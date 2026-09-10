© 2026 KVNF Public Radio
MOUNTAIN GROWN COMMUNITY RADIO
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Music
KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.

Top Spin: Leon Bridges - Happiness Anytime Pt. 1 & 2

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Andrea Castillo
Published September 4, 2026 at 5:36 PM MDT

Leon Bridges
Happiness Anytime Pt. 1 & 2
(Columbia Records)

Leon Bridges finds himself leaning into the dancefloor with Happiness Anytime Pt.1 & 2 ahead of the full album release September 25th. Produced by J Loyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of Jungle, the record pulls from afrobeat, Brazilian rhythms, soul and disco landing as a warm closing to the summer.

Listen to Leon Bridges Happiness Anytime Pt. 1 & 2 here.
MUSIC
Andrea Castillo
Andrea "Dre" Castillo serves as KVNF's Music Director and DJ Coordinator. You can catch her on the airwaves for Off the Wall once a month.
See stories by Andrea Castillo