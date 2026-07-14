Top Spin: Death Cab For Cutie - I Built You A Tower

Death Cab For Cutie

I Built You A Tower

(Anti-Records)

This is the album for the millennials who came of age with Transatlanticism on repeat. Eleven albums in, I Built You A Tower comes as a raw and emotionally charged record born out of personal reckonings and the band’s renewed sense of purpose. It’s the kind of album that reminds you why you fell for Death Cab in the first place.

Stream I Built You A Tower here.