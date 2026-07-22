© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
BUY A RAFFLE TICKET
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

Top Spin: Old Crow Medicine Show - Union Made

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:13 AM MDT

Old Crow Medicine Show
Union Made
(Hartland Records)

Grammy-winning Americana band Old Crow Medicine Show return with a meaningful message and it’s Union Made. Each song is a reflection on modern America told through the traditional sounds of folk, country and bluegrass. The album feels timely, rootsy and hopeful reminding us what folk music is for.

Stream Union Made here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo