi (feat. Chiara Civello)
|Soul; R&B; Rock; Alternative
|Big Crown
|Adrian Younge
|Shake Down
|World; Jazz; Afrobeat
|Linear Labs / Sony
|Alsarah & The Nubatones
|Disco Star (Nickodemus & Apelika Remix)
|World; Electronic
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|Alsarah & The Nubatones
|Disco Star
|World; Electronic
|Wonderwheel Recordings
|ZAINAB
|Banglahore (feat. Surya Sen)
|World; Electronic; Dance
|Technicolour