Top Spin: Baby Rose - YEARNALISM

Baby Rose

YEARNALISM

(Secretly Canadian)

Baby Rose wears her heart on her sleeve in her third album YEARNALISM. Through her unmistakable, deep, velvety vocals, she reminds us about what the heart actually wants: sincerity and the courage to tell people how you really feel. The album carries a sense of comfort and tenderness with honesty wrapped in a sound that is warm and soulful.

Listen to YEARNALISM here.