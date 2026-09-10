KVNF updates their music library periodically spanning every genre. Here, you can dive into KVNF's latest music additions and check out KVNF's Top Spin of the week.
Top Spin: Leon Bridges - Happiness Anytime Pt. 1 & 2
Leon Bridges
Happiness Anytime Pt. 1 & 2
(Columbia Records)
Leon Bridges finds himself leaning into the dancefloor with Happiness Anytime Pt.1 & 2 ahead of the full album release September 25th. Produced by J Loyd-Watson and Lydia Kitto of Jungle, the record pulls from afrobeat, Brazilian rhythms, soul and disco landing as a warm closing to the summer.