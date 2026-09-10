Top Spin: Babe Rainbow - Acid and Honey

Babe Rainbow

Acid and Honey

(Eureka!)

Babe Rainbow's Acid and Honey holds its place 2 weeks in a row as KVNF's Top Spin. This Australian trio has been a huge part of the psych scene since their King-Gizzard-produced debut. Seven albums in, they've folded in influence after influence without ever losing that sunkissed sound.

Listen to Babe Rainbow's Acid and Honey here.