KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
Top Spin: Baby Rose - YEARNALISM
Baby Rose
YEARNALISM
(Secretly Canadian)
Baby Rose wears her heart on her sleeve in her third album YEARNALISM. Through her unmistakable, deep, velvety vocals, she reminds us about what the heart actually wants: sincerity and the courage to tell people how you really feel. The album carries a sense of comfort and tenderness with honesty wrapped in a sound that is warm and soulful.