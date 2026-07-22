New Releases: July 20, 2026

|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|MUANH
|the dream
|Alternative/Indie
|ESKAPADEN
|Tessa Rae
|Lovers Always Lose
|Alternative/Indie; Rock
|Tessa Rae
|Admiral Radio
|Jackpot
|Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Too Fine Records
|Creekbed Carter Hogan
|Icarus Again
|Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwrwiter
|Gar Hole
|Eddie 9V
|Blowin’ Up
|Americana; Rock; Blues; Soul
|Easy Eye Sound
|Eli Paperboy Reed
|Love You More (feat. Zaniah)
|Americana; Soul; R&B; Singer/Songwriter; Rock
|Yep Roc
|Jess Williamson
|Goodbye to All That
|Americana; Country; Singer/Songwriter
|New West
|Leon Majcen
|Highway One
|Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|Cloverdale
|Addie Levy
|Blue Mountain (feat. Trey Hensley)
|Bluegrass; Americana
|Addie Levy
|Addie Levy
|Avalanche
|Bluegrass; Americana
|Addie Levy
|Addie Levy
|Ring Around the Roses
|Bluegrass; Americana
|Addie Levy
|AJ Lee & Blue Summit
|Fishin' in the Dark
|Bluegrass; Americana
|Signature Sounds
|Two Runner
|Roadrunner
|Bluegrass; Americana; Folk
|Gar Hole
|Danielle Nicole
|Gaslight
|Blues
|BabyEyesMusic
|Chris Acker
|Overdrafted
|Country; Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Indie
|Gar Hole
|Paige Plaisance
|Make Mine Country
|Country
|Timeless Echo
|ANOTR
|Silver Lines (feat. Emily Warren)
|Electronic
|CircoLoco Records
|ANOTR
|Silver Lines (feat. Emily Warren) [Extended Mix]
|Electronic
|CircoLoco Records
|catch92
|Peace
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Hip-Hop
|Folded Music
|The Jackson 5, Dombresky
|ABC (Disco Dom Refunk) [Extended Mix]
|Electronic; Disco; Dance
|UMG
|The Jackson 5, Dombresky
|ABC (Disco Dom Refunk)
|Electronic; Disco; Dance
|UMG
|Jessie Ware
|Sauna
|Electronic; Dance; Disco
|Universal
|Jorja Smith
|Alive (feat. Wizkid)
|Electronic; R&B; Dance
|FAMM
|Jorja Smith
|What's Done Is Done [CLEAN]
|Electronic; R&B; Dance
|FAMM
|Logic1000
|All In For You (feat. KUČKA)
|Electronic
|Because Music
|Overmono
|Knight In Shining Prada
|Electronic
|XL Recordings
|READ THE NEWS
|Little Jaguar
|Electronic; Dance
|Raraland
|READ THE NEWS
|Little Jaguar (Radio Edit)
|Electronic; Dance
|Raraland
|Röyksopp
|This Must Be It (feat. Fever Ray) [Alan Dixon Remix]
|Electronic; Dance
|Dog Triumph
|Fenne Lily
|Uh Huh
|Folk; Indie
|Nettwerk
|Mama's Broke
|Build It Up
|Folk; Americana; Bluegrass
|Free Dirt
|Potatohead People & Slippery Elm
|Kisses That U Gave Me
|Hip-Hop; Jazz; Soul; R&B
|Bastard Jazz
|Toussaint Morrison
|Extra Life [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; New Orleans
|Urban Home Companion
|Judy Santos
|Tócame El Alma
|Latin; Bachata
|MUSIKVOX
|Rodrigo y Gabriela
|OurHome
|Latin; Classical; Fusion; Jazz; Rock; Metal
|ATO
|Jordan Rakei
|Enemies
|R&B; Soul; Alternative; Jazz
|Fontana
|Arise Roots
|Live Today
|Reggae; Rock
|Ineffable
|Cas Haley
|Hold Me (Front Porch Version)
|Reggae
|Ineffable
|Mouse Powell
|Left Hand Side (feat. Shwayze)
|Reggae; Pop; Hip-Hop; Rock
|Ineffable
|Slightly Stoopid
|Backseat Drivin (feat. Whiz Khalifa & G. Love) [CLEAN]
|Reggae; Rock; Pop
|Stoopid
|Stay High
|Restless Soul (feat. Stick Figure)
|Reggae
|Ineffable
|Allah-Las
|Pt. Conception
|Rock; Psychedelic; Garage
|Mexican Summer
|Beck
|In The Night
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|UMG
|Brody Price
|Beginnings
|Rock; Alternative; Americana
|Gar Hole
|Deep Sea Diver
|Teardrop (Massive Attack Cover)
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Sub Pop
|Flora from Kansas
|The End
|Rock; Indie
|Melodic
|Freak Slug
|Girl, Intentions
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Future Classic
|Ghost Funk Orchestra
|Ocotillo
|Rock; Funk; Soul; Jazz
|Colemine
|hey, nothing
|Long Time Leaver
|Rock
|Interscope Records; Music Soup Entertainment
|HOL1D4Y
|Veridream (feat. Rival Sons)
|Rock; Psychedelic
|Sacred Tongue / Thirty Tigers
|Hovvdy
|You Will Go Far
|Rock; Indie; Folk
|Arts & Crafts
|Lisa LeBlanc
|Whole Lotta Talkin'
|Rock
|Bonsound
|Loren Berí
|Dimes Square is Over (feat. Moorea)
|Rock; Indie
|Loren Berí
|Mike D
|Crypto
|Rock; Hip-Hop; Alternative
|UMG
|Peacemode
|More Life
|Rock; Folk; Soul; Alternative
|Imagination
|Queens of the Stone Age
|Easy Street [CLEAN]
|Rock; Alternative
|Matador
|Sylvan Esso
|Concrete Glen
|Rock; Indie; Alternative
|Psychic Hotline
|Wife Support
|Back To Me
|Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter
|Play Count
|Frank Mastra
|Hangin' On
|Singer/Songwriter; Rock
|Mercury Records
|Kam Franklin
|A Heathen's Hymn [CLEAN]
|Soul; R&B; Rock
|Homegirl Island
|Mishell Ndegeocello
|I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) [feat. Cynthia Erivo]
|Soul; R&B; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; Alternative
|UMG
|Thee Sinseers
|How Lonely Is Lonely
|Soul; R&B
|Colemine
|BALTHVS
|Liminal Stages
|World; Rock; Soul; Psychedelic
|Mixto Records
|BALTHVS
|Eternal Flow
|World; Rock; Soul; Psychedelic
|Mixto Records
|BALTHVS
|Motion (For Ashra)
|World; Rock; Soul; Psychedelic
|Mixto Records
|Nouvelle Vague
|Enjoy the Silence (feat. Skye Edwards, Larry Love)
|World; Bossa Nova
|[PIAS]
|Nouvelle Vague
|Never Let Me Down Again (feat. Flavia Coelho)
|World; Bossa Nova
|[PIAS]