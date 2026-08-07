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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

New Music: August 3, 2026

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published August 3, 2026 at 12:58 PM MDT

DIGITAL ALBUMS
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Josaleigh PollettIf I Let It QuietAlternative/Indie; Electronic; Folk; IndieAudio Antihero
Lightning BugIn Between ThingsAlternative/Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Rock; IndieIn Real Life
The Durutti ColumnRenascentAmbient; Rock; Alternative/IndieLondon Records
Boone CreekBoone CreekBluegrass; Country; AmericanaRounder Records
Jovin WebbSon of a SinnerBlues; RockBlind Pig
Laura CantrellHumming by the Flowered Vine (20th Anniversary Edition)Country; Singer/Songwriter; AmericanaMatador
Raul MaloBella Ciao: Live In NashvilleCountry; Folk; Latin; AmericanaMono Mundo / Thirty Tigers
Nora O'connor, Jo WalstonCongressman Davy: A MusicalCountry; Folk; Americana; SoundtrackPlenty Tuff
BerenExuberanceElectronic; R&B; Soul; Pop; FunkDola Music
DwyerLive Slow, Dont Let GoElectronic; DowntempoBusy As It Gets
EbbbShallow HitsElectronic; Alternative/Indie; IndieNinja Tune
GENER8IONLove & TearsElectronic; Alternative/IndieIconoclast Music
NutritiousSolarmaxxingElectronic; DanceLiquid Culture
Bill ScorzariSidereal Days (Day 2)Folk; Americana; Singer/SongwriterBill Scorzari
Bonnie KemplaySomeone, somewhereFolk; Indie; Alternative; Singer/SongwriterDirty Hit
Erik StuckyBag Of BonesFolk; Americana; Indie; Colorado ArtistMandolin Ways
Shannon LayPast The VeilFolk; Indie; Alternative/IndieAll The Best
V.V. LightbodyPeriod PieceIndie; Rock; Singer/SongwriterEgghunt
Nicholas Payton & Butcher BrownA Supreme BlueJazz; FunkConcord Jazz
Sonora TukukuyBrave New CumbiaLatin; Cumbia; Psychedelic; FunkSonora Tukukuy
anaiisDevotion & The Black DivineR&B; Soul; Alternative5dB Records
Cautious ClayThe HoursR&B; Soul; Alternative/Indie; Indie; RockConcord
Nick HakimI Can SeeR&B; Soul; Alternative; Alternative/IndieEarseed Records
Steve LacyOh yeah?R&B; Alternative; Rock; IndieRCA; L‐M Records
Steve LacyOh yeah? [EXPLICIT]R&B; Alternative; Rock; IndieRCA; L‐M Records
Dre IslandLove Is In The HouseReggae; Roots; DancehallDre Island / Inefffable
DorioAgent Friday & the Perfect AngelRock; Alternative/IndieEarth Libraries
Glen HansardDon't Settle (Vol 2 Transmissions West)Singer/Songwriter; FolkPlateau Records
Marcelo CalladoBradoWorld; Rock; PsychedelicNublu
PHYSICAL CDs
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
The Little Roy and Lizzy ShowAll for the Love of SunshineBluegrass, AmericanaClub 44
VerandaVerandaBluegrass, AmericanaVeranda
Sad DaddyOzark ShineBluegrass, Americana,Country,FolkCatfish
Sarah BarlowMovie StarBlues, Indie,RockTexas Blues Archive
Roomful of BluesSteppin' OutBlues, Jazz,RockAlligator
Albert CastigliaGrits & GloryBlues, RockGulf Coast
Chris O'LearyBlue CollarBlues, RockAlligator
American AquariumNew Ways to LoseCountry, Alternative,Americana,RockLosing Side / Thirty Tigers
River ShookRiver ShookCountry, Alternative,Rock,Singer/SongwriterBlackberry River
Trever M. KeithWe Drank From A Poisoned WellCountry, AmericanaAntagonist
Andrew SaAmerican RoughCountry, Americana,Classic,FolkBloodshot
BreakfieldBreakfieldCountry, Americana,Country,RockRounder
The DeslondesDon't Let It Die Vol. 1Country, Americana,Folk,Indie,RockNew West
John R. MillerThe Great UnknowingCountry, Americana,RockRounder
Willie NelsonDream ChaserCountry, Singer/SongwriterSony
Shawn HessWild OnionCountry, Singer/Songwriter,TraditionalShawn Hess
Charley CrockettClovisCountry, TraditionalIsland / Atlantic
Pharis & Jason RomeroThese Are The Days That Turn Into YearsFolk, Americana,BluegrassLula
The Martin Gilmore TrioThe Martin Gilmore TrioFolk, Americana,BluegrassMartin Gilmore
Jobi RiccioFace The FeelingFolk, Americana,Country,Indie,RockYep Roc
The Ordinary TwoStereoFolk, Americana,JazzOrdinary Two
Allison RussellIn The Hour of ChaosFolk, Americana,Rock,Singer/SongwriterFantasy / Concord
Antonio LopezHere We AreFolk, Americana,Rock,Singer/SongwriterTunes of Tones
Erik StuckyBag of BonesFolk, Americana,Rock,Singer/SongwriterMandolin Way
Martin GilmoreThea Is A Light BlueFolk, Americana,Singer/SongwriterMartin Gilmore
Maya De VitryAll My FaithFolk, Americana,Singer/SongwriterMad Maker
King OrchardAntelopeFolk, Country,Indie,Pop,RockKing Orchard
Happy LandingBig SunFolk, Indie,RockToo Fine
Alex AmenSun of AmenFolk, Indie,Rock,Singer/SongwriterATO
Martin GilmoreEast WestFolk, InstrumentalMartin Gilmore
Amy M.Colorado SeasonsFolk, Singer/SongwriterAmy Mathesius
Darrell Scott and The Scott BrothersI'll Meet You In A SongFolk, Singer/SongwriterHERE
Sweet Jessup and the Dirty BucketsBottle of FoolsJazz, Americana,SwingDumpster Productions
Cecile McLorin SalvantWith Every Breath I TakeJazz, Classical,R&B,VocalNonesuch
Chuck BergeronBass & FaceJazz, VocalSummit
Adrian YoungeJoyce & Tutty Moreno JID 027Jazz, WorldJazz is Dead
Orquesta AkokanAmerica!Latin, WorldDaptone
Lee "Scratch" PerrySpatial, No ProblemReggae, Rock,WorldDomino
Nora Kelly BandSo Wrong For So LongRock, Alternative,Country,IndieMint
SwapmeetMount ZeroRock, Alternative,IndieWinspear
Holy Wavei'm DADARock, Alternative,Indie,PsychedelicSuicide Squeeze
KnittingSouvenirRock, Alternative,Indie,ShoegazeMint
Downtown BoysPublic LuxuryRock, Alternative,Latin,PunkSub Pop
SliftFantasiaRock, Alternative,Metal,PsychedelicSub Pop
Panda Bear & Sonic BoomA ? Of WhenRock, Alternative/Indie,Electronic,PsychedelicDomino
Mike Campbell & The Dirty KnobsMission of MercyRock, AmericanaSoundly / The Orchard
Jeff MansonIn An Un Guarded MomentRock, Blues,Indie,Pop,PsychedelicNight Bloom
The BoxmastersIn The BayRock, Classic,GarageKeentone / Thirty TIgers
The Blank TapesLost WeekendRock, Folk,Pop,PsychedelicCalifornia
Devon GilfillianTime Will TellSoul, Alternative,Indie,R&B,RockFantasy / Concord
Kelly FinniganB-Sides, Singles & Forgotten GemsSoul, R&BColemine
Ancient FuturePurple SpiritsWorld, Classical,Jazz,New AgeAncient Future
DIGITAL SINGLES
ARTISTTITLEGENRELABEL
Warm SoundBetter DaysAlternative/Indie; Electronic; Indie; RockObscure Disk
Aubory BuggNosedive [CLEAN]Americana; Folk; Rock; Singer/Songwriter; IndieDualtone
Katie PruittLittle BoxesAmericana; Indie; Singer/Songwriter; Folk; RockRounder
Railroad EarthGood BonesAmericana; Bluegrass; JamIneffable
Rosie Flores & the TalismenOh Yea Do You Love Me?Americana; Rock; Singer/SongwriterMule Kick
WynonnaAm I Missing OutAmericana; Country; Blues; Rock; Singer/SongwriterAnti-
BronwynJohnny RayBluegrass; Americana; IndieRattlin' Bones
