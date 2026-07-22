New Releases: July 20, 2026

DIGITAL SINGLES

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

MUANH the dream Alternative/Indie ESKAPADEN

Tessa Rae Lovers Always Lose Alternative/Indie; Rock Tessa Rae

Admiral Radio Jackpot Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter Too Fine Records

Creekbed Carter Hogan Icarus Again Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwrwiter Gar Hole

Eddie 9V Blowin’ Up Americana; Rock; Blues; Soul Easy Eye Sound

Eli Paperboy Reed Love You More (feat. Zaniah) Americana; Soul; R&B; Singer/Songwriter; Rock Yep Roc

Jess Williamson Goodbye to All That Americana; Country; Singer/Songwriter New West

Leon Majcen Highway One Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter Cloverdale

Addie Levy Blue Mountain (feat. Trey Hensley) Bluegrass; Americana Addie Levy

Addie Levy Avalanche Bluegrass; Americana Addie Levy

Addie Levy Ring Around the Roses Bluegrass; Americana Addie Levy

AJ Lee & Blue Summit Fishin' in the Dark Bluegrass; Americana Signature Sounds

Two Runner Roadrunner Bluegrass; Americana; Folk Gar Hole

Danielle Nicole Gaslight Blues BabyEyesMusic

Chris Acker Overdrafted Country; Americana; Folk; Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Indie Gar Hole

Paige Plaisance Make Mine Country Country Timeless Echo

ANOTR Silver Lines (feat. Emily Warren) Electronic CircoLoco Records

ANOTR Silver Lines (feat. Emily Warren) [Extended Mix] Electronic CircoLoco Records

catch92 Peace Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Hip-Hop Folded Music

The Jackson 5, Dombresky ABC (Disco Dom Refunk) [Extended Mix] Electronic; Disco; Dance UMG

The Jackson 5, Dombresky ABC (Disco Dom Refunk) Electronic; Disco; Dance UMG

Jessie Ware Sauna Electronic; Dance; Disco Universal

Jorja Smith Alive (feat. Wizkid) Electronic; R&B; Dance FAMM

Jorja Smith What's Done Is Done [CLEAN] Electronic; R&B; Dance FAMM

Logic1000 All In For You (feat. KUČKA) Electronic Because Music

Overmono Knight In Shining Prada Electronic XL Recordings

READ THE NEWS Little Jaguar Electronic; Dance Raraland

READ THE NEWS Little Jaguar (Radio Edit) Electronic; Dance Raraland

Röyksopp This Must Be It (feat. Fever Ray) [Alan Dixon Remix] Electronic; Dance Dog Triumph

Fenne Lily Uh Huh Folk; Indie Nettwerk

Mama's Broke Build It Up Folk; Americana; Bluegrass Free Dirt

Potatohead People & Slippery Elm Kisses That U Gave Me Hip-Hop; Jazz; Soul; R&B Bastard Jazz

Toussaint Morrison Extra Life [CLEAN] Hip-Hop; New Orleans Urban Home Companion

Judy Santos Tócame El Alma Latin; Bachata MUSIKVOX

Rodrigo y Gabriela OurHome Latin; Classical; Fusion; Jazz; Rock; Metal ATO

Jordan Rakei Enemies R&B; Soul; Alternative; Jazz Fontana

Arise Roots Live Today Reggae; Rock Ineffable

Cas Haley Hold Me (Front Porch Version) Reggae Ineffable

Mouse Powell Left Hand Side (feat. Shwayze) Reggae; Pop; Hip-Hop; Rock Ineffable

Slightly Stoopid Backseat Drivin (feat. Whiz Khalifa & G. Love) [CLEAN] Reggae; Rock; Pop Stoopid

Stay High Restless Soul (feat. Stick Figure) Reggae Ineffable

Allah-Las Pt. Conception Rock; Psychedelic; Garage Mexican Summer

Beck In The Night Rock; Alternative; Indie UMG

Brody Price Beginnings Rock; Alternative; Americana Gar Hole

Deep Sea Diver Teardrop (Massive Attack Cover) Rock; Alternative; Indie Sub Pop

Flora from Kansas The End Rock; Indie Melodic

Freak Slug Girl, Intentions Rock; Alternative; Indie Future Classic

Ghost Funk Orchestra Ocotillo Rock; Funk; Soul; Jazz Colemine

hey, nothing Long Time Leaver Rock Interscope Records; Music Soup Entertainment

HOL1D4Y Veridream (feat. Rival Sons) Rock; Psychedelic Sacred Tongue / Thirty Tigers

Hovvdy You Will Go Far Rock; Indie; Folk Arts & Crafts

Lisa LeBlanc Whole Lotta Talkin' Rock Bonsound

Loren Berí Dimes Square is Over (feat. Moorea) Rock; Indie Loren Berí

Mike D Crypto Rock; Hip-Hop; Alternative UMG

Peacemode More Life Rock; Folk; Soul; Alternative Imagination

Queens of the Stone Age Easy Street [CLEAN] Rock; Alternative Matador

Sylvan Esso Concrete Glen Rock; Indie; Alternative Psychic Hotline

Wife Support Back To Me Rock; Indie; Singer/Songwriter Play Count

Frank Mastra Hangin' On Singer/Songwriter; Rock Mercury Records

Kam Franklin A Heathen's Hymn [CLEAN] Soul; R&B; Rock Homegirl Island

Mishell Ndegeocello I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me) [feat. Cynthia Erivo] Soul; R&B; Singer/Songwriter; Pop; Alternative UMG

Thee Sinseers How Lonely Is Lonely Soul; R&B Colemine

BALTHVS Liminal Stages World; Rock; Soul; Psychedelic Mixto Records

BALTHVS Eternal Flow World; Rock; Soul; Psychedelic Mixto Records

BALTHVS Motion (For Ashra) World; Rock; Soul; Psychedelic Mixto Records

Nouvelle Vague Enjoy the Silence (feat. Skye Edwards, Larry Love) World; Bossa Nova [PIAS]