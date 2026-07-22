© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Releases: July 20, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 20, 2026 at 11:22 AM MDT

DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
MUANHthe dreamAlternative/IndieESKAPADEN
Tessa RaeLovers Always LoseAlternative/Indie; RockTessa Rae
Admiral RadioJackpotAmericana; Folk; Singer/SongwriterToo Fine Records
Creekbed Carter HoganIcarus AgainAmericana; Folk; Singer/SongwrwiterGar Hole
Eddie 9VBlowin’ UpAmericana; Rock; Blues; SoulEasy Eye Sound
Eli Paperboy ReedLove You More (feat. Zaniah)Americana; Soul; R&B; Singer/Songwriter; RockYep Roc
Jess WilliamsonGoodbye to All ThatAmericana; Country; Singer/SongwriterNew West
Leon MajcenHighway OneAmericana; Folk; Singer/SongwriterCloverdale
Addie LevyBlue Mountain (feat. Trey Hensley)Bluegrass; AmericanaAddie Levy
Addie LevyAvalancheBluegrass; AmericanaAddie Levy
Addie LevyRing Around the RosesBluegrass; AmericanaAddie Levy
AJ Lee & Blue SummitFishin' in the DarkBluegrass; AmericanaSignature Sounds
Two RunnerRoadrunnerBluegrass; Americana; FolkGar Hole
Danielle NicoleGaslightBluesBabyEyesMusic
Chris AckerOverdraftedCountry; Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Rock; IndieGar Hole
Paige PlaisanceMake Mine CountryCountryTimeless Echo
ANOTRSilver Lines (feat. Emily Warren)ElectronicCircoLoco Records
ANOTRSilver Lines (feat. Emily Warren) [Extended Mix]ElectronicCircoLoco Records
catch92PeaceElectronic; Alternative/Indie; Hip-HopFolded Music
The Jackson 5, DombreskyABC (Disco Dom Refunk) [Extended Mix]Electronic; Disco; DanceUMG
The Jackson 5, DombreskyABC (Disco Dom Refunk)Electronic; Disco; DanceUMG
Jessie WareSaunaElectronic; Dance; DiscoUniversal
Jorja SmithAlive (feat. Wizkid)Electronic; R&B; DanceFAMM
Jorja SmithWhat's Done Is Done [CLEAN]Electronic; R&B; DanceFAMM
Logic1000All In For You (feat. KUČKA)ElectronicBecause Music
OvermonoKnight In Shining PradaElectronicXL Recordings
READ THE NEWSLittle JaguarElectronic; DanceRaraland
READ THE NEWSLittle Jaguar (Radio Edit)Electronic; DanceRaraland
RöyksoppThis Must Be It (feat. Fever Ray) [Alan Dixon Remix]Electronic; DanceDog Triumph
Fenne LilyUh HuhFolk; IndieNettwerk
Mama's BrokeBuild It UpFolk; Americana; BluegrassFree Dirt
Potatohead People & Slippery ElmKisses That U Gave MeHip-Hop; Jazz; Soul; R&BBastard Jazz
Toussaint MorrisonExtra Life [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; New OrleansUrban Home Companion
Judy SantosTócame El AlmaLatin; BachataMUSIKVOX
Rodrigo y GabrielaOurHomeLatin; Classical; Fusion; Jazz; Rock; MetalATO
Jordan RakeiEnemiesR&B; Soul; Alternative; JazzFontana
Arise RootsLive TodayReggae; RockIneffable
Cas HaleyHold Me (Front Porch Version)ReggaeIneffable
Mouse PowellLeft Hand Side (feat. Shwayze)Reggae; Pop; Hip-Hop; RockIneffable
Slightly StoopidBackseat Drivin (feat. Whiz Khalifa & G. Love) [CLEAN]Reggae; Rock; PopStoopid
Stay HighRestless Soul (feat. Stick Figure)ReggaeIneffable
Allah-LasPt. ConceptionRock; Psychedelic; GarageMexican Summer
BeckIn The NightRock; Alternative; IndieUMG
Brody PriceBeginningsRock; Alternative; AmericanaGar Hole
Deep Sea DiverTeardrop (Massive Attack Cover)Rock; Alternative; IndieSub Pop
Flora from KansasThe EndRock; IndieMelodic
Freak SlugGirl, IntentionsRock; Alternative; IndieFuture Classic
Ghost Funk OrchestraOcotilloRock; Funk; Soul; JazzColemine
hey, nothingLong Time LeaverRockInterscope Records; Music Soup Entertainment
HOL1D4YVeridream (feat. Rival Sons)Rock; PsychedelicSacred Tongue / Thirty Tigers
HovvdyYou Will Go FarRock; Indie; FolkArts & Crafts
Lisa LeBlancWhole Lotta Talkin'RockBonsound
Loren BeríDimes Square is Over (feat. Moorea)Rock; IndieLoren Berí
