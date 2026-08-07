KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
New Music: August 3, 2026
KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:58 PM MDT
|DIGITAL ALBUMS
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Josaleigh Pollett
|If I Let It Quiet
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Folk; Indie
|Audio Antihero
|Lightning Bug
|In Between Things
|Alternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Rock; Indie
|In Real Life
|The Durutti Column
|Renascent
|Ambient; Rock; Alternative/Indie
|London Records
|Boone Creek
|Boone Creek
|Bluegrass; Country; Americana
|Rounder Records
|Jovin Webb
|Son of a Sinner
|Blues; Rock
|Blind Pig
|Laura Cantrell
|Humming by the Flowered Vine (20th Anniversary Edition)
|Country; Singer/Songwriter; Americana
|Matador
|Raul Malo
|Bella Ciao: Live In Nashville
|Country; Folk; Latin; Americana
|Mono Mundo / Thirty Tigers
|Nora O'connor, Jo Walston
|Congressman Davy: A Musical
|Country; Folk; Americana; Soundtrack
|Plenty Tuff
|Beren
|Exuberance
|Electronic; R&B; Soul; Pop; Funk
|Dola Music
|Dwyer
|Live Slow, Dont Let Go
|Electronic; Downtempo
|Busy As It Gets
|Ebbb
|Shallow Hits
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Indie
|Ninja Tune
|GENER8ION
|Love & Tears
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Iconoclast Music
|Nutritious
|Solarmaxxing
|Electronic; Dance
|Liquid Culture
|Bill Scorzari
|Sidereal Days (Day 2)
|Folk; Americana; Singer/Songwriter
|Bill Scorzari
|Bonnie Kemplay
|Someone, somewhere
|Folk; Indie; Alternative; Singer/Songwriter
|Dirty Hit
|Erik Stucky
|Bag Of Bones
|Folk; Americana; Indie; Colorado Artist
|Mandolin Ways
|Shannon Lay
|Past The Veil
|Folk; Indie; Alternative/Indie
|All The Best
|V.V. Lightbody
|Period Piece
|Indie; Rock; Singer/Songwriter
|Egghunt
|Nicholas Payton & Butcher Brown
|A Supreme Blue
|Jazz; Funk
|Concord Jazz
|Sonora Tukukuy
|Brave New Cumbia
|Latin; Cumbia; Psychedelic; Funk
|Sonora Tukukuy
|anaiis
|Devotion & The Black Divine
|R&B; Soul; Alternative
|5dB Records
|Cautious Clay
|The Hours
|R&B; Soul; Alternative/Indie; Indie; Rock
|Concord
|Nick Hakim
|I Can See
|R&B; Soul; Alternative; Alternative/Indie
|Earseed Records
|Steve Lacy
|Oh yeah?
|R&B; Alternative; Rock; Indie
|RCA; L‐M Records
|Steve Lacy
|Oh yeah? [EXPLICIT]
|R&B; Alternative; Rock; Indie
|RCA; L‐M Records
|Dre Island
|Love Is In The House
|Reggae; Roots; Dancehall
|Dre Island / Inefffable
|Dorio
|Agent Friday & the Perfect Angel
|Rock; Alternative/Indie
|Earth Libraries
|Glen Hansard
|Don't Settle (Vol 2 Transmissions West)
|Singer/Songwriter; Folk
|Plateau Records
|Marcelo Callado
|Brado
|World; Rock; Psychedelic
|Nublu
|PHYSICAL CDs
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|The Little Roy and Lizzy Show
|All for the Love of Sunshine
|Bluegrass, Americana
|Club 44
|Veranda
|Veranda
|Bluegrass, Americana
|Veranda
|Sad Daddy
|Ozark Shine
|Bluegrass, Americana,Country,Folk
|Catfish
|Sarah Barlow
|Movie Star
|Blues, Indie,Rock
|Texas Blues Archive
|Roomful of Blues
|Steppin' Out
|Blues, Jazz,Rock
|Alligator
|Albert Castiglia
|Grits & Glory
|Blues, Rock
|Gulf Coast
|Chris O'Leary
|Blue Collar
|Blues, Rock
|Alligator
|American Aquarium
|New Ways to Lose
|Country, Alternative,Americana,Rock
|Losing Side / Thirty Tigers
|River Shook
|River Shook
|Country, Alternative,Rock,Singer/Songwriter
|Blackberry River
|Trever M. Keith
|We Drank From A Poisoned Well
|Country, Americana
|Antagonist
|Andrew Sa
|American Rough
|Country, Americana,Classic,Folk
|Bloodshot
|Breakfield
|Breakfield
|Country, Americana,Country,Rock
|Rounder
|The Deslondes
|Don't Let It Die Vol. 1
|Country, Americana,Folk,Indie,Rock
|New West
|John R. Miller
|The Great Unknowing
|Country, Americana,Rock
|Rounder
|Willie Nelson
|Dream Chaser
|Country, Singer/Songwriter
|Sony
|Shawn Hess
|Wild Onion
|Country, Singer/Songwriter,Traditional
|Shawn Hess
|Charley Crockett
|Clovis
|Country, Traditional
|Island / Atlantic
|Pharis & Jason Romero
|These Are The Days That Turn Into Years
|Folk, Americana,Bluegrass
|Lula
|The Martin Gilmore Trio
|The Martin Gilmore Trio
|Folk, Americana,Bluegrass
|Martin Gilmore
|Jobi Riccio
|Face The Feeling
|Folk, Americana,Country,Indie,Rock
|Yep Roc
|The Ordinary Two
|Stereo
|Folk, Americana,Jazz
|Ordinary Two
|Allison Russell
|In The Hour of Chaos
|Folk, Americana,Rock,Singer/Songwriter
|Fantasy / Concord
|Antonio Lopez
|Here We Are
|Folk, Americana,Rock,Singer/Songwriter
|Tunes of Tones
|Erik Stucky
|Bag of Bones
|Folk, Americana,Rock,Singer/Songwriter
|Mandolin Way
|Martin Gilmore
|Thea Is A Light Blue
|Folk, Americana,Singer/Songwriter
|Martin Gilmore
|Maya De Vitry
|All My Faith
|Folk, Americana,Singer/Songwriter
|Mad Maker
|King Orchard
|Antelope
|Folk, Country,Indie,Pop,Rock
|King Orchard
|Happy Landing
|Big Sun
|Folk, Indie,Rock
|Too Fine
|Alex Amen
|Sun of Amen
|Folk, Indie,Rock,Singer/Songwriter
|ATO
|Martin Gilmore
|East West
|Folk, Instrumental
|Martin Gilmore
|Amy M.
|Colorado Seasons
|Folk, Singer/Songwriter
|Amy Mathesius
|Darrell Scott and The Scott Brothers
|I'll Meet You In A Song
|Folk, Singer/Songwriter
|HERE
|Sweet Jessup and the Dirty Buckets
|Bottle of Fools
|Jazz, Americana,Swing
|Dumpster Productions
|Cecile McLorin Salvant
|With Every Breath I Take
|Jazz, Classical,R&B,Vocal
|Nonesuch
|Chuck Bergeron
|Bass & Face
|Jazz, Vocal
|Summit
|Adrian Younge
|Joyce & Tutty Moreno JID 027
|Jazz, World
|Jazz is Dead
|Orquesta Akokan
|America!
|Latin, World
|Daptone
|Lee "Scratch" Perry
|Spatial, No Problem
|Reggae, Rock,World
|Domino
|Nora Kelly Band
|So Wrong For So Long
|Rock, Alternative,Country,Indie
|Mint
|Swapmeet
|Mount Zero
|Rock, Alternative,Indie
|Winspear
|Holy Wave
|i'm DADA
|Rock, Alternative,Indie,Psychedelic
|Suicide Squeeze
|Knitting
|Souvenir
|Rock, Alternative,Indie,Shoegaze
|Mint
|Downtown Boys
|Public Luxury
|Rock, Alternative,Latin,Punk
|Sub Pop
|Slift
|Fantasia
|Rock, Alternative,Metal,Psychedelic
|Sub Pop
|Panda Bear & Sonic Boom
|A ? Of When
|Rock, Alternative/Indie,Electronic,Psychedelic
|Domino
|Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
|Mission of Mercy
|Rock, Americana
|Soundly / The Orchard
|Jeff Manson
|In An Un Guarded Moment
|Rock, Blues,Indie,Pop,Psychedelic
|Night Bloom
|The Boxmasters
|In The Bay
|Rock, Classic,Garage
|Keentone / Thirty TIgers
|The Blank Tapes
|Lost Weekend
|Rock, Folk,Pop,Psychedelic
|California
|Devon Gilfillian
|Time Will Tell
|Soul, Alternative,Indie,R&B,Rock
|Fantasy / Concord
|Kelly Finnigan
|B-Sides, Singles & Forgotten Gems
|Soul, R&B
|Colemine
|Ancient Future
|Purple Spirits
|World, Classical,Jazz,New Age
|Ancient Future
|DIGITAL SINGLES
|ARTIST
|TITLE
|GENRE
|LABEL
|Warm Sound
|Better Days
|Alternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; Rock
|Obscure Disk
|Aubory Bugg
|Nosedive [CLEAN]
|Americana; Folk; Rock; Singer/Songwriter; Indie
|Dualtone
|Katie Pruitt
|Little Boxes
|Americana; Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Folk; Rock
|Rounder
|Railroad Earth
|Good Bones
|Americana; Bluegrass; Jam
|Ineffable
|Rosie Flores & the Talismen
|Oh Yea Do You Love Me?
|Americana; Rock; Singer/Songwriter
|Mule Kick
|Wynonna
|Am I Missing Out
|Americana; Country; Blues; Rock; Singer/Songwriter
|Anti-
|Bronwyn
|Johnny Ray
|Bluegrass; Americana; Indie
|Rattlin' Bones
|GA-20
|Stroll Out West (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)
|Blues; Rock
|New West
|Alicia Blue
|Rose Of Tennessee
|Country; Americana; Folk
|A Blue Lion
|Alicia Blue
|Kentucky Cowboy
|Country; Americana; Folk
|A Blue Lion
|Ian Noe
|The Heidelberg Fisherman's Ball
|Country; Singer/Songwriter
|Thirty Tigers
|Orville Peck
|Too Little, Too Late
|Country; Rock; Alternative
|Warner
|Stephanie Sammon
|Head Noise (feat. Mary Bragg)
|Country; Rock
|SAS Music
|Tony Hannah
|What the Heart Wants
|Country
|Tony Hannah
|49th & Main
|Pulse (feat. howtin)
|Electronic; Dance
|Counter
|Actress
|Overchord
|Electronic; Experimental
|Ninja Tune
|Actress
|Live By You (feat. CASISDEAD) [CLEAN]
|Electronic; Experimental
|Ninja Tune
|The Avalanches
|Blue Shadows (feat. Karen O)
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Modular
|BAMBII
|Hot Girls (feat. Che Mario) [CLEAN]
|Electronic; Dance; Hip-Hop
|Because Music
|Bonobo
|Fire on the Water (feat. Arooj Aftab)
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|Bonobo
|Drift
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|Bonobo
|Drift (Radio Edit)
|Electronic
|Ninja Tune
|camoufly
|Sweet Nothings (feat. Deza)
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Technicolour
|camoufly
|Himalaya
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Technicolour
|camoufly
|Ultramoon
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Technicolour
|Darren Emerson
|Dark and Long (Dark Train - 2026 Remake)
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Another Late Night
|Darren Emerson
|Dark and Long (Dark Train - 2026 Remake) [Radio Edit]
|Electronic; Dance; House
|Another Late Night
|Elderbrook
|Staring at the Sun (feat. Rules)
|Electronic; House; Dance
|Counter
|Fcukers
|if you wanna party, come over to my house (Eli Escobar Remix)
|Electronic; Indie
|Ninja Tune
|Fcukers
|Beatback (Justin Strauss en La Piscina Remix)
|Electronic; Indie
|Ninja Tune
|Fcukers
|TTYGF (Junior Sanchez Remix)
|Electronic; Indie
|Ninja Tune
|Galantis
|Do You Mind
|Electronic; Dance; Pop
|Counter
|Gayance
|Podjab (feat. Waahli & Jarreau Vandal)
|Electronic; World; Jazz; House
|Tru Thoughts
|Gayance
|hellooooo???? (feat. Magi Merlin & funkywhat) [CLEAN]
|Electronic; World; Jazz; House
|Tru Thoughts
|Goldie
|Jungle Daze (feat. Natalie Williams)
|Electronic; Drum & Bass
|London
|Ibibio Sound Machine
|Give Me Peace
|Electronic; World; Funk
|Merge
|Latroit House Ensemble
|Beautiful People
|Electronic; House; Jazz
|House of Latroit
|Latroit House Ensemble
|Pearls (feat. Soweto Gospel Choir & Nomvula)
|Electronic; Dance; World; House
|White House Music
|Malugi
|Right Thing (feat. Paige Cavell)
|Electronic; Dance; Pop; House
|Technicolour
|Malugi
|Right Thing (feat. Paige Cavell) (Extended)
|Electronic; Dance; Pop; House
|Technicolour
|Marvin Gaye, Vandelux
|Night Life (Vandelux Remix)
|Electronic; Dance
|Motown
|Quadeca
|Hell of a time [CLEAN]
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Hip-Hop
|X8 Music
|Quadeca
|Dark Magic (Radio Edit) [CLEAN]
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Hip-Hop
|X8 Music
|Quadeca
|Baby Steps
|Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Hip-Hop
|X8 Music
|RIP Magic
|Screwdark
|Electronic; Rock
|Section1 / Partisan
|RIP Magic
|Light Over There
|Electronic; Rock
|Section1 / Partisan
|Sam Alfred
|No More
|Electronic; Dance; Techno
|Ninja Tune
|Sam Alfred
|No More (Extended)
|Electronic; Dance; Techno
|Ninja Tune
|Y U QT
|Call My Name (feat. Jem Cooke)
|Electronic; Dance; Techno
|Technicolour
|Arcadian Wild
|Spinnin'
|Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Pop
|Rip Stitch
|Fenne Lily
|Thank You Sorry
|Folk; Indie; Pop; Rock
|Nettwerk
|Lizzy Mcalipine
|The Light in the Painting
|Folk; Singer/Songwriter
|RCA
|The Winston Brothers
|Rolling
|Funk; Soul; Jazz
|Colemine
|corto.alto
|GO (feat. Vector) [CLEAN]
|Hip-Hop; Jazz
|Ninja Tune
|Ala.Ni & Adrian Younge
|Proud of Me
|Jazz; Soul
|Linear Labs
|Liana Flores
|Silvershoes
|Jazz; Singer/Songwriter; Bossa Nova
|Verve
|Hermanos Gutiérrez
|Los Ojos Del Cóndor
|Latin; Instrumental; Folk; Rock
|Concord
|Son Rompe Pera
|Nada Que Hacer
|Latin; Rock; Cumbia; Punk
|ZZK
|Son Rompe Pera
|El Reencuentro
|Latin; Rock; Cumbia; Punk
|ZZK
|Son Rompe Pera
|Reptilio
|Latin; Rock; Cumbia; Punk
|ZZK
|Dylan Rockoff
|What's Going On (Sun Session)
|Pop
|Dylan Rockoff
|Solomon Hayes
|One Good Day
|Pop
|Solomon Hayes
|anaiis
|Sunshine
|R&B; Alternative/Indie
|5dB Records
|anaiis
|P4P
|R&B; Alternative/Indie
|5dB Records
