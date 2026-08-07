New Music: August 3, 2026

PHYSICAL CDs

ARTIST TITLE GENRE LABEL

The Little Roy and Lizzy Show All for the Love of Sunshine Bluegrass, Americana Club 44

Veranda Veranda Bluegrass, Americana Veranda

Sad Daddy Ozark Shine Bluegrass, Americana,Country,Folk Catfish

Sarah Barlow Movie Star Blues, Indie,Rock Texas Blues Archive

Roomful of Blues Steppin' Out Blues, Jazz,Rock Alligator

Albert Castiglia Grits & Glory Blues, Rock Gulf Coast

Chris O'Leary Blue Collar Blues, Rock Alligator

American Aquarium New Ways to Lose Country, Alternative,Americana,Rock Losing Side / Thirty Tigers

River Shook River Shook Country, Alternative,Rock,Singer/Songwriter Blackberry River

Trever M. Keith We Drank From A Poisoned Well Country, Americana Antagonist

Andrew Sa American Rough Country, Americana,Classic,Folk Bloodshot

Breakfield Breakfield Country, Americana,Country,Rock Rounder

The Deslondes Don't Let It Die Vol. 1 Country, Americana,Folk,Indie,Rock New West

John R. Miller The Great Unknowing Country, Americana,Rock Rounder

Willie Nelson Dream Chaser Country, Singer/Songwriter Sony

Shawn Hess Wild Onion Country, Singer/Songwriter,Traditional Shawn Hess

Charley Crockett Clovis Country, Traditional Island / Atlantic

Pharis & Jason Romero These Are The Days That Turn Into Years Folk, Americana,Bluegrass Lula

The Martin Gilmore Trio The Martin Gilmore Trio Folk, Americana,Bluegrass Martin Gilmore

Jobi Riccio Face The Feeling Folk, Americana,Country,Indie,Rock Yep Roc

The Ordinary Two Stereo Folk, Americana,Jazz Ordinary Two

Allison Russell In The Hour of Chaos Folk, Americana,Rock,Singer/Songwriter Fantasy / Concord

Antonio Lopez Here We Are Folk, Americana,Rock,Singer/Songwriter Tunes of Tones

Erik Stucky Bag of Bones Folk, Americana,Rock,Singer/Songwriter Mandolin Way

Martin Gilmore Thea Is A Light Blue Folk, Americana,Singer/Songwriter Martin Gilmore

Maya De Vitry All My Faith Folk, Americana,Singer/Songwriter Mad Maker

King Orchard Antelope Folk, Country,Indie,Pop,Rock King Orchard

Happy Landing Big Sun Folk, Indie,Rock Too Fine

Alex Amen Sun of Amen Folk, Indie,Rock,Singer/Songwriter ATO

Martin Gilmore East West Folk, Instrumental Martin Gilmore

Amy M. Colorado Seasons Folk, Singer/Songwriter Amy Mathesius

Darrell Scott and The Scott Brothers I'll Meet You In A Song Folk, Singer/Songwriter HERE

Sweet Jessup and the Dirty Buckets Bottle of Fools Jazz, Americana,Swing Dumpster Productions

Cecile McLorin Salvant With Every Breath I Take Jazz, Classical,R&B,Vocal Nonesuch

Chuck Bergeron Bass & Face Jazz, Vocal Summit

Adrian Younge Joyce & Tutty Moreno JID 027 Jazz, World Jazz is Dead

Orquesta Akokan America! Latin, World Daptone

Lee "Scratch" Perry Spatial, No Problem Reggae, Rock,World Domino

Nora Kelly Band So Wrong For So Long Rock, Alternative,Country,Indie Mint

Swapmeet Mount Zero Rock, Alternative,Indie Winspear

Holy Wave i'm DADA Rock, Alternative,Indie,Psychedelic Suicide Squeeze

Knitting Souvenir Rock, Alternative,Indie,Shoegaze Mint

Downtown Boys Public Luxury Rock, Alternative,Latin,Punk Sub Pop

Slift Fantasia Rock, Alternative,Metal,Psychedelic Sub Pop

Panda Bear & Sonic Boom A ? Of When Rock, Alternative/Indie,Electronic,Psychedelic Domino

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Mission of Mercy Rock, Americana Soundly / The Orchard

Jeff Manson In An Un Guarded Moment Rock, Blues,Indie,Pop,Psychedelic Night Bloom

The Boxmasters In The Bay Rock, Classic,Garage Keentone / Thirty TIgers

The Blank Tapes Lost Weekend Rock, Folk,Pop,Psychedelic California

Devon Gilfillian Time Will Tell Soul, Alternative,Indie,R&B,Rock Fantasy / Concord

Kelly Finnigan B-Sides, Singles & Forgotten Gems Soul, R&B Colemine