On Repeat: September 9, 2026

Every two weeks, KVNF's Music Department will talk about albums that have earned a permanent spot in their personal rotation. Here are four albums we recommend you listen to.

pheel.

siuslaw.

(The Rust Music)

Colorado bass music transplant Philip Gallo AKA pheel drops his sophomoric release. Inspired by an educational forestry project headed by his grandfather, this album is reminiscent of early Tipper; simple halftime beats punctuated with intriguing sound design and an occasional hip-hop verse. Perfect for afternoon cruising and evening jams.

— the electron

DJ: Under the Influence

Bronwyn

Rattlin' Bones

(Sugar Petunia Records)

Bronwyn is fiddler Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, formerly of Golden Highway, Molly Tuttle's Grammy-winning bluegrass ensemble, which disbanded in 2025. While Tuttle has shifted her focus into more pop-oriented material, Bronwyn has remained faithful to the bluegrass tradition, and wrote or co-wrote all of the songs on Rattlin' Bones. She has assembled a stellar band, and the album also features guest spots by Jerry Douglas, Bryan Sutton, Dominick Leslie, Darrell Scott, and Timbo. Bluegrass fans will find it very enjoyable.

— Jeff Reynolds

DJ: Wednesday Morning Music Mix

Ty Segall

Chrome

(Drag City Records)

As a long-time Ty Segall fan, this has to be one of his most locked-in records yet . The whole album was recorded live after reuniting with his band and longtime collaborators Ben Boye, Emmett Kelly Evan Burrows and Mikal Cronin. Each track carries the full weight of the band’s energy, making this a fast, easily repeatable listen. It’s hard-hitting garage and psych rock, a true testament to the Ty Segall sound.

— Dre

KVNF MD & DJ: Off the Wall, The Sweet Sound

Erykah Badu

Before the World Blows

(Control Freaq Records)

If you aren’t listening to the new Erykah Badu album, what are you even doing?

— auralogic

DJ: Midday Mashup, Anything Goes