|Bade
|eta
|R&B; Pop; World
|Dola
|Ciarán
|K-Bar [CLEAN]
|R&B; Alternative; Electronic; Alternative/Indie
|Ninja Tune
|Elliott Skinner
|DON'T BE A RUNNER
|R&B; Soul; Alternative; Alternative/Indie
|Ninja Tune
|Lila Iké
|What It Feels Like
|Reggae; Soul; R&B
|Ineffable
|Ben Arnold
|Touch of Grey
|Rock
|ALP
|Benny Sings
|22 Durnham Dew
|Rock; Pop; Singer/Songwriter
|Stones Throw
|Bitter:Sweet
|The One
|Rock; Americana
|Symphonic Distribution
|Blonde Redhead
|Blood Spilled
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Indie
|[section 1]
|Blonde Redhead
|Blood Spilled (Radio Edit)
|Rock; Alternative/Indie; Indie
|[section 1]
|Blondshell
|Violins
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Partisan
|Chelsea Wolfe
|Cold
|Rock; Folk; Alternative
|Loma Vista
|Draco Rosa
|After The Gold Rush
|Rock
|Killphonic / City Slang
|The Expendables
|Fix
|Rock; Reggae; Ska
|Ineffable
|Futurebirds
|Fly On
|Rock; Folk; Indie
|Dualtone
|Greg Freeman
|Indu
|Rock; Indie
|Transgressive
|The Grocery Story
|Situation on Aisle #3
|Rock; Blues; R&B; Americana; New Orleans
|Ma's Record Company
|The Grocery Story
|You Don't Knock
|Rock; Blues; R&B; Americana; New Orleans
|Ma's Record Company
|Interpol
|Iron City
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Partisan
|Katrina Ford
|Transcending
|Rock; Psychedelic; Indie
|Northern Transmissions
|Los Bitchos
|Hang Up (Pt 2) [feat. Adrian Quesada & Sinkane]
|Rock; Funk; Psychedelic; Cumbia
|GREAT
|Madi Diaz
|Heavy Metal - UN-plugged (feat. Lucy Dacus) [CLEAN]
|Rock; Indie
|Anti-
|Protomartyr
|Sounds We Cannot Hear
|Rock; Alternative
|Domino
|Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
|Okarena
|Rock; Alternative; Psychedelic
|What Reality?
|Sofie Royer
|Opium
|Rock; Electronic; Indie
|Stones Throw
|Soft Loft
|Wednesdays [CLEAN]
|Rock; Indie
|[PIAS]
|THAO
|Sick of the Times (ft. Tune-Yards, The Linda Lindas)
|Rock; Indie; Dance; Alternative
|Kill Rock Stars
|The Tubs
|Stoop to Me
|Rock; Indie
|Merge
|Veni Sun
|Lake Song (feat. G. Love & Special Sauce)
|Rock; Indie
|Ineffable
|Winyah
|Spinning
|Rock; Alternative; Indie
|Cloverdale
|King Princess
|Helpless
|Singer/Songwriter
|Killphonic / Cinema Music Group
|The Della Kit
|Goodness (feat. Junia-T) [CLEAN]
|Soul; R&B; Alternative; Indie
|Birthday Cake
|The Womack Sisters
|If I Let You
|Soul; R&B
|Daptone
|The Womack Sisters
|You Went Away Too Long
|Soul; R&B
|Daptone
|The Womack Sisters
|I Just Dont Want You (To Say Goodbye)
|Soul; R&B
|Daptone
|The Womack Sisters
|If You Want Me
|Soul; R&B
|Daptone
|Saul Williams
|Robot Slave.flac
|Spoken Word; Hip-Hop; Experimental; Industrial; Alternative
|Big Dada
|Saul Williams
|Mazahua (feat. Aztlan Underground)
|Spoken Word; Hip-Hop; Experimental; Industrial; Alternative
|Big Dada
|Saul Williams
|Conspiracy (feat. Moor Mother & Gonjasufi)
|Spoken Word; Hip-Hop; Experimental; Industrial; Alternative
|Big Dada
|Tom Waits
|The Fly [CLEAN]
|Spoken Word; Singer/Songwriter; Poetry
|Anti-
|Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
|Problems (feat. Kabaka Pyramid)
|World; Afrobeat
|Django Music
|Seun Kuti & Egypt 80
|Problems (feat. Kabaka Pyramid) [Instrumental]
|World; Afrobeat
|Django Music