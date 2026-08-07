On Repeat: August 5, 2026

Every two weeks, KVNF's Music Department will talk about albums that have earned a permanent spot in their personal rotation. Here are four albums we recommend you listen to.

Low Cut Connie

Livin in the USA

(Contender Records)

Philly-based Low Cut Connie is lead by pianist and songwriter Adam Weiner. This release rocks from beginning to end, slowing down only for the bluesy "Let Me Speak to Bobby" and "Human Condition". The title track is great and also love "Can't Be Wrong". Give it a listen!

— Rick Stayner

DJ: Free Range, Turn It Up!

Batu, Donato Dozzy

Exhale

(!K7 Music)

Exhale pairs Batu's drum-heavy UK dubstep with Donato Dozzy's ambient, psychedelic techno. The album drifts between the beatless, melodic hush of "Emergence" and "Bloom," the pulsing percussion of "Swarm," and the restless rhythm of "Flicker." It showcases the pair's genuine collaboration, with each artist pushing into territory the other usually holds back from.

— auralogic

DJ: Anything Goes, Midday Mashup

Sango

Rhythm & Melody

(Mass Appeal Records)

Prolific Soulection-Crew producer, Sango, brings a barrage of vocalists to the mic for his latest release. From stories of the 'hood to soft love ballads, this album hits all the tones of hip-hop. With his characteristic staccato drums and smooth, jazzy vibes, Sango brings out the best from artists such as Vic Mensa, Lazā, Goldlink and more.

— the electron

DJ: Under the Influence, Room to Groove

Raul Malo

Bella Ciao: Live in Nashville

(Mondo Mundo Recordings / Thirty Tigers)

Raul Malo, lead singer & songwriter of The Mavericks, passed away Dec. 8th, 2025 at the age of 60. His family has released this recording of his last public performance, on Father's Day weekend at the 3rd & Lindsley Club in Nashville, backed by soon Dino on drums, Lazaro Manzano on Cuban fiddle and Max Abrams on Saxophone. Malo's voice & guitar shine throughout the album's 13 tracks; it's an album of love songs, a mix of originals, classics and contemporary covers. Pour a shot of whiskey and give it a listen!

— Jeff Reynolds

DJ: Wednesday Morning Music Mix