Mike DCryptoRock; Hip-Hop; AlternativeUMG
PeacemodeMore LifeRock; Folk; Soul; AlternativeImagination
Queens of the Stone AgeEasy Street [CLEAN]Rock; AlternativeMatador
Sylvan EssoConcrete GlenRock; Indie; AlternativePsychic Hotline
Wife SupportBack To MeRock; Indie; Singer/SongwriterPlay Count
Frank MastraHangin' OnSinger/Songwriter; RockMercury Records
Kam FranklinA Heathen's Hymn [CLEAN]Soul; R&B; RockHomegirl Island
Mishell NdegeocelloI Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) [feat. Cynthia Erivo]Soul; R&B; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; AlternativeUMG
Thee SinseersHow Lonely Is LonelySoul; R&BColemine
BALTHVSLiminal StagesWorld; Rock; Soul; PsychedelicMixto Records
BALTHVSEternal FlowWorld; Rock; Soul; PsychedelicMixto Records
BALTHVSMotion (For Ashra)World; Rock; Soul; PsychedelicMixto Records
Nouvelle VagueEnjoy the Silence (feat. Skye Edwards, Larry Love)World; Bossa Nova[PIAS]
Nouvelle VagueNever Let Me Down Again (feat. Flavia Coelho)World; Bossa Nova[PIAS]
DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Cowboy JaneThe Blonde Headed StrangerAmericana; Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter; PsychedelicCowboy Jane
FiverCleaning HouseAmericana; Rock; Folk; CountryYou've Changed Records
John CowanFictionBluegrass; AmericanaTrue Lonesome Records
Mountain Grass UnitAppalachian Smoke [EP]Bluegrass; AmericanaDualtone
Presley HaileHamilton Honey: Part 1Country; Singer/Songwriter; Rock; PopSony
DJ Cinéma Quartier LatinBruiseElectronic; Dance; Lo-FiCourage Holdings
Helado TropicalHelado TropicalElectronic; Alternative/Indie; Rock; LatinPsychic Hotline
TinlickerDreams of the MachineElectronic; Dance[PIAS] Électronique
EartheaterHeavenly Body: If I’m the Bottle You’re the MessageExperimental; Electronic; Alternative/IndieChemical X
Aaron Lee TasjanGet Over It, UnderdogFolk; Rock; IndieBlue Élan Records
HoundmouthLordyFolk; Rock; IndieDualtone
Max SubarAnything Could BeFolk; Indie; Singer/SongwriterMerge Records
Little StrangerBroken Hearted Boys ClubHip-HopIneffable
Mic KingHallelujah [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; RapFirm Language
Mic KingHallelujah [EXPLICIT]Hip-Hop; RapFirm Language
Mic KingHallelujah [INSTRUMENTALS]Hip-Hop; InstrumentalFirm Language
VINSONRaw HoneyHip-Hop; Soul; R&B; Electronic; JazzSoft Sweet Radical Productions
Dead Horse BeatsChilling EffectJazz; Electronic; Soul; Hip-HopBastard Jazz
Chancha Via Circuito, Sofía ViolaOro en TíLatin; Cumbia; Electronic; Folk; DanceWonderwheel Recordings
Lido PimientaCaribenyaLatin; Alternative; Pop; ElectronicAnti‐
NovalimaLa Danza RemixesLatin; ElectronicSix Degrees Records
Orquesta AkokánAmérica!Latin; Jazz; Salsa; MamboDaptone Records
Ship Says Om, Emma LuciaDjuphjärtadNew Age; Ambient; Experimental; FolkNative Cat
The GreenTitlesReggae; RootsIneffable
Babe RainbowAcid and HoneyRock; Psychedelic; IndieEureka
The Black DrumsetFriends in Dark PlacesRock; Indie; AlternativeThe Black Drumset
Common SaintsAge of IllusionsRock; Psychedelic; SoulStarsonics
Day We RanNaked At Your Door [EP]Rock; Indie; AlternativeRetreat
Earth TongueDungeon VisionRock; Psychedelic; Garage; AlternativeIn the Red
Kevin CopelandOnly Love SongsRock; Indie; FolkKevin Copeland
Kids don't smokeseventeenRock; Alternative; IndieMinds Club
Mock MediaRat BastardRock; Punk; Alternative; IndieMac’s Record Label
Pain GainPain GainRock; Alternative; IndiePlay It Again Sam
SwapmeetMount ZeroRockWinspear
TrickyDifferent When Its SilentRock; Alternative; Hip-HopFalse Idols
Young LegsWarens and WyrmlingsRock; IndieMint 400
Leon BridgesHappiness Anytime Pt. 1Soul; Rock; R&B; FunkSony
Adrian YoungeAfro‐Disco MakossaWorld; Afrobeat; JazzLinear Labs
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo