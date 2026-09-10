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New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

Top Spin: Babe Rainbow - Acid and Honey

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published August 21, 2026 at 5:27 PM MDT

Babe Rainbow
Acid and Honey
(Eureka!)

Babe Rainbow's Acid and Honey holds its place 2 weeks in a row as KVNF's Top Spin. This Australian trio has been a huge part of the psych scene since their King-Gizzard-produced debut. Seven albums in, they've folded in influence after influence without ever losing that sunkissed sound.

Listen to Babe Rainbow's Acid and Honey here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo