Top Spin: Leon Bridges - Happiness Anytime Pt. 1 & 2

Leon Bridges

Happiness Anytime Pt. 1 & 2

(Columbia Records)

Leon Bridges finds himself leaning into the dancefloor with Happiness Anytime Pt.1 & 2 ahead of the full album release September 25th. Produced by J Loyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of Jungle, the record pulls from afrobeat, Brazilian rhythms, soul and disco landing as a warm closing to the summer.

Listen to Leon Bridges Happiness Anytime Pt. 1 & 2 here.