GA-20Stroll Out West (feat. Charlie Musselwhite)Blues; RockNew West
Alicia BlueRose Of TennesseeCountry; Americana; FolkA Blue Lion
Alicia BlueKentucky CowboyCountry; Americana; FolkA Blue Lion
Ian NoeThe Heidelberg Fisherman's BallCountry; Singer/SongwriterThirty Tigers
Orville PeckToo Little, Too LateCountry; Rock; AlternativeWarner
Stephanie SammonHead Noise (feat. Mary Bragg)Country; RockSAS Music
Tony HannahWhat the Heart WantsCountryTony Hannah
49th & MainPulse (feat. howtin)Electronic; DanceCounter
ActressOverchordElectronic; ExperimentalNinja Tune
ActressLive By You (feat. CASISDEAD) [CLEAN]Electronic; ExperimentalNinja Tune
The AvalanchesBlue Shadows (feat. Karen O)Electronic; Alternative/IndieModular
BAMBIIHot Girls (feat. Che Mario) [CLEAN]Electronic; Dance; Hip-HopBecause Music
BonoboFire on the Water (feat. Arooj Aftab)ElectronicNinja Tune
BonoboDriftElectronicNinja Tune
BonoboDrift (Radio Edit)ElectronicNinja Tune
camouflySweet Nothings (feat. Deza)Electronic; Dance; HouseTechnicolour
camouflyHimalayaElectronic; Dance; HouseTechnicolour
camouflyUltramoonElectronic; Dance; HouseTechnicolour
Darren EmersonDark and Long (Dark Train - 2026 Remake)Electronic; Dance; HouseAnother Late Night
Darren EmersonDark and Long (Dark Train - 2026 Remake) [Radio Edit]Electronic; Dance; HouseAnother Late Night
ElderbrookStaring at the Sun (feat. Rules)Electronic; House; DanceCounter
Fcukersif you wanna party, come over to my house (Eli Escobar Remix)Electronic; IndieNinja Tune
FcukersBeatback (Justin Strauss en La Piscina Remix)Electronic; IndieNinja Tune
FcukersTTYGF (Junior Sanchez Remix)Electronic; IndieNinja Tune
GalantisDo You MindElectronic; Dance; PopCounter
GayancePodjab (feat. Waahli & Jarreau Vandal)Electronic; World; Jazz; HouseTru Thoughts
Gayancehellooooo???? (feat. Magi Merlin & funkywhat) [CLEAN]Electronic; World; Jazz; HouseTru Thoughts
GoldieJungle Daze (feat. Natalie Williams)Electronic; Drum & BassLondon
Ibibio Sound MachineGive Me PeaceElectronic; World; FunkMerge
Latroit House EnsembleBeautiful PeopleElectronic; House; JazzHouse of Latroit
Latroit House EnsemblePearls (feat. Soweto Gospel Choir & Nomvula)Electronic; Dance; World; HouseWhite House Music
MalugiRight Thing (feat. Paige Cavell)Electronic; Dance; Pop; HouseTechnicolour
MalugiRight Thing (feat. Paige Cavell) (Extended)Electronic; Dance; Pop; HouseTechnicolour
Marvin Gaye, VandeluxNight Life (Vandelux Remix)Electronic; DanceMotown
QuadecaHell of a time [CLEAN]Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Hip-HopX8 Music
QuadecaDark Magic (Radio Edit) [CLEAN]Electronic; Alternative/Indie; Hip-HopX8 Music
QuadecaBaby StepsElectronic; Alternative/Indie; Hip-HopX8 Music
RIP MagicScrewdarkElectronic; RockSection1 / Partisan
RIP MagicLight Over ThereElectronic; RockSection1 / Partisan
Sam AlfredNo MoreElectronic; Dance; TechnoNinja Tune
Sam AlfredNo More (Extended)Electronic; Dance; TechnoNinja Tune
Y U QTCall My Name (feat. Jem Cooke)Electronic; Dance; TechnoTechnicolour
Arcadian WildSpinnin'Folk; Indie; Singer/Songwriter; PopRip Stitch
Fenne LilyThank You SorryFolk; Indie; Pop; RockNettwerk
Lizzy McalipineThe Light in the PaintingFolk; Singer/SongwriterRCA
The Winston BrothersRollingFunk; Soul; JazzColemine
corto.altoGO (feat. Vector) [CLEAN]Hip-Hop; JazzNinja Tune
Ala.Ni & Adrian YoungeProud of MeJazz; SoulLinear Labs
Liana FloresSilvershoesJazz; Singer/Songwriter; Bossa NovaVerve
Hermanos GutiérrezLos Ojos Del CóndorLatin; Instrumental; Folk; RockConcord
Son Rompe PeraNada Que HacerLatin; Rock; Cumbia; PunkZZK
Son Rompe PeraEl ReencuentroLatin; Rock; Cumbia; PunkZZK
Son Rompe PeraReptilioLatin; Rock; Cumbia; PunkZZK
Dylan RockoffWhat's Going On (Sun Session)PopDylan Rockoff
Solomon HayesOne Good DayPopSolomon Hayes
anaiisSunshineR&B; Alternative/Indie5dB Records
anaiisP4PR&B; Alternative/Indie5dB Records
BadeetaR&B; Pop; WorldDola
CiaránK-Bar [CLEAN]R&B; Alternative; Electronic; Alternative/IndieNinja Tune
Elliott SkinnerDON'T BE A RUNNERR&B; Soul; Alternative; Alternative/IndieNinja Tune
Lila IkéWhat It Feels LikeReggae; Soul; R&BIneffable
Ben ArnoldTouch of GreyRockALP
Benny Sings22 Durnham DewRock; Pop; Singer/SongwriterStones Throw
Bitter:SweetThe OneRock; AmericanaSymphonic Distribution
Blonde RedheadBlood SpilledRock; Alternative/Indie; Indie[section 1]
Blonde RedheadBlood Spilled (Radio Edit)Rock; Alternative/Indie; Indie[section 1]
BlondshellViolinsRock; Alternative; IndiePartisan
Chelsea WolfeColdRock; Folk; AlternativeLoma Vista
Draco RosaAfter The Gold RushRockKillphonic / City Slang
The ExpendablesFixRock; Reggae; SkaIneffable
FuturebirdsFly OnRock; Folk; IndieDualtone
Greg FreemanInduRock; IndieTransgressive
The Grocery StorySituation on Aisle #3Rock; Blues; R&B; Americana; New OrleansMa's Record Company
The Grocery StoryYou Don't KnockRock; Blues; R&B; Americana; New OrleansMa's Record Company
InterpolIron CityRock; Alternative; IndiePartisan
Katrina FordTranscendingRock; Psychedelic; IndieNorthern Transmissions
Los BitchosHang Up (Pt 2) [feat. Adrian Quesada & Sinkane]Rock; Funk; Psychedelic; CumbiaGREAT
Madi DiazHeavy Metal - UN-plugged (feat. Lucy Dacus) [CLEAN]Rock; IndieAnti-
ProtomartyrSounds We Cannot HearRock; AlternativeDomino
Psychedelic Porn CrumpetsOkarenaRock; Alternative; PsychedelicWhat Reality?
Sofie RoyerOpiumRock; Electronic; IndieStones Throw
Soft LoftWednesdays [CLEAN]Rock; Indie[PIAS]
THAOSick of the Times (ft. Tune-Yards, The Linda Lindas)Rock; Indie; Dance; AlternativeKill Rock Stars
The TubsStoop to MeRock; IndieMerge
Veni SunLake Song (feat. G. Love & Special Sauce)Rock; IndieIneffable
WinyahSpinningRock; Alternative; IndieCloverdale
King PrincessHelplessSinger/SongwriterKillphonic / Cinema Music Group
The Della KitGoodness (feat. Junia-T) [CLEAN]Soul; R&B; Alternative; IndieBirthday Cake
The Womack SistersIf I Let YouSoul; R&BDaptone
The Womack SistersYou Went Away Too LongSoul; R&BDaptone
The Womack SistersI Just Dont Want You (To Say Goodbye)Soul; R&BDaptone
The Womack SistersIf You Want MeSoul; R&BDaptone
Saul WilliamsRobot Slave.flacSpoken Word; Hip-Hop; Experimental; Industrial; AlternativeBig Dada
Saul WilliamsMazahua (feat. Aztlan Underground)Spoken Word; Hip-Hop; Experimental; Industrial; AlternativeBig Dada
Saul WilliamsConspiracy (feat. Moor Mother & Gonjasufi)Spoken Word; Hip-Hop; Experimental; Industrial; AlternativeBig Dada
Tom WaitsThe Fly [CLEAN]Spoken Word; Singer/Songwriter; PoetryAnti-
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80Problems (feat. Kabaka Pyramid)World; AfrobeatDjango Music
Seun Kuti & Egypt 80Problems (feat. Kabaka Pyramid) [Instrumental]World; AfrobeatDjango Music
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo