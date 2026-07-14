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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: July 13, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 13, 2026 at 5:33 PM MDT

DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Billy StringsBurn the Other EndBluegrass; Americana; JamReprise
Frank Solivan & Dirty KitchenLooking Past YouBluegrassTurnberry
Rita BlissAll My DaysBluegrass; Folk; AmericanaRita Bliss
A.J. FullertonChange Is InevitableBlues; Colorado Artist; Folk; AmericanaGitcha
Derek SmallsStud ForeverBlues; RockTwanky
Jon BatisteAlways KnowClassical; FusionVerve
Kimmi BitterMore, More, MoreCountryKimmi Bitter
Riley DowningLandfill PoetryCountry; Americana; Singer/Songwriter; FolkOh Boy
Wild HorsesSunrise On the AbsarokeCountry; Americana; FolkOutlaw Foundry Records
Ankhoï & LuchThe FutureElectronic; DanceNinja Tune
Bad Boys BlueAround the WorldElectronic; DanceKoch Universal
BayonneGamutElectronic; Indie; Rock; PopBayonne / Nettwerk
BayonneOxygenElectronic; Indie; Rock; PopBayonne / Nettwerk
DublonI Want Your Love (feat. Kaesu, TABLE, Teuteu)Electronic; House; DanceTechnicolour
Girl UltraDenisse (feat. Chromeo)Electronic; IndieNinja Tune
Girl UltraDenisse (feat. Chromeo) [Radio Edit]Electronic; IndieNinja Tune
Harry HayesI Did You Wrong (Laurence Guy Remix)Electronic; DanceTechnicolour
King Gizzard & The Lizard WizardLevel 5Electronicp(doom)
PoolsideBedroom Eyes (feat. Stevie Appleton)Electronic; Dance; DiscoCounter Records
Y U QTReally WorksElectronic; DanceTechnicolour
Angela Autumn[EXPLICIT] Electric LizardFolk; Indie; Country; Singer/SongwriterGar Hole
Angela AutumnGarbageFolk; Indie; Country; Singer/SongwriterGar Hole
Angela AutumnMillionaire MoneyFolk; Indie; Country; Singer/SongwriterGar Hole
Angela AutumnMountain StreamFolk; Indie; Country; Singer/SongwriterGar Hole
Angela AutumnSage BundleFolk; Indie; Country; Singer/SongwriterGar Hole
Angus & Julia StoneMonroeFolk; Indie; Alternative; RockVirgin
Brittany Ann TranbaughLucky Broke GirlFolk; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaBrittany Ann Tranbaugh
The HeistsBreak & MendFolk; Bluegrass; AmericanaErin & Andrew Heist
Laura VeirsPulseFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterRaven Marching Band
Margaret GlaspyThat RoseFolk; Singer/Songwriter; Americana; AlternativeATO Records
Trampled by TurtlesLove Is Everywhere (Beware) [feat. Jeff Tweedy)Folk; Indie; AmericanaThirty Tigers
Demrick & Scoop DevilleI Got What You Like (feat. DEV) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; DanceIneffable
Genesis OwusuHUMAN AGAIN (BONUS TRACK)Hip-Hop; Alternative; Electronic; DanceOURNESS PTY LTD
Markis PreciseHour Dollar (feat. Boldy James) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; R&B; SoulIneffable
Ezra CollectiveWell Organised (feat. Lila Iké)Jazz; World; DanceEzra Collective / Partisan
Jon BatisteSusu's Back in TownJazzVerve
Joyce e Tutty Moreno & Adrian YoungeFingersJazz; WorldJazz Is Dead
Karate BoogalooBoogers Bounce of JoyJazz; Funk; SoulColemine
Ana Isabelle & Alex ZurdoPa' Lante VoyLatin; Pop; DanceBelle / La Oreja Media
Chancha via Circuito & Sofia ViolaDiosaLatin; Electronic; DanceWonderwheel Recordings
QendresaRain in July (Clean)R&B; SoulDream City Discs
Beach FlySummer Love (feat. Schwayze)ReggaeIneffable
Surfer GirlEavesdropReggae; Rock; AlternativeIneffable
Babe RainbowWaterfall (Radio Edit)Rock; Psychedelic; GarageEureka
BailenSWIM!!! [CLEAN]Rock; Alternative; IndieBriggs Hill
Body TypeSick BagRock; Indiep(doom)
Dinosaur Jr.Several Got AwayRock; Alternative; IndieJagjaguwar
Flora HibberdAcheRock; Alternative; Indie22TWENTY
Garden City MovementThoughtcrimeRock; Electronic; Alternative/IndieAnova
Getdown ServicesCha Cha SlideRock; IndieBreakfast
Josh da Costa96 Year Old GirlRock; Alternative/Indie; New WaveStones Throw
The McCharmlysCan't Help ItRock; SoulNu-Tone
Patrick MartinOnly Good At Being YoungRock; Alternative; IndieGlassnote
Paul SchaldaBetween Two CitiesRock; Americana; Folk; IndieSkylark Soul Co.
Pernikoff BrothersColoradoRock; Folk; IndiePernikoff Brothers
Ruby JamesHoney DripperRock; Soul; Blues; AlternativeMule Kick
Sam BlasucciCREATURERock; Folk; IndieDoubleplay
Starcleaner ReunionNever Odd or EvenRock; Alternative/IndieTake Care Records
U2Street Of Dreams (Radio Edit)RockIsland
Vanishing TwinBring Me The AxeRock; Alternative/IndieFire
Yard ActNew BeginningsRock; AlternativeIsland / UMG
DisterbenzThrow Down Your HeartSinger/Songwriter; IndieIneffable
Kelly FinniganThe Hurting TruthSoul; R&BColemine
Marco BeneventoQuattro Passi (feat. Chiara Civello)Soul; R&B; Rock; AlternativeBig Crown
Adrian YoungeShake DownWorld; Jazz; AfrobeatLinear Labs / Sony
Alsarah & The NubatonesDisco Star (Nickodemus & Apelika Remix)World; ElectronicWonderwheel Recordings
Alsarah & The NubatonesDisco StarWorld; ElectronicWonderwheel Recordings
ZAINABBanglahore (feat. Surya Sen)World; Electronic; DanceTechnicolour
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Myth MathTonguesAlternative/Indie; ElectronicIllegal Art
Panda Bear & Sonic BoomA ? of WHENAlternative/Indie; Psychedelic; Rock; ElectronicDomino
Sad131331Alternative/Indie; Rock; IndieExploding In Sound Records
Allison RussellIn The Hour of ChaosAmericana; Indie; Rock; Folk; Roots; SoulFantasy / Concord
Ken & Brad KolodnerHand's CoveBluegrass; FolkKen & Brad Kolodner
Andrew FarrissThe ProspectorCountry; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaRockingham Holdings Pty Ltd
Charley CrockettClovisCountry; Singer/Songwriter; Americana$10 Cowboy
Margo PriceDays of UnrestCountry; AmericanaLoma Vista
River ShookRiver ShookCountry; Rock; AmericanaNightsummer Publishing
Rodney CrowellThen AgainCountry; Americana; Singer/SongwriterNew West Records
Ryan DartIf Love Don't Break YouCountry; Americana; Colorado Artist; Singer/SongwriterGitcha
DJ ShadowThe Mountain Will Fall (10th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)Electronic; Hip-HopMass Appeal / Reconstruction
Kelelanew avatarElectronic; R&B; AlternativeWarp Records
Magi MerlinPOWER HOUSEElectronic; R&B; Pop; Alternative/IndieBonsound
MichiDirty Talk: Sunshine Hotline MixesElectronic; Jazz; R&BStones Throw
obliSoft SpeakElectronic; DanceAnjunachill
Emily Jeanne BrownCoasterFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterSunken Living Room
Lance CowanThe Air That You BreatheFolk; Singer/SongwriterPatio Records
Maya De VitryAll My FaithFolk; Americana; AlternativeMad Maker Studio
PearlaSong RoomFolk; Rock; Indie; Singer/SongwriterPearla
Chuck Strangers[EXPLICIT] Glory of the King's HandHip-Hop; RapLex
Chuck StrangersGlory of the King's Hand [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapLex
Animal InvisívelAnimal InvisívelJazz; Funk; SoulNublu
Cain Cultoocculto 002Latin; World; Alternative/Indie; Pop; ElectronicHive
Born At MidniteEternal BAM NationRock; Alternative; Indie; PopArbutus
Gently TenderThis Was Once FieldsRock; IndieTODO
Holy JokeFirst Light to Fill My EyesRock; Indie; AmericanaHoly Joke
Holy Wavei'm DADARock; Alternative; PsychedelicSuicide Squeeze
HurryZoned OutRock; Alternative; IndieLame-O Records
Jack WhiteFrozen CharlotteRock; Blues; GarageThird Man
Low Cut ConnieLivin in the USARockContender Records
mary in the junkyardRole Model HermitRock; Alternative; IndieAMF Records
Mason JenningsDark WingsRock; Folk; Singer/SongwriterLoosegroove
The Rolling StonesForeign TonguesRockPolydor
The Rolling StonesForeign Tongues (Instrumentals)Rock; InstrumentalPolydor
she's greenswallowtailRock; IndiePhoto Finish Records
sundayclubSUNDAYCLUBRock; Alternative; IndiePaper Bag
Tracey NelsonHerculesRock; Indie; AmericanaPerennial / K Records
Ultra LightsPleasure's All YoursRock; Alternative; IndieChunklet
Will SheffExtra MileRock; Alternative/Indie; Folk; PsychedelicSolid Ghost
Baby RoseYEARNALISMSoul; R&B; Indie; JazzSecretly Canadian
Nubiyan TwistChasing ShadowsWorld; Jazz; Hip-HopStrut Records
Various ArtistsSounds of Malawi Vol. 1WorldHen House Studios
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
See stories by Andrea Castillo