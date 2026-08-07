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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

Top Spin: Baby Rose - YEARNALISM

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published July 31, 2026 at 12:49 PM MDT

Baby Rose
YEARNALISM
(Secretly Canadian)

Baby Rose wears her heart on her sleeve in her third album YEARNALISM. Through her unmistakable, deep, velvety vocals, she reminds us about what the heart actually wants: sincerity and the courage to tell people how you really feel. The album carries a sense of comfort and tenderness with honesty wrapped in a sound that is warm and soulful.

Listen to YEARNALISM